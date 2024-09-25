The Most Underrated Lakes In Europe That Are Just As Charming As Como, According To Travelers
If you've considered a getaway to Lake Como in Italy for its glamor, pristine beauty, and endless charm, then you're far from alone — trips to the body of water and it's undeniably romantic lakeside town, Bellagio, have skyrocketed in popularity, with up to a whopping 1.4 million tourists visiting every year as of 2024 (via Euro News). Heading to a more off-the-beaten-path destination instead will ensure you can enjoy your vacation to the fullest without having to fight the crowds. Or maybe you've visited Lake Como so many times it has started to lose some of its luster and want a change of scenery.
Luckily, Europe is filled with stunning lakes that are more under-the-radar, or will at least make for an attractive Lake Como alternative. This list came together through extensive research, including diving into Reddit threads, Tripadvisor reviews, and travel blogs. From peaceful small towns to exciting waterside spots full of historical landmarks to explore, add these underrated lake destinations to your bucket list.
The Alpine lakes - France
Thirty miles or so from the Swiss city Geneva is the beautiful Lake Annecy, or Lac D'Annecy. It truly doesn't get more charming than this French destination, which is sometimes referred to as "the Venice of the Alps." "Absolutely gorgeous!" said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "Our day in Annecy sealed the deal, as a world traveler Annecy is on my top 10 cities!" Notably, the lake has the cleanest water in Europe, so don't miss out on taking a swim in the turquoise waters. Hiking opportunities and other nature pursuits are also bountiful.
The town itself is sure to transport you back in time, with cobblestone streets, pastel-colored homes, and views of the French Alps — not to mention its very own medieval castle, complete with panoramic views from the top. Don't skip a visit to the popular market either, which sells food, crafts, and other local products. There are plenty of restaurant choices as well, mostly serving up French Alpine classics like raclette, a traditional dish consisting of melted cheese scraped over cured meat, root vegetables, and roasted potatoes.
Of course, Lake Annecy has hardly escaped the notice of travelers (it reportedly attracts even more yearly visitors than Como). To experience what BBC called "an under-the-radar alternative," add the other French Alpine lakes of the area — Leman, Bourget, and Aiguebelette — to your itinerary. All three come with beautiful scenery, towns to explore, and lots of opportunities for outdoor activities.
Lake Iznájar - Spain
This lakeside town is a hidden gem in Spain's Córdoba region. Iznájar is a pueblo blanco, or white village, and extra beautiful thanks to its many flowers, views of surrounding hills and olive groves, and lakeside beach, Playa de Valdearenas. Likely founded in the eighth century, overall, Iznájar is small and easily walkable, making it perfect for a day of exploring its history and charm. Notable landmarks include the ruins of Castillo de Iznájar, which dates back to the town's inception, and old churches.
Be sure to wander through the village and numerous courtyards. One of the prettiest is Patio de las Comedias, filled with hundreds of geranium flowers in blue pots. And of course, the lake itself is worth a stop for swimming, renting a canoe, or just relaxing. Playa de Valdearenas can get crowded during summer weekends, but is often otherwise calm.
Lake Bohinj - Slovenia
Although Bled is Slovenia's most popular lake destination, its largest lake, Bohinj, is just as pretty, and has far less crowds. Surrounded by green mountains and home to numerous coves and the impressive Savica Waterfall, Lake Bohinj is one of Europe's most underrated vacation spots. "An absolute must see if you are visiting Slovenia," said one Tripadvisor reviewer. "It is truly heaven on earth."
With blue-green water, it's the perfect place for swimming, kayaking, hiking, or biking, and you can even ride a cable car for an overhead view of the lake and surrounding Julian Alps. The picturesque Church of St John the Baptist in Ribčev Laz, a village on the lake, is also a great stop. While Ribčev Laz is one of the more developed settlements surrounding Bohinj, there are a number of others to explore as well, from Stara Fužina, a popular starting point for hiking, to Ukanc, a tiny and remote village with absolutely amazing vistas.
Lake Orta - Italy
While Lake Como gets world-wide recognition, the equally mesmerizing and luxurious Lake Orta in northern Italy falls under the radar. "A beautiful hidden gem," gushed a Tripadvisor reviewer. "The local Italians say it's Cinderella.. as in Como, and the other big lakes are the ugly sisters!!" Considered one of Europe's cleanest lakes, Orta dazzles visitors with its blue water and surrounding greenery. Apart from its natural beauty, there's no shortage of cultural and historic sites along Lake Orta, either.
Be sure to stop at Orta San Giulio, a medieval village with cobblestone streets and Baroque architecture. The town is also home to the Gardens of Villa Motta, a botanical garden situated on a 19th-century private villa. Visitors should also check out Isola San Giulio, an island monastery with a gorgeous walking path, as well as the Basilica di San Giulio, a 12th-century church. Those interested in historic religious sites can also head to Sacro Monte di Orta, an old pilgrimage site with 20 chapels, along with sculptures and frescoes.
Veliko Jezero and Malo Jezero - Croatia
Among Croatia's many gorgeous islands is one highly underrated gem: Mljet. Known for the surrounding jewel-toned water and so much lush greenery that it's fondly called "The Green Island," Mljet is an unspoiled Mediterranean paradise tucked away in southern Dalmatia, Croatia. The area has earned a strong reputation for its wine, olives, and goat's cheese; however, the true star is the national park on the island's western side, which is where visitors can find two saltwater lakes, Veliko Jezero and Malo Jezero (Big Lake and Small Lake). The bodies of water are typically warm, making them ideal for swimming or snorkeling to take a look at the world's largest bushy coral reef within Big Lake.
Enjoy some local cuisine at one of the waterfront restaurants in Pomena, a fishing town — indulging in fresh seafood is a must when visiting Mljet Island — and stop at the nearby ancient trading port Polače to see Roman ruins. If you enjoy hiking, there are also plenty of opportunities available. One trek from Babino Polje even leads to the legendary Odysseus Cave where he was supposedly shipwrecked and trapped for seven years.
Lake Ohrid - North Macedonia and Albania
Lake Ohrid is one of Europe's oldest and deepest lakes,; it's also remarkably gorgeous, making it the perfect place for taking a boat ride, swimming, and water sports. With crystal-blue water and green mountains, Lake Ohrid is "one of the most underrated places in Europe," according to a Tripadvisor reviewer. Apart from its natural beauty, the area bursts with history. Dating back to the seventh through 19th centuries, the town itself numbers among the continent's oldest settlements, and the lake is a UNESCO World Heritage site.
You can walk along Ohrid's cobblestone streets, wander through traditional markets and visit the town's historic churches. A visit to the 13th-century Church of St John at Kaneo offers stunning views of the lake, especially at sunset. History lovers also shouldn't miss the Ancient Theatre of Ohrid, which was only rediscovered in 1980, as well as St. Sophia Church for art from the Middle Ages or Samuil's Fortress for more fantastic views. "If you love natural wonders and beauty around with cultural heritage preserved on each side, Lake Ohrid is the right choice for you," said another visitor on Tripadvisor.
Lake Balaton - Hungary
Hungary's largest lake has something for everyone, from vineyards to historic towns, hiking, plenty of outdoor activities, and, of course, gorgeous views. "You need to visit to find out the beauty of this place," said one previous visitor on Tripadvisor, who called Lake Balaton "amazing, peaceful and tranquil." "Lake Balaton is a hidden gem if you know where to go," shared another reviewer. You may find that the southern shores are busier for families and beachgoers, while the northern side is more quiet and calm, though some travelers have had the opposite experience.
Balatonfüred, on the lake's northern shore, is particularly charming thanks to its promenade, villas, and historic spa. For vineyards and hiking, head to Badacsony, while Keszthely, the lake's oldest village, is home to Festetics Palace, which dates back to the 18th century and is now a museum. There are plenty of unique attractions as well, like the historic, heart-shaped gravestones in Balatonudvari and the gorgeous Tihany Abbey, a religious site founded in 1055.
Wolfgangsee Lake - Austria
This picturesque Austrian lake is full of natural beauty, with radiant landscapes everywhere you look thanks to its jewel-hued water and surrounding mountains. Just take it from one previous visitor on Tripadvisor: "If you like stunning views, visit." Enjoy swimming, kayaking, sailing, water skiing, or diving at one of Wolfgangsee's beaches, and don't miss exploring the numerous traditional villages as well.
St. Wolfgang along the lake is especially charm-filled, and looks straight out of a fairy tale. St. Gilgen, known as Mozart's village, has plenty of appeal as well, due to its cobblestone streets and colorful buildings, as does Ochsenkreuz, located on the lake's only island. For the most striking, panoramic views of the water, ride the iconic SchafbergBahn, a historic railway, and hike up the Schafberg Mountain. Don't skip taking a boat ride around the lake, either.
Lake Garda - Italy
For those looking for a less-crowded (for now) and more affordable alternative to Lake Como, there's no better place than Italy's Lake Garda. Historic towns, castle ruins, and hiking trails surround this lake in the northern part of the country. Although Italy is best visited during late spring, early summer, or fall, this underrated gem is characterized by its deep-blue water and Mediterranean climate, making it temperate year-round. As the largest freshwater lake in the nation, there's no shortage of places to explore, including gorgeous villas (the Vittoriale degli Italiani is a popular choice), vineyards, lemon orchards, and waterfalls. Of course, spending time at the beach is also a must.
With dozens of towns to explore along Lake Garda's shoreline, you'll find that each village has its own unique charm. Sirmione is a favorite for travelers because of the Scaligero Castle, one of Italy's best-preserved castles dating back to the 13th century. Riva del Garda is also gorgeous with its colorful, medieval buildings and numerous hiking trails. In the town of Garda, meanwhile, find the Santuario Madonna della Corona, an iconic 1500s church seemingly hanging alongside a cliff.
Don't sleep on this spot if you want to share it with less visitors. "Lake Garda is going to boom as a destination in the next three to five years," Alice Lancini, the sales and marketing manager at a local hotel, told the Robb Report in mid-2024. "Now is the time to take advantage and come to this beautiful destination before it becomes too crowded."
Lake Lugano - Switzerland and Italy
Although only an hour or so from the famous Lake Como, Lake Lugano in southern Switzerland bordering Italy, has less tourists but equally stunning views. And the true jewel of Lake Lugano is in the tiny town, Morcote. There's no shortage of notable scenery throughout this settlement — it's so charming, in fact, that in 2016 Morcote was even voted Switzerland's most beautiful village in a competition led by Swiss magazines and a broadcasting company. Visitors certainly won't question why, with its numerous gardens, historic buildings, and old-world style. Be sure to spend plenty of time wandering through its narrow alleyways and along the lakeside promenade taking in the breathtaking views.
The Church of Santa Maria del Sasso, situated at the top of a hill overlooking the village and dating back to the 14th century is a popular landmark, as is Parco Scherrer, a botanical garden noted for its sculptures and architecture. Despite its small size, there's plenty of do and see in Morcote, and even more if you venture beyond to other villages along Lake Lugano. Book a scenic cruise on the water to get the most out of the experience.
Windermere Lake - England
For a gorgeous trip in the United Kingdom, head to Windermere Lake. While the area has earned a bit of a bad rep for drawing massive crowds, some locals and travelers have suggested that the situation might be overblown, leaving the lake underrated as a result. "Yes, in 2021, hotels were full and charging big prices," Jennifer Cormack, sales and marketing director for Windermere Lake Cruises, told The Telegraph in 2023. "It's a legacy from that. It's a perception – but the wrong one."
Consider basing your stay in Bowness-on-Windermere. This Victorian-style town on Windermere Lake in the Lake District is picture-perfect thanks to its traditional stone cottages and historic destinations. There's plenty to do in the town itself, from checking out the many antique shops and galleries to enjoying the pubs and restaurants. Plus, it's a great spot for sailing and water sports or simply kicking back.
St. Martin's Church, built in the late 1400s, is a well-liked tourist draw, while the area behind the church offers a look into the town's history prior to the addition of a railroad in 1847. Families shouldn't miss the World of Beatrix Potter, a popular attraction that brings classic childhood characters like Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck to life. For an unparalleled look at the lake, head to Orrest Head, a fabulous viewpoint that just takes 30 minutes or so to reach on foot.
The lakes of Giethoorn - Netherlands
With a large section of the town not allowing cars and sporting canals and bridges throughout, a visit to the idyllic Dutch Giethoorn is sure to transport you back in time. "It is like a fairytale!!!!," said one reviewer on Tripadvisor. "Avoid the summer months so you can avoid the crowds." There are four lakes in and around Giethoorn that are ideal for swimming.
Sometimes referred to as "The Venice of the Netherlands," there's no better way to explore Giethoorn than by boat, and you'll find that it's filled with picturesque scenery throughout thanks to its thatched roofs and flowers. Opt for a cruise or rent your own little whisper boat. You can also take the opportunity to check out one of the small museums — the Het Olde Maat Uus explores the town's history. Spend some time wandering around the town and enjoying the restaurants and cafes as well.
Lake Walchensee - Germany
Walchensee in the Bavarian Alps is a highly underrated lake destination. Dubbed the "Bavarian Caribbean" for its mesmerizing blue water, and less visited than the nearby Kochelsee, Walchensee is "absolutely magical," said a Tripadvisor reviewer. "I've been to a lot of places but this is by far the most beautiful place I've ever seen." Much of the surrounding area is protected, meaning there isn't much development or many villages to explore. This, however, just adds to Walchensee's charm and secluded atmosphere, making for the ultimate relaxing lake vacation.
Sailing, windsurfing, kite surfing and diving are all popular activities, as is hiking. The Herzogstand mountain is the most well-known, offering views of both Walchensee and Lake Kochelsee. The view is astounding, and it's worthwhile whether you hike or take a cable car up instead.
Lake Shkodër - Albania
For a Mediterranean vacation much like Greece but with far less crowds, head to Albania instead. Not only is Albania absolutely stunning, but it's an amazing place for lovers of history and culture. Those aiming to explore the country's past should look no further than Shkodër (also spelled Shkodra), a northwestern city along Lake Shkodër.
The lineage of Shkodër traces back to the fourth century B.C., and its cultural heritage is rich, including influences from the Illyrians, Romans, and Ottomans, among others. History can be found everywhere, from the city's main tourist attraction, Rozafa Castle, which offers gorgeous scenery of the town and water, and the Ebu Bekr Mosque to the Franciscan Cathedral. Also pay a visit to Marubi National Museum of Photography, which houses a large collection of rare photographs with roots in the 1800s.
And, of course, enjoy time at the idyllic Lake Shkodër, where you can watch cows and horses roam and take in plenty of other flora and fauna. "One of the most beautiful lakes I have ever seen, with crystal clear water and abundant wildlife. Great for swimming as well, and not overdeveloped," said one visitor on Tripadvisor. For more tranquil waterside views, travelers can head further into the Albanian Alps to visit the nearby Komani Lake and Shala River.
Lake Orestiada - Greece
While Greece is a top destination for its beaches and islands, its lakes are vastly underrated. Kastoria, along Lake Orestiada, although often overlooked, is absolutely full of history and beauty, with its Byzantine churches and 17th-century Ottoman archondika houses. This spot has endless charm, and wandering through the historic Ntoltso and Apozari neighborhoods is a must for getting a taste of Kastoria's history and culture.
To learn more, stop by Tsiatsiapas Mansion, a waterfront 18th century Ottoman-style house, while the Museum of Costumes, Byzantine Museum, and Folklore Museum of Kastoria also offer an interesting look into the past. Situated on a peninsula, the town and accompanying lake are also surrounded by natural beauty. Take your pick of hiking, biking, or walking — there are trails as well as paved pedestrian paths to explore.
Methodology
With over 500,000 natural lakes larger than 2.5 acres across Europe, options are nearly endless for travelers seeking alternatives to Lake Como. To compile this list of charming yet underrated lake destinations, we utilized and compared information from travel blogs, Tripadvisor reviews, Reddit threads, and tourism-focused sites. From there, we thoroughly researched each destination to confirm that they are well-reviewed with plenty to offer tourists, zeroing in on spots that travelers have identified as not being valued highly enough.