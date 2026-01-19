Atlanta's Charming Boutique Hotel Has One-Of-A-Kind Amenities And A Stylish Rooftop Pool

There are a lot of reasons to love Atlanta. From walkable historic districts like Poncey Highland to trendy neighborhoods filled with vintage shops like Little Five Points, Georgia's capital has a lot to offer to the more than 170 million visitors who flock there each year. Now those visitors have a new, stylish hotel option when planning their next trip. The Tess, part of Marriott's Autograph Collection, opened its doors in October 2025, in a space that was formerly occupied by the Thompson Atlanta Buckhead. Located around 20 minutes from downtown Atlanta, The Tess is a charming boutique hotel offering 201 rooms and some unique amenities that distinguish it from the crowd.

Situated in upscale Buckhead, one of Atlanta's most vibrant neighborhoods, The Tess is the brainchild of the Peregrine Hospitality Group. Inspired by a fictional woman named Tess, who is envisioned as a stylish muse returning to Atlanta after her world travels, the interior is modern and elegant. "With The Tess, we sought to create a new vision of a home away from home — we imagined Atlanta's living room, crafting a space that is effortlessly sophisticated yet deeply personal," Greg Kennealey, chief executive officer of Peregrine Hospitality, tells Travel + Leisure.

The result is a chic, charming hotel with standard luxury amenities like an open-all-year rooftop pool and a fitness center with Peloton machines, as well as something truly unique. The Tess Collection, located on the first floor, serves as a library and creative space that can transform into a podcast studio. The hotel intends to host events such as author talks in the space, allowing guests to experience Atlanta's vibrant culture without setting foot outside of the hotel.