The One Clothing Material You Should Never Wear On Multi-Day Hikes

Planning, packing, and keeping track of all the important safety tips for a multi-day hiking trip can be headache-inducing. But in between all that prep, it's important to remember that choosing the right outdoor apparel is more important than you might think. While most hikers have a general idea of what to look for — breathable fabrics, pants with lots of pockets, and clothes that allow for movement — there's one popular material that should be on your no-pack list as a matter of safety: cotton.

This is because wearing cotton fabrics increases the risk of hypothermia when wet or damp. Even in non-freezing conditions, your body temperature can drop quickly. In fact, the Forest Service reminds hikers that hypothermia can occur at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Thankfully, though, choosing the right materials — and memorizing a simple rhyme to safely test for hypothermia — can help you avoid a dangerous situation.

The reason cotton makes for dangerous hiking clothes boils down to its molecular structure. Individual cotton fibers are formed of molecules that bond easily with water. Unlike sweat-wicking textiles like polyester and nylon, this means cotton doesn't allow water to evaporate easily. And as stray water molecules — in the form of sweat, rain, or even humidity — attach themselves to the cotton, your clothes start feeling wet and clammy. To drive the point home, cotton is so absorbent that it can hold up to 25% of its weight in water. This becomes a bigger issue when temperatures drop, and you're far away from civilization (or dry clothes in the car). Once a clingy annoyance, your wet cotton T-shirt can cause your body to lose heat at a much higher rate than normal — which, in turn, can lead to hypothermia.