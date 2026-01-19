5 Clothing Colors You Should Always Wear On A Summer Hike

Hiking and fashion meet at a strange intersection. On the one hand, hikers are usually practical. They want clothing that's lightweight and breathable, moisture-wicking and low-maintenance. Few hikers perseverate over cut and color, or at least they don't think they do. Floppy hats and cargo pants won't win us any style points, but they're pretty handy in the woods. Does this shirt match these shorts? Who cares? They'll soon be covered in mud, rain, and dead midges.

On the other hand, a lot of thought goes into the creation of hiking gear, right down to the shade of the fabric. In fact, the color you wear on a hike can have tangible effects on your outdoor experience, especially in summer. Hikers concerned about sun exposure, dehydration, and insect bites may not even realize the impact their outfits' colors can have. These can even be life-saving; first responders recommend certain hues to make you easy to spot in a wilderness emergency. If you're looking for the best gear for taking a hike on vacation, thoughtful tones can go a long way. Here are five clothing colors you should always wear on a summer hike, according to experts and avid outdoor enthusiasts.