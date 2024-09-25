The Most Underrated Lakes In Europe That Are Just As Charming As Como, According To Travelers

Thirty miles or so from the Swiss city Geneva is the beautiful Lake Annecy, or Lac D'Annecy. It truly doesn't get more charming than this French destination, which is sometimes referred to as "the Venice of the Alps." "Absolutely gorgeous!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Our day in Annecy sealed the deal, as a world traveler Annecy is on my top 10 cities!" Notably, the lake has the cleanest water in Europe, so don't miss out on taking a swim in the turquoise waters. Hiking opportunities and other nature pursuits are also bountiful.

Advertisement

The town itself is sure to transport you back in time, with cobblestone streets, pastel-colored homes, and views of the French Alps — not to mention its very own medieval castle, complete with panoramic views from the top. Don't skip a visit to the popular market either, which sells food, crafts, and other local products. There are plenty of restaurant choices as well, mostly serving up French Alpine classics like raclette, a traditional dish consisting of melted cheese scraped over cured meat, root vegetables, and roasted potatoes.

Of course, Lake Annecy has hardly escaped the notice of travelers (it reportedly attracts even more yearly visitors than Como). To experience what BBC called "an under-the-radar alternative," add the other French Alpine lakes of the area — Leman, Bourget, and Aiguebelette — to your itinerary. All three come with beautiful scenery, towns to explore, and lots of opportunities for outdoor activities.

Advertisement