This Affordable Walmart DIY Camping Toilet Hack Solves A Common Problem For Under $10
Camping is great for family bonding, getting outdoors, and escaping the concerns of everyday life. There are a lot of fantastic camping tips out there, like bringing more fire starters than you think you'll need and setting up your sleeping area early. However, dealing with the call of nature can be pretty tricky. If you're camping in an RV, there are all sorts of bathroom storage upgrades and hacks to make it the perfect spot. Some campsites also have nice bathrooms, and all you need is a headlamp to get there safely. However, if you're camping in a tent and you don't have bathroom access, there is a clever hack that's been going around social media to make your own portable camping toilet using only a couple of items that you can get at Walmart for under $10. It's been shown on TikTok from @saralshow, YouTube by A Thrifty Mom, and several others.
You'll need a 5-gallon bucket with a handle and a pool noodle. You can also add in practical items like toilet paper (which we're not including in the cost), as well as plastic garbage bags. This is a great way to deal with bathroom emergencies in the middle of the night, and even more importantly, it's helpful if you're camping with little kids who really can't wait to walk to a bathroom that's a few campsites away.
How to make a pool noodle camping toilet
To make your camping toilet, you can get a 5-Gallon Utility Bucket from Walmart for less than $4 and an HKUKY Pool Noodle for around $5, as of this writing. The best part about this affordable DIY camping toilet is that it's really easy to assemble. You may even have some of these items at home already. First, get your 5-gallon bucket and remove one end of the handle by popping it out. Then, cut the pool noodle vertically along one side. Put the cut side around the bucket's edges as a cushion for your bottom (and cut off the excess). YouTube's A Thrifty Mom suggested using epoxy to secure it, which is a great idea if you camp a lot. Then, slide a roll of toilet paper onto the handle and reattach it to the bucket. (If it's too hard to reattach when you run out of toilet paper, or the handle of the bucket you have at home is too wide, you can use wire or string to attach the roll.) Check out the TikTok video from @saralshow showing how to do this below.
Another tip is to take a plastic garbage bag, something you probably already have at your campsite for trash, and put it in the bucket, pulling the top edges over the pool noodle. That way, you have easy cleanup, and you can tie it right up to make sure there isn't a lingering scent. Finally, if you want something a little more private, Walmart sells a portable toilet. It's more expensive, but it closes up so no one can see you go.