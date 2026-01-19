Atlanta's Charming Boutique Hotel Has One-Of-A-Kind Amenities And A Stylish Rooftop Pool
There are a lot of reasons to love Atlanta. From walkable historic districts like Poncey Highland to trendy neighborhoods filled with vintage shops like Little Five Points, Georgia's capital has a lot to offer to the more than 170 million visitors who flock there each year. Now those visitors have a new, stylish hotel option when planning their next trip. The Tess, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, opened its doors in October 2025, in a space that was formerly occupied by the Thompson Atlanta Buckhead. Located around 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta, The Tess is a charming boutique hotel offering 201 rooms and some unique amenities that distinguish it from the crowd.
Situated in upscale Buckhead, one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods, The Tess is the brainchild of the Peregrine Hospitality Group. Inspired by a fictional woman named Tess, who is envisioned as a stylish muse returning to Atlanta after her world travels, the interior is modern and elegant. "With The Tess, we sought to create a new vision of a home away from home — we imagined Atlanta's living room, crafting a space that is effortlessly sophisticated yet deeply personal," Greg Kennealey, chief executive officer of Peregrine Hospitality, tells Travel + Leisure.
The result is a chic, charming hotel with standard luxury amenities like an open-all-year rooftop pool and a fitness center with Peloton machines, as well as something truly unique. The Tess Collection, located on the first floor, serves as a library and creative space that can transform into a podcast studio. The hotel intends to host events such as author talks in the space, allowing guests to experience Atlanta's vibrant culture without setting foot outside of the hotel.
Dining with a view and incredible service set The Tess apart
Events also spill into the hotel's rooftop restaurant Tesserae, where diners can enjoy an evening of jazz while savoring American fare such as red wine-braised short ribs or butternut squash and sage risotto. If you're not in the mood for a full meal, just grab a classic cocktail and nibbles like a cheeseburger or crab cakes at the restaurant bar. On Friday and Saturday, DJ sets transform the environment into the place to be for mixing, mingling, and dancing while taking in views of the city. During the day, head to the rooftop pool to sip cocktails and gather with friends in a poolside cabana.
Downstairs in the Georgian-inspired lobby bar, the sophisticated interior transports you back to a golden age of travel with its rich wood detailing and leather sofas. There, you can sip the hotel's signature brown derby cocktail, a mixture of bourbon, grapefruit, and honey that screams southern hospitality. When you are ready to dive into all Atlanta has to offer, The Tess provides Experience Curators who act as concierges, recommending the perfect activities for your group and making reservations at Atlanta's best restaurants.
If recent reviews are any indication, the four-star hotel is making a mark for its hospitality, with staff regularly receiving praise for their customer care. One recent guest wrote on Tripadvisor, "From arrival to checkout, the service was outstanding." In general, Tripadvisor reviewers gave high marks to the hotel's servers, valet attendants, and general manager, which means that guests can expect top-notch service during their stay.
Comfortable rooms and a great location make the hotel a perfect stay in Atlanta
As for the rooms, those familiar with Marriott's quality will be pleased to know that The Tess lives up to the standard. One guest wrote in their Google review, "The room was absolutely gorgeous, the bed was really comfortable, and the shower was one of the best hotel showers I've ever been in." With 201 rooms, there's plenty to select from, whether you're looking for a standard room with a king or two queen beds, or a corner room with a city view.
There are also several incredible suite options, including the one-bedroom, 403-square-foot Parlor Suite. This option has a separate sitting area and a spacious shower for refreshing yourself after a day in the city. But the real jewel of The Tess is the stunning Presidential Suite, which measures an expansive 1,048 square feet. The one-bedroom suite features a separate living room and kitchen area, as well as a luxurious soaking tub. At the time of writing, rooms at The Tess began at $284 for one night in April, with Marriott Bonvoy members receiving special benefits and discounts.
Its location in Buckhead makes for a great central base. The Tess is just 30 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and close to numerous Atlanta attractions. The Atlanta History Center, Atlanta Botanical Garden, and Georgia Aquarium are all within 20 minutes of the hotel, making the city easy to explore. All this makes The Tess the new go-to option for smart, savvy travelers looking for a charming, modern stay filled with unique amenities and high-quality service in Atlanta.