An Eclectic Michigan City With 'Innovative Shopping' Offers Small Town Charm Near Detroit
Families and young professionals are fleeing in droves from major U.S. cities like New York and Los Angeles in favor of something more kind on their pocket book while also being a place that offers excitement and discovery. Thus, charming little towns in states in the Southeast like Mississippi and in the Plains like Kansas are having a positive new light shown on them. One such place is Ferndale, Michigan; about 20 minutes northwest of Detroit. While Ferndale certainly has all the small town vibes one could desire, the city is also replete with big city amenities and culture, as it is widely known as a center for progressive politics and very welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community. Ferndale packs a lot of bang for your buck, along with a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options.
One of the best aspects of the city is its wide range of shopping options, which provide a perfect way to spend the day there if you're just passing through. Unique stores that specialize in quality artisan items for the home, chic clothing, or yummy treats are very easy to find in Ferndale. Also playing host to some quality restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and community events like the annual automotive cruising event Ferndale Dream Cruise, the city features more than enough reasons to qualify as a hidden gem tucked away in the Midwest.
Ferndale features some of the best shopping in the Midwest
Thanks in large part to the local artistic community, Ferndale offers one of the most unique and fulfilling shopping experiences available in Michigan. Those looking for artisan crafted accessories for their own home or for a lovely gift should first stop by Whimsical Wit off of Hilton Road, where they offer everything from attractive rugs to luxurious bath and body products as well as some art classes. If environmental impact is a priority for shoppers, the Green Daffodil on Livernois offers a wide variety of luxury items such as soy candles and vegan bath bombs and is run by a friendly staff.
A visit to the Rust Belt Market on Woodward Avenue is necessary to really get a sense of the artsy vibe of Ferndale. With more than 30 vendors, including vintage stores, oddity shops, and even a bar, shoppers could spend a day just browsing the Rust Belt, but will probably be persuaded to pick a little something up. What would a funky town full of creatives be without some solid record stores and bookstores? Found Sound off of Nine Mile Rd. is a music lover's paradise with a large catalogue of new and used vinyl just waiting to be found as well as special deals for Record Store Day. A little further down the street off of Woodward lies John K. King Used and Rare Books, an oasis for the bibliophile in everyone that has held residence in Ferndale for over 30 years.
Ferndale has a surprising amount of nightlife attractions including some well regarded music venues
Having a fun night out in Ferndale is also an easy thing to achieve, given the amount of quality tasting rooms, breweries and restaurants in the area. Stop by the Belle Lounge attached to the Valentine Distillery for a craft cocktail constructed with award winning bourbon or gin. For those in search of a classic bar with burgers and beer, Danny's Irish Pub on Woodward near the Rust Belt Market might be your best bet. Another local favorite is Thai Garden Restaurant for some drunken noodles that, according to one Yelp reviewer was, "tantalizing my taste buds with every bite... Highly recommended for those seeking a culinary experience that excels in both taste and sustainability."
If you're looking to catch a show in Ferndale, you are also in luck. Though it was once a movie theater (and still does occasionally host screenings), The Magic Club on Woodward has become one of the region's premiere rock and blues clubs, with noteworthy acts like Bo Diddley, Leon Russell, and Imogen Heap gracing its stage. Whatever your interests may be, especially if they may be creative, chances are you'll feel right at home in Ferndale. The city is continuing proof that the hidden allure that many cities of the Midwest possess is finally starting to become apparent to the rest of the country.