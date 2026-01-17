This Untouched Stretch Of California's Sonoma Coast Is Finally Open To The Public In 2026

For 100 years, 547 acres of ecologically vibrant coastal prairie land on the border of California's Sonoma and Marin counties has been in private hands, inaccessible to the general public. But thanks to the work of a coalition of conservation groups — including The Wildlands Conservancy, which owns and operates the land — the former ranch is now a free-to-enter, open-to-the-public nature zone known as the Estero Americano Coast Preserve. Hikers are now permitted to crest grassy terraces overlooking the Pacific Ocean and the broad Estero Americano Estuary along a five-mile network of newly established trails.

The views speak for themselves, but take a closer look, and you'll see the intricate parts of this integrated marine and terrestrial ecosystem at play. Along the estuary are tidal marshes and mudflats, as well as eelgrass beds, flowing underwater grasslands providing shelter to marine creatures and helping control coastal erosion. According to the Sonoma Land Trust, this is one of the most biologically dynamic areas on the NorCal coastline. Waterfowl, migratory birds, sea otters, deer, bobcats, California red-legged frog, and many species of fish make their homes here.

The Trust created a Herbarium Book back in 2011, which you can download online, detailing the plant species found in the preserve. From the oatgrasses and needlegrasses that swarm the rolling hills to pretty wildflowers like purple irises and harlequin lotuses, there's plenty to admire across the seasons. You can explore the preserve on foot or from the waters of the estuary, which go all the way to Valley Ford in Marin County. The Sonoma Coast is one of California's most peaceful destinations, so however you choose to explore, do it at a leisurely pace.