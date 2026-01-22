One Of Mississippi's Best-Kept Secrets Is An Eye-Catching State Park With Scenic Campgrounds And Golf
The Magnolia State's natural beauty doesn't always get its due. Mississippi stuns no matter the time of year, with its swaths of burly forests, colorful wildflower displays, and a network of lakes and winding rivers. For those looking to experience all of that in one place, Percy Quin State Park fits the bill. According to the park, you can expect towering loblolly pines, magnolia trees, and seasonal blooms around these parts, along with generally pleasant weather throughout the year. Recreation here centers on a lake that draws its waters from the Tangipahoa River, and the park also offers an extensive range of campsites and an on-site golf course if you want to hit the links.
Percy Quin State Park spans about 1,700 acres just outside McComb on the southern end of the state. The hidden patch of wilds lies just off Interstate 55, so it's not too far off the beaten path. The capital city of Jackson, as well as New Orleans and Baton Rouge in Louisiana, are all within a 90-minute drive, traffic permitting. One of Mississippi's oldest state parks, Percy Quin first opened in the late 1930s. In recent years, its campground and lodging areas have undergone significant upgrades, culminating in a grand reopening in August 2024. With the improvements long complete, adventurers can experience the untamed Mississippi wilds overnight with the convenience of updated facilities and modern amenities.
Adventure overnight in Percy Quin State Park
Load up your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors, and get lost in the Southern pines and magnolias of Percy Quin State Park. The woods around the recreation area's nearly 500-acre Lake Tangipahoa are checkered with campsites for all skill levels. "Percy Quin State Park is a wonderful place to camp. You have your choice of travel trailer camping or 'bare bones' camping in a tent," one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, adding that "the scenery is beautiful and relaxing."
If you want to rough it, there are dozens of primitive spots for tent camping, some equipped with grills, fire rings, and tables. You can also splurge on "premium" primitive campsites, which come elevated off the ground for a moderate fee of $27 a night, as of this writing. If you don't have any camping equipment, rentals are available on-site. Restrooms with showers are located throughout the campground, and there's a coin laundry room if you need to wash clothes.
With more than 100 rig-friendly campsites, full hookups and all, the state park rivals some of the best RV destinations across America. But if you prefer a more cushy stay, there are cozy cabins, cottages, villas, and even motel rooms available for rent on the grounds. Some of the cabins were fitted with stainless steel appliances, fancier electronics, and new porch exteriors, among other luxe upgrades, during Percy Quin's 2024 campground overhaul, so prepare to snooze in comfort.
Roam the countryside of Percy Quin State Park
You can also hit the range during your excursion at Percy Quin State Park, which only costs $2 to visit, at the time of writing. The recreation area boasts an 18-hole golf course called Quail Hollow, so bring along all the golfing gear you need to hit the links. "Fun and challenging public golf course," one golfer shared in a Google review. "There a plenty of opportunities to lose balls so bring a few extra. This is one of my favorite golf courses in South Mississippi." The 6,700-yard golf course is open daily until 6 p.m., opening at 9 a.m. on Mondays and 8 a.m. throughout the rest of the week.
If golfing's not your jam, you can spend the afternoon on Lake Tangipahoa. Just note that, as of the time of writing, the boat ramp is closed due to flooding, so be sure to check the state park's website for updates. Enjoy a relaxing stroll along the nature trail, which loops around the lake for almost 7 miles and is rated "easy" on AllTrails. However, some hikers have warned about potential setbacks on the trail, namely that the grounds can get quite muddy and the boardwalk isn't in the best shape. The lake is also known to be frequented by alligators, so adventure at your own risk. A more serene setting can be found at the on-site chapel, which offers non-denominational worship services in the summer.