This Handy Scouts Camping Trick Is An Easy Way To Measure The Time Left Before Sunset

If you were ever in a scouting group growing up, you know that there are tons of helpful outdoor tricks that can get you through different survival situations. Some Scout techniques could save your life in a camping emergency — whether you're learning how to DIY a fire with Dollar Tree items or how to respond to a first aid emergency, it's all covered in the Scouting America curriculum. However, if you're a bit rusty or simply were never a Scout to begin with, there is one timekeeping trick anyone can learn that will certainly come in handy off-grid.

Say you're going camping and you want to see how much daylight is left in the day. Well, if you don't have Wi-Fi, it's not as simple as logging into your weather app of choice and checking. Luckily, humans have been keeping track of time for millennia, so there are several ways to determine the time of day without any help from technology. This leads us to one helpful scouting trick that allows you to see how much sunlight is left with nothing more than your hand: By holding your hand up to the sun, you can measure the remaining daylight with your fingers.