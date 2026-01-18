Europe's 'Hottest Camping Destination' Is A Lush Country Full Of Underappreciated Parks And Lakes

Best known for its opulent capital and regal history, too many travelers skip straight past Hungary's wild interior. While witnessing the carefully crafted architecture of Budapest's grand buildings or strolling along the side of the rushing Danube River might be your first port of call, it's worth extending an eye out to the vast lakes and lush forests hidden in the depths of the Central European country. Weaving between wine country and small, tourist-free cities, you can find yourself at the secluded campgrounds that have begun to soar in popularity.

According to a study conducted by Pitchup.com (via RV Pro), campground bookings in Hungary have risen by 117% in 2025. From the mountain peaks to the lowland lakes, the country's natural offerings are rapidly shifting into the spotlight. This has led travel sites like Travel + Leisure to dub the underrated country Europe's "Hottest Camping Destination." In fact, some of the best hidden gem destinations in all of Hungary have seen an influx of tourists, making the most of the quiet campgrounds and serene surroundings. However, remember that wild camping is illegal in Hungary without a license. Luckily, there are more than enough dedicated sites scattered through the forests offering up secluded outdoor stays.

The bulk of these options are easily available by car from the capital city of Budapest, particularly for U.S. travelers accustomed to longer distances than their European counterparts. There's only one U.S. hub that offers direct flights to Budapest — Philadelphia International Airport. However, Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport receives direct, quick, and cheap flights from all over Europe every day, so it's easy to reach with a quick stopover at a larger international airport.