Art, Vintage Shops, And Bars Galore At What Must Be Georgia's Trendiest Neighborhood

Little Five Points gets its name from a time when there was a five-point intersection, much like the similarly named Five Points in Downtown Atlanta, which met at the corner of Euclid Avenue and Moreland Avenue. All along Little Five's streets, you'll find mesmerizing murals, ranging from historical figures and modern-day celebrities to abstract and pop art pieces. The neighborhood is truly a dream come true for art lovers.

It's easy to build your own tour and stroll the enclave's intricate, vibrant street art scene at your own pace. Street art map sites like this one highlight an easy, red-lined path to follow that'll take you through all the must-see spots. Keep your eyes peeled for hyper-realistic murals of Atlanta's own André 3000 and Big Boi, of the famous hip hop duo Outkast, and civil rights activist and long-standing local congressman John Lewis.

Keep in mind that ideal travel windows for outdoor sightseeing in Atlanta typically fall within the shoulder seasons (April through June and September through November). It can get a bit steamy in Atlanta during the summer — we're talking an average high of 89 degrees Fahrenheit in July with overwhelming levels of humidity.

