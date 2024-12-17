An Eclectic Michigan City With 'Innovative Shopping' Offers Small Town Charm Near Detroit

Families and young professionals are fleeing in droves from major U.S. cities like New York and Los Angeles in favor of something more kind on their pocket book while also being a place that offers excitement and discovery. Thus, charming little towns in states in the Southeast like Mississippi and in the Plains like Kansas are having a positive new light shown on them. One such place is Ferndale, Michigan; about 20 minutes northwest of Detroit. While Ferndale certainly has all the small town vibes one could desire, the city is also replete with big city amenities and culture, as it is widely known as a center for progressive politics and very welcoming to the LGBTQ+ community. Ferndale packs a lot of bang for your buck, along with a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options.

One of the best aspects of the city is its wide range of shopping options, which provide a perfect way to spend the day there if you're just passing through. Unique stores that specialize in quality artisan items for the home, chic clothing, or yummy treats are very easy to find in Ferndale. Also playing host to some quality restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and community events like the annual automotive cruising event Ferndale Dream Cruise, the city features more than enough reasons to qualify as a hidden gem tucked away in the Midwest.