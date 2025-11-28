Studies Show The World's 'Best City Of 2026' Is A Vibrant Destination In The Heart Of Europe

For years, London Gatwick Airport was considered one of Europe's most stressful airports. But that reputation is being addressed, with the U.K. government approving a £2.2 billion plan (about $2.8 billion) for the airport's Northern Runway expansion, along with other projects to improve terminals and amenities. Meanwhile, projects such as the Elizabeth line enhance connectivity — linking outer boroughs, central London, and major airports — which helps residents and visitors get around the city more easily.

London is also investing in social and green infrastructure. Mayor Sadiq Khan's administration aims to fully decarbonize the city's transport system by 2030, and progress is already underway through the Healthy Streets Approach, designed to make public transit more efficient and environmentally friendly. In North London, projects like the Camden Highline – an almost mile-long elevated greenway built from an old railway viaduct — are also in the works.

What's more, a study by real estate agency Beauchamp Estates (via Newsweek) revealed that Americans account for 25% of high-end home purchases in the city, a sign of London's strong corporate presence, steady stream of investments, and sizeable American diaspora. But the city is also enhancing what it offers to international visitors, which is also important to its economy. According to London and Partners' Tourism Vision, the goal is to improve the overall tourist experience by encouraging visitors to stay longer and explore more of the city's culture, neighborhoods, and everyday life.