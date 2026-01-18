Europe's 'Hottest Camping Destination' Is A Lush Country Full Of Underappreciated Parks And Lakes
Best known for its opulent capital and regal history, too many travelers skip straight past Hungary's wild interior. While witnessing the carefully crafted architecture of Budapest's grand buildings or strolling along the side of the rushing Danube River might be your first port of call, it's worth extending an eye out to the vast lakes and lush forests hidden in the depths of the Central European country. Weaving between wine country and small, tourist-free cities, you can find yourself at the secluded campgrounds that have begun to soar in popularity.
According to a study conducted by Pitchup.com (via RV Pro), campground bookings in Hungary have risen by 117% in 2025. From the mountain peaks to the lowland lakes, the country's natural offerings are rapidly shifting into the spotlight. This has led travel sites like Travel + Leisure to dub the underrated country Europe's "Hottest Camping Destination." In fact, some of the best hidden gem destinations in all of Hungary have seen an influx of tourists, making the most of the quiet campgrounds and serene surroundings. However, remember that wild camping is illegal in Hungary without a license. Luckily, there are more than enough dedicated sites scattered through the forests offering up secluded outdoor stays.
The bulk of these options are easily available by car from the capital city of Budapest, particularly for U.S. travelers accustomed to longer distances than their European counterparts. There's only one U.S. hub that offers direct flights to Budapest — Philadelphia International Airport. However, Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport receives direct, quick, and cheap flights from all over Europe every day, so it's easy to reach with a quick stopover at a larger international airport.
Camp along the edge of one of Hungary's sprawling lakes
For the city-dwellers in Budapest, a quintessential summertime nature escape is a trip to Lake Balaton, one of the largest and most underrated lakes in Europe, according to travelers. Though exceedingly popular amongst locals, it has yet to gain the international traction of destinations like Lake Como or Lake Bled. As such, it's still easy to skip past the city crowds and find a peaceful campsite sanctuary close to its placid waters. Camping and glamping are common past times around Balaton. The south side of the lake sees more crowds during the peak summer season, so it's easier to find tranquil tent pitches on the northern shore. The largest campground in the area, Camping Füred in Balatonfüred, offers sites, cozy bungalows, and beach access, renting out bicycles and water recreation equipment to travelers unwilling to haul their own kit across the Hungarian countryside.
For those looking for a slightly elevated outdoor experience while still staying connected to Hungary's refreshing waters, a multi-award winning camping option sits around an hour away from Balaton's north shore. Thermal Pápa Camping, the country's self-proclaimed "most modern campsite," is located directly next to warming thermal baths and a spa, Pápai Gyógy- és Termálfürdő. Here, travelers can indulge in an array of wellness experiences to complement their immersion in the Central European wilds and experience a great alternative to Budapest's most popular baths. Situated near the mighty Lake Balaton and the Keszthely Mountains, it's also an ideal base for outdoor adventurers looking to balance out a day at the spa with a high-octane active excursion on the biking and hiking trails.
Explore the campsites tucked inside Hungary's national parks
Roughly 10% of Hungary's wild interior is incorporated into its 10 national parks, ranging from forests shrouded in mysterious fairytale folklore to mighty mountain ranges with epic hiking trails carved into their crag. Campers seeking seclusion in the quiet woodlands and rolling hills should set their sights on the campgrounds located within Bükk National Park, the largest in the country. As a pristine dark sky destination, overnight visitors to the park have the chance to sleep under a star-spangled canopy after a long day of roving between the waterfalls, wildflower-fringed trails, and peaceful valleys incorporated into the park. There are two main campsites there to choose from: Szilvásvárad Campsite, on the edge of the park, and Répáshuta Forest Campsite, hidden in the midst of the wild Hungarian woodlands.
Away from the mountain ridges and swooping valleys of Bükk National Park, Hungary's other popular camping destination, Hortobágyi National Park, showcases a very different side of the country's diverse topography. The premier destination is in the Great Hungarian Plain and its flat, open grasslands more closely resemble the steppes of Central Asia or the prairies of the American Midwest. Known to the locals as the Puszta, the landscape lends itself to travelers keen to spot wildlife or vestiges of the old agrarian culture of the country. Another bath-side site sits just outside the bounds of Hortobágyi National Park, Tiszafüred Thermal Campsite, from which you can gain quick access to the canoe-friendly waters of Lake Tisza and the protected plains filled with interesting animals.