One Of Mississippi's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Eye-Catching State Park With Scenic Campgrounds And Golf

The Magnolia State's natural beauty doesn't always get its due. Mississippi stuns no matter the time of year, with its swaths of burly forests, colorful wildflower displays, and a network of lakes and winding rivers. For those looking to experience all of that in one place, Percy Quin State Park fits the bill. According to the park, you can expect towering loblolly pines, magnolia trees, and seasonal blooms around these parts, along with generally pleasant weather throughout the year. Recreation here centers on a lake that draws its waters from the Tangipahoa River, and the park also offers an extensive range of campsites and an on-site golf course if you want to hit the links.

Percy Quin State Park spans about 1,700 acres just outside McComb on the southern end of the state. The hidden patch of wilds lies just off Interstate 55, so it's not too far off the beaten path. The capital city of Jackson, as well as New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, are all within a 90-minute drive, traffic permitting. One of Mississippi's oldest state parks, Percy Quin first opened in the late 1930s. In recent years, its campground and lodging areas have undergone significant upgrades, culminating in a grand reopening in August 2024. With the improvements long complete, adventurers can experience the untamed Mississippi wilds overnight with the convenience of updated facilities and modern amenities.