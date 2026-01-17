Michigan's Funky Diner In Ferndale Is A Friendly And Creative Stop Featured By Guy Fieri
Forget pricey restaurants that make you dress up and order off a menu you're afraid to touch lest you sully the fancy paper. Ordering comforting dishes at a cozy diner is where it's at. If you're looking for a diner where you can fill up, body and soul, you may want to hit the eclectic and charming Michigan city of Ferndale and The Fly Trap, which touts itself as "a finer diner." In fact, this diner is fine enough that it was featured by chef Guy Fieri in the second season of his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." In the episode entitled "Off the Hook Specials," this funky spot with creative dishes like green eggs and ham, fire-breathing dragon, and gingerbread waffles, was praised by Fieri who called the food, "too gorgeous to eat in the kitchen," (via Youtube). He also took a look at some of the Asian-inspired dishes on the menu, and praised the use of mouthwatering sambal sauce.
On top of the good food, the decor in this diner is super funky, and the vibe had Yelpers raving. One said, "Love this cute diner," while another remarked on the "unique touches around the location," and said, "This spot didn't disappoint ... inside is amazing!" From the 80s-looking entry to the counter made from marbles and the kitchy art on the walls, this diner is as fun to sit in as it is to eat at.
If you're looking to hit this Guy Fieri-approved highly-rated diner, the closest major airport to Ferndale is Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, one of the best airports in North America. It's only around 29 miles away. You can also fly into Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, which is 58 miles away. Either way, you're not very far from some tasty grub.
All about the food at The Fly Trap in Ferndale, Michigan
The Fly Trap is a friendly restaurant, and if service matters to you, you'll likely have a good time here, according to past reviewers. One Yelp reviewer who called this spot "one of my favorite places," said they've been going for 15 years and that "staff is always nice." Another said, "The staff is always friendly and even the other guests are always nice." Many other reviews also echoed these sentiments.
The creative menu, which Fieri praised in the episode, still features the diner's signature "green eggs and ham." While the eggs in this dish are not actually green, they are made with a poblano pesto, along with Jack cheese "rumbled" with eggs, and "sidelined" by seared city ham. Eggs ala boring is the name for two eggs with or without meat, and you can try Jeremy's mess, a mix of salami, sausage, sweet and hot peppers, olives, caramelized onion, hot mustard, and provolone on a house roll. The gingerbread waffles (another dish Fieri tried) come with sautéed apples, cherries, and cinnamon syrup.
There are plenty of vegetarian dishes available for order, which can be made vegan for the most part, and a full bar. However, another standout here are the Asian-inspired dishes like the lemongrass faux bowl with Thai chili-infused broth, noodles, sesame, veggies, and a choice of chicken, tofu, or shrimp, and the fire breathing dragon, with sambal peanut sauce, snap peas, scallions, pickled cabbage, and grilled chicken or tofu. Finally, if you're flying into and out of Detroit, make sure to also visit the peaceful park and mouth-watering restaurants in the city's Macomb suburb after your stop at The Fly Trap.