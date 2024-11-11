Art, Vintage Shops, And Bars Galore At What Must Be Georgia's Trendiest Neighborhood
Georgia's capital city brings compact cosmopolitan energy with just about 515,000 residents. First-time visitors to Atlanta will find a downtown packed with famous sites, including the largest aquarium in America, Centennial Olympic Park and its Fountain of Rings, and the iconic World of Coca-Cola museum, for the city's idolized soda. On the other hand, maybe you're headed to "The A" to watch the Atlanta Falcons show up and touch down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium or catch a glimpse of giant pandas rolling around at Zoo Atlanta (before they head back to China this year).
But if you head east of Atlanta's city center, there's a quirky, playful district packed with everything a visitor (or local) could want — funky vintage stores, elaborate street murals, and plenty of buzzy bars and culinary gems. Little Five Points, also affectionately referred to as Little Five or L5P has a one-of-a-kind, eccentric vibe that's unmatched by any of Atlanta's nearby neighborhoods.
Take a tour of Little Five's eclectic street art scene
Little Five Points gets its name from a time when there was a five-point intersection, much like the similarly named Five Points in Downtown Atlanta, which met at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Moreland Avenue. All along Little Five's streets, you'll find mesmerizing murals, ranging from historical figures and modern-day celebrities to abstract and pop art pieces. The neighborhood is truly a dream come true for art lovers.
It's easy to build your own tour and stroll the enclave's intricate, vibrant street art scene at your own pace. Street art map sites like this one highlight an easy, red-lined path to follow that'll take you through all the must-see spots. Keep your eyes peeled for hyper-realistic murals of Atlanta's own André 3000 and Big Boi, of the famous hip hop duo Outkast, and civil rights activist and long-standing local congressman John Lewis.
Keep in mind that ideal travel windows for outdoor sightseeing in Atlanta typically fall within the shoulder seasons (April through June and September through November). It can get a bit steamy in Atlanta during the summer — we're talking an average high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit in July with overwhelming levels of humidity.
Eat, drink, shop, repeat in L5P
When you're in L5P, The Vortex is pretty hard to miss. At first glance, the 30-foot-tall skull might leave you perplexed — is this some kind of Halloween pop-up or unhinged carnival? Nope, it's a beloved 21-and-over neighborhood staple with cold drinks, zany decor, and over-the-top burgers (including the infamous Coronary Bypass Burgers). While the original location is over in Atlanta's Midtown area, this Little Five locale is the one to prioritize (if just for a skull sighting).
For a cozy eatery with elevated dishes and a robust beer selection brewed in-house, try nearby Wrecking Ball Brewpub, housed in an old Victorian mansion. Wrecking Ball sources seasonal ingredients from local purveyors and farms, including their own. And for a little fast casual action, pick up a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich over at Hattie B's.
Round out your tour of the Little Five with a little retail therapy. The area is known for its eccentric vintage stores with racks upon racks of second-life clothing and accessories, like the Junkman's Daughter and Rag-O-Rama. Choose from countless new and used vinyl records at local hot spots like Criminal Records and Wax 'N' Facts, or if CDs are more your thing, head over to Moods Music for a spin through their selection.