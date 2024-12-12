Some Of America's Most Dangerous Islands Are Remote And Right Off California's Coast

Less than 30 miles off the coast of California are the Farallon Islands. On a clear day, you can see them from Hawk Hill, an under-the-radar scenic overlook near San Francisco. These rocky, rugged islands have been referred to rather ominously through the centuries; the area's indigenous people called them the Islands of the Dead and, later, sailors referred to them as the Devil's Teeth. Given how they jut up from the sea, it's easy to see how they got those nicknames. Combine their somewhat sinister appearance with the fact that hundreds of ships have wrecked in the dangerous waters surrounding these islands, and it's clear why they have such a well deserved reputation for being treacherous.

The Farallon Islands are actually four groups of islands spread over 200 acres. They are the centerpiece of the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, which is over 3,200 square miles of ocean. It's home to all kinds of marine life and perhaps best known for attracting great white sharks, which adds to its notoriety. These massive apex predators, which can stretch to 20 feet, are frequently found here during the winter to feed on elephant seals. If you want to go swimming with sharks at the Farallon Islands, you can do that from the safety of a cage with Shark Dive Adventures. Keep in mind, though, that while the area is frequented by white sharks, there's no guarantee of a sighting.