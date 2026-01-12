The One Clothing Material You Should Never Wear On Multi-Day Hikes
Planning, packing, and keeping track of all the important safety tips for a multi-day hiking trip can be headache-inducing. But in between all that prep, it's important to remember that choosing the right outdoor apparel is more important than you might think. While most hikers have a general idea of what to look for — breathable fabrics, pants with lots of pockets, and clothes that allow for movement — there's one popular material that should be on your no-pack list as a matter of safety: cotton.
This is because wearing cotton fabrics increases the risk of hypothermia when wet or damp. Even in non-freezing conditions, your body temperature can drop quickly. In fact, the Forest Service reminds hikers that hypothermia can occur at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. Thankfully, though, choosing the right materials — and memorizing a simple rhyme to safely test for hypothermia — can help you avoid a dangerous situation.
The reason cotton makes for dangerous hiking clothes boils down to its molecular structure. Individual cotton fibers are formed of molecules that bond easily with water. Unlike sweat-wicking textiles like polyester and nylon, this means cotton doesn't allow water to evaporate easily. And as stray water molecules — in the form of sweat, rain, or even humidity — attach themselves to the cotton, your clothes start feeling wet and clammy. To drive the point home, cotton is so absorbent that it can hold up to 25% of its weight in water. This becomes a bigger issue when temperatures drop, and you're far away from civilization (or dry clothes in the car). Once a clingy annoyance, your wet cotton T-shirt can cause your body to lose heat at a much higher rate than normal — which, in turn, can lead to hypothermia.
What materials should you wear instead of cotton?
The best fabrics for your hike depend on where you're going and the time of year, among other factors. Polyester and nylon, however, are typically great options because they dry quickly and are considered durable. That said, not all nylons or polyesters are made equal. After all, a thick, polyester Christmas sweater can hardly be described as "breathable." To narrow down your focus, look for materials described as "sweat-wicking" or "quick-dry." These fabrics will not only pull moisture away from your body, but they will also move it toward the edges, making evaporation quicker.
Although not as moisture-wicking as polyester or nylon, merino wool is another fan-favorite among hikers who prefer natural fibers. It dries fairly quickly and will keep you warm even when wet. Better yet, the same tiny air pockets that help retain heat will also keep you cool in the summer, so it's not just suited to a specific season. As a bonus, merino wool does a great job staying odor-free — something many polyesters and nylons struggle with.
As a final note, keep in mind that cotton hides behind a variety of names. Denim, corduroy, canvas, terry cloth, and the poster child for outdoorsy endeavors, flannel, are often made of cotton — either completely or in part — so keep your eyes peeled for fabric labels. Finally, when choosing your fabrics, it's also worth considering the color. Specifically, the National Park Service recommends wearing bright colors to make you easier to spot in case of a search and rescue mission.