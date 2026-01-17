Michigan's Funky Diner In Ferndale Is A Friendly And Creative Stop Featured By Guy Fieri

Forget pricey restaurants that make you dress up and order off a menu you're afraid to touch lest you sully the fancy paper. Ordering comforting dishes at a cozy diner is where it's at. If you're looking for a diner where you can fill up, body and soul, you may want to hit the eclectic and charming Michigan city of Ferndale and The Fly Trap, which touts itself as "a finer diner." In fact, this diner is fine enough that it was featured by chef Guy Fieri in the second season of his Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." In the episode entitled "Off the Hook Specials," this funky spot with creative dishes like green eggs and ham, fire-breathing dragon, and gingerbread waffles, was praised by Fieri who called the food, "too gorgeous to eat in the kitchen," (via Youtube). He also took a look at some of the Asian-inspired dishes on the menu, and praised the use of mouthwatering sambal sauce.

On top of the good food, the decor in this diner is super funky, and the vibe had Yelpers raving. One said, "Love this cute diner," while another remarked on the "unique touches around the location," and said, "This spot didn't disappoint ... inside is amazing!" From the 80s-looking entry to the counter made from marbles and the kitchy art on the walls, this diner is as fun to sit in as it is to eat at.

If you're looking to hit this Guy Fieri-approved highly-rated diner, the closest major airport to Ferndale is Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, one of the best airports in North America. It's only around 29 miles away. You can also fly into Bishop International Airport in Flint, Michigan, which is 58 miles away. Either way, you're not very far from some tasty grub.