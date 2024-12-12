Some Of America's Most Dangerous Islands Are Remote And Right Off California's Coast
Less than 30 miles off the coast of California are the Farallon Islands. On a clear day, you can see them from Hawk Hill, an under-the-radar scenic overlook near San Francisco. These rocky, rugged islands have been referred to rather ominously through the centuries; the area's indigenous people called them the Islands of the Dead and, later, sailors referred to them as the Devil's Teeth. Given how they jut up from the sea, it's easy to see how they got those nicknames. Combine their somewhat sinister appearance with the fact that hundreds of ships have wrecked in the dangerous waters surrounding these islands, and it's clear why they have such a well deserved reputation for being treacherous.
The Farallon Islands are actually four groups of islands spread over 200 acres. They are the centerpiece of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, which is over 3,200 square miles of ocean. It's home to all kinds of marine life and perhaps best known for attracting great white sharks, which adds to its notoriety. These massive apex predators, which can stretch to 20 feet, are frequently found here during the winter to feed on elephant seals. If you want to go swimming with sharks at the Farallon Islands, you can do that from the safety of a cage with Shark Dive Adventures. Keep in mind, though, that while the area is frequented by white sharks, there's no guarantee of a sighting.
Farallon Islands have a rich history and lots of wildlife
The Farallon Islands are an incredible bird watching destination. They're located along the Pacific Flyway, with a quarter of a million seabirds coming through the area and nesting. Thanks to its large seabird population, the Farallon Islands were a particularly dangerous destination during the Gold Rush. As San Francisco's population grew, eggs became expensive and scarce. The Pacific Egg Company laid claim to the seabird eggs on the islands, but eventually, rivals attacked and people ended up dying. (That battle over eggs in San Francisco actually helped spur the creation of Marin French Cheese Company, America's oldest cheese shop.) But now, the birds (and their eggs) at the Farallon Islands are protected.
Unlike the Channel Islands, known as America's Galapagos Islands, off the coast of Santa Barbara, tourists aren't allowed on the Farallon Islands. If you do want to spend time on the ground there, you'll have to be a scientist or researcher and, even then, you can only go to certain parts of the islands. But that doesn't mean you can't check them out via boat. Companies like the Oceanic Society will take you from San Francisco out to the Farallons to look for wildlife, including great white sharks, seabirds, sea lions, whales, and dolphins.
If you are going out to the Farallon Islands, make sure to bring plenty of layers. It can be cold and windy, and the seas can be rough, so take precautions if you're prone to seasickness.