This Storied Capital In Europe Is The World's Top Literary Travel Destination

Whether it's Sherlock Holmes solving crimes from his Baker Street home, Dickensian tales of squalor and strife, or the works of Agatha Christie, J.K. Rowling, Zadie Smith, Ian McEwan, or Neil Gaiman, London has long inspired the literary imagination. England's capital city, often playing a role closer to character than setting, has featured more prominently in fiction than any other city over the past century — and it prides itself on its literary stature with tours, museums, escape rooms, and theater shows celebrating the characters who brought the pages to life. With book-inspired vacations being one of the hottest trends in tourism right now, it's no wonder London is considered the world's top literary travel destination.

According to data from Aura Print, shared with Islands in a press release, London is the most written-about European city in published literature. Using the Google Books archive, Aura Print analyzed 25 million works to ascertain which European cities appeared most frequently between 1920 and 2019. London, with 286 million mentions — more than three times that of second-place Paris (95 million) — appeared the most, while the Italian capital, Rome, came third with 48 million mentions.

Perhaps tellingly, Paris and Rome were at their most popular in the 1920s, based on how regularly each city's name occurred in print. For London, it was the 1960s, when the city was shedding its wartime conservatism, prog rock was changing the airwaves, psychedelia and optimism influenced art and fashion, and James Bond, David Hockey, and The Who were still in their prime. Seismic cultural changes will always attract literary interest, and maybe that's why London has remained at the top. From those dusty gothic tales of misadventure to coming-of-age stories of life, love, loss, and yearning in the 21st century, London has always been rife with narrative potential.