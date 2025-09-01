The Best Lesser-Known RV Destinations Across America To Avoid Crowds, According To Visitors
If you dream of RV destinations filled with empty viewpoints, undisturbed wildlife, and silent nights under star-filled skies, it might be best to avoid America's busiest national parks. While those locations are popular for a reason (who wouldn't want to see Yosemite at least once?), they might not always check the peace and solitude boxes. The RV parks and campgrounds can be a bit lively, with kids running around, folks blaring music, and dogs barking like they've just spotted Bigfoot, while jostling to get good angles for your shots at popular viewpoints can be exhausting.
So why not visit some of the country's lesser-known RV destinations? There are plenty of national parks across the U.S. with accessible roads, unique scenery, standout RV camping experiences, and, most importantly, lower visitor numbers. The lack of crowds can truly enhance an RV destination, even if it doesn't have the iconic sights of Yosemite or Yellowstone. They are places where you can fall in love with untouched nature all over again and rediscover the joy of solitude. For this list, we've stuck to destinations with good RV accessibility — from pull-through sites and big-rig-friendly roads to peaceful boondocking options — as well as seclusion and underrated natural beauty. So, let's take a look at some of the best quiet and under-the-radar destinations for RVers.
Lassen Volcanic National Park, California
California has some of America's most popular national parks. For something away from the Yosemites and Sequoias, you can try Lassen Volcanic National Park for a blend of lake views and volcano hiking. It lies at the southern tip of the Cascade Range, and due to this remote setting, it receives significantly fewer visitors than the state's more iconic parks. So, if it's peace and quiet you seek along with uncrowded trails and campsites, this is a park well worth your consideration. It's known for the world's largest plug dome volcano, Lassen Peak. With its steep slope and crater, it's the classic volcanic-cone image, and it dominates the park's landscape along with Cinder Cone.
You'll find steam vents, boiling springs, fumaroles, and bubbling mud pots throughout the landscape. But it's not all about fire and brimstone. Wildflower meadows, pine forests, and glistening alpine lakes dot the terrain, while songbirds, squirrels, and black-tailed deer appear along the trails. With over 150 miles of hiking tracks spread throughout the park, you may also catch a glimpse of the occasional black bear or coyote, while mountain lions can be spotted on extremely rare occasions (follow park guidelines for safety).
Kayaking, canoeing, swimming, and paddleboarding are popular activities on the park lakes, while the stargazing is exceptional. Seasonal activities include mountain biking, fishing, backcountry camping, and, in the winter, snowshoeing, skiing, and sledding. You'll find primitive RV-friendly campgrounds within the park, with Manzanita Lake Campground boasting the most sites. Outside the park, you'll find Mt. Lassen/Shingletown KOA with full hookups (electric, water, and sewer) and resort-like amenities if you're after some creature comforts.
Great Basin National Park, Nevada
There are many more reasons than Las Vegas to go to Nevada, and the Great Basin National Park is one. It's full of imposing mountains, sweeping valleys, and incredible biodiversity. And if you're looking to explore the road less traveled, it's one of the country's least-visited parks. Thanks to the remote location, trails and viewpoints are blissfully quiet, but you'll need to stop off for supplies at Baker before venturing into the wilderness. Campgrounds range from the full-service Whispering Elms Motel & RV Park in Baker to dry camping sites (no hookups) like Lower Lehman Creek Campground within the park.
Picturesque drives include Wheeler Peak Scenic Drive, a steep and narrow 12-mile climb up to 10,000 feet. You should take note that only vehicles and trailers up to 24 feet in length are permitted. If your RV meets this requirement, proceed with caution and only when the weather is good. However, at the top, you'll be treated to triumphant mountain and valley views. At night, those high mountain ridges block out almost all light pollution, so bring binoculars or a telescope because the stargazing is epic. There's also an annual astronomy festival in September and regular telescope events at the Astronomy Amphitheater.
However, Great Basin National Park is not only about scenic drives and pristine stargazing. Hiking among 4,000-year-old bristlecone pines and admiring panoramic landscapes featuring glaciers and cathedral-like limestone caves will suit the intrepid. Wildlife sightings are common and can include elk, wild turkeys, marmots, jackrabbits, and beavers, while you can also tour the Lehman Caves for intricate marble passages, rare shields, and unique cave life.
Great Sand Dunes National Park, Colorado
If it's something more unique you seek, there is a national park in Colorado that is home to some of America's tallest sand dunes. The expanse of shifting sand inside Great Sand Dunes National Park covers about 30 square miles within a much larger 150,000-acre area that includes wetlands, grasslands, and snowy peaks. The dunes are so tall that they appear to be massive foothills to the rugged Sangre de Cristo Mountains in the distance. Star Dune is the highest at 750 feet (229 m), while the mountains within the park are crowned by Tijeras Peak, standing tall at 13,604 feet (4,146 m).
Seasonal winds create an ever-shifting landscape, while the avalanches of grains release a booming sound known as "sand singing" as they cascade down the dunes. This, in addition to the remote location, creates a sense of surrealism and cements the park's status as a less-crowded, undiscovered gem. The dunes support wildlife that you won't find anywhere else, including the Great Sand Dunes tiger beetle, and a mosaic of habitats ranging from wetlands to mountain woodlands.
But regardless of the season, the weather can be unpredictable. It's best to wear layers, bring sun protection, and pack warm clothing, while earplugs are useful for windy days. RV parks with hookups are located outside the park, including Oasis Campground just at the entrance. It has 20 pull-through sites with shore power (electric hookups), a grocery store, and a seasonal restaurant (April through October). There is one campground within the park — Piñon Flats. It offers dry camping (no hookups), also from April to October, but it can get busy, so booking ahead is advised.
Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Colorado
The Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park features dramatic cliff views that will leave you breathless. They are so steep that sunlight rarely reaches the bottom, leaving it in near-constant shadow — thus the name Black Canyon. In fact, the tallest cliff in the park is the highest in all of Colorado. The Painted Wall stands at 2,247 feet (685 m) and is one of the state's most photographed natural landmarks. Simply drive along South Rim Road to the overlook trailhead for viewing access. Along the way, you can stop at several other overlooks that will warm you up for the main event, including sweeping views at Gunnison Point and the unobstructed vistas down into the canyon at Pulpit Rock.
The park is one of the least visited in the U.S. However, despite its lesser-known status, there are excellent RV facilities, including well-equipped RV parks such as the 140-site Montrose-San Juan RV Resort and the 71-site Montrose/Black Canyon KOA. You won't be entirely alone on the South Rim, though, especially in summer. If you prefer to avoid the crowds completely, you can drive to the relatively empty North Rim. The sunrises there are particularly beautiful, and you'll also get some contrasting views of the Painted Wall. Spring is the best time to visit, not only in terms of avoiding crowds, but also because it's the optimal time to spot mule deer and Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep, while birdwatchers can look out for the peregrine falcon. Other activities in the park include hiking, kayaking, and fishing, as well as admiring the evening skies.
Theodore Roosevelt National Park, North Dakota
The 26th U.S. president still has his cabin preserved in Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and it is just one reason to visit this underrated badlands park in southwestern North Dakota. Surrounding yourself with bright fall foliage is another; the brilliant gold cottonwood poplars are spectacular and really brighten the graying skies at this time. But even during the peak color season, the crowds are thin. That's because the park is far from any big city or airport. With a lack of visitors, it's perfect for scenic drives. The remote North Unit can get particularly quiet, and there are plenty of viewpoints to pull over and admire the landscapes, including the Oxbow and River Bend overlooks and Canonball Concretion Pullout for some unusual stone formations.
Bison, wild horses, elk, pronghorn, deer, and vast prairie dog towns are easily spotted from the roads and overlooks, especially in autumn — you may even get caught up in herd jams. The roads can be winding, but there is no vehicle length restriction, so just go at an easy pace and enjoy. Self-sufficiency is essential at the Cottonwood and Juniper campgrounds. They offer peaceful, year-round dry camping with no hookups or showers. If you need those amenities and comforts, use private RV parks outside in Medora or Dickinson.
Badlands National Park, South Dakota
With 244,000 acres of canyon-like buttes, prairies, pinnacles, and layered rock formations, Badlands National Park is one of the top RV destinations in America, where you can avoid crowds. It's set up perfectly for RVs with flat land and wide roads for smooth maneuvering, while there is plenty of parking along the main paved routes of Loop Road and Highway 377. You have your pick of RV parks and campgrounds, too — including full hookups, Wi-Fi, a pool, plus dump and water fill-up stations at Badlands/White River KOA, and free dry camping at Sage Creek (no generators permitted).
Badlands may not be completely unknown, but most travelers do pass through quickly on their way to the Black Hills or Mount Rushmore, which leaves the campgrounds and overlooks much quieter than you might expect. You'll find the remote areas of Sage Creek Rim Road and Sheep Mountain Table Road are especially peaceful with their expansive prairie views and minimal traffic. Then there are the stargazing wonders that come with nightfall. There's just about zero light pollution in the park, so peering up at the skies after dark is both dramatic and silent. But there's much more to Badlands than prairies and starlit skies. It's brimming with all sorts of wildlife, from the mighty bison to adorable prairie dogs, while fossil beds and visible sediment layers show off the millions of years of history the park holds. Best of all are the sunsets and sunrises that paint the rocks in deep reds and purples and warm glows of gold and yellow for amazing photo opportunities.
Wind Cave National Park, South Dakota
Another remarkable national park in South Dakota is Wind Cave National Park. It's a peaceful, manageable base for RVers who want a convenient location to explore both the park and the surrounding Black Hills region. The manageable roads make driving RVs straightforward, but keep in mind there is only one campground inside the park — Elk Mountain Campground. It has 50 RV sites (dry camping only), but because it's the only campground here, sites can fill up. There are a number of RV parks outside if you need hookups.
The premier attraction is the 168 known miles of underground passageways mapped beneath the park's surface. Wind Cave is one of the longest and most complex systems in the world. So, if it's unparalleled caving adventures you seek, you'll definitely get them here. Inside, there is an assortment of unique formations that are different from the regular stalagmites and stalactites of other caves. The limestone boxwork structures look almost like delicate honeycomb, while popcorn formations bubble like frozen kernels, and frostwork sprays crystalline needles like an underground Jack Frost masterpiece.
You'll need to join a ranger-guided tour to enjoy the best of the cave, but the park has other attractions to keep you occupied. Above ground, windswept prairies span the landscape, and ponderosa pine forests lure travelers in for nature walks. You can also explore the Elk Mountain and Rankin Ridge hiking trails or go cycling or horseback riding, as well as take part in birding and stargazing under dark skies. Bison, elk, and prairie dogs roam freely, and without the large tourist groups, you can enjoy those wildlife sightings in peace.
Custer State Park, South Dakota
Scenic drives are the highlight of this state park hidden in South Dakota's Black Hills. It's another uncrowded base for exploring the state's natural wonders. Winding your way through the granite spires and tunnels of Needles Highway and the dramatic scenery along Iron Mountain Road on the way to Mount Rushmore are journeys you'll be glad you experienced. You can also park up and take on Custer State Park's many hikes for another way to explore its natural beauty. The Black Elk Peak Trail, for example, leads to South Dakota's highest point and provides expansive, 360-degree views. Then, for some dramatic close-up encounters of those granite formations, you can hike the moderately difficult Cathedral Spires Trail.
In late September, the Buffalo Roundup is an event worth facing the crowds for just to see 1,400 bison thundering across the plains. It's paired with the lively Buffalo Roundup Arts Festival, where local vendors sell their handicrafts and artwork, while live shows provide more entertainment throughout the herd-gathering. It takes place in late September and is one of the park's busiest weekends of the year. Most other times are quiet, although summer can get a little lively.
Visitors are spread out across 71,000 acres, so you can easily find solitude, even in summer — especially if you choose to visit the less popular attractions and stay in dry camping campgrounds. There are more than 350 sites across eight locations, and they range from scenic lakeside plots with full hookups and amenities to shaded, more secluded spots. For even greater isolation, you can choose private or dispersed camping in the surrounding Black Hills National Forest.
Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Texas
Guadalupe Mountains National Park is one of the least crowded in America. But, with its remote setting, limited services, and rugged terrain, it may not be ideal for the casual tourist — in fact, it's the ideal park for adventure travelers. In saying that, if your idea of adventure is getting off the beaten path in your RV, then this fascinating national park could be the one for you. Camping is possible, but services are minimal. Pine Springs Campground has 19 RV sites, but there are no hookups, so it's one for self-contained rigs.
When you consider that the park's dramatic mountains, rugged canyons, sprawling desert, and shifting dunes offer the chance to experience four distinct ecosystems, it's hard to figure out why there aren't more visitors. The untamed wilderness spans more than 86,000 acres, and Guadalupe Peak is the highest point. It towers above at 8,751 feet (2,667 m), but it's the entire range that is truly unique. It's a 260-million-year-old fossilized coral reef called the Capitan Reef that was uplifted and exposed over the ages. It's a strenuous hike up, but it delivers excellent views of the iconic El Capitan peak, the Delaware Mountains, and the Salt Basin, but there are less arduous activities if that doesn't appeal. McKittrick Canyon is particularly scenic, especially with its vivid colors in the fall. Around the park, you can spot wildlife, such as mule deer, golden eagles, and elk, and it's also a great destination for birdwatchers with over 300 species.
Congaree National Park, South Carolina
The Congaree National Park is home to North America's largest old-growth bottomland hardwood forest. In fact, with towering trees puncturing the sky at heights of up to 170 feet, it hides one of the world's tallest tree canopies. The park lies on a floodplain that sprawls across more than 26,000 acres, and, depending on the season, much of the terrain can vanish underwater, transforming the forest into a labyrinth of reflection and shadow. However, this means the park is usually explored on foot or by kayak, either independently or by guided tour.
Drive-through sightseeing isn't permitted in the park, but RV travelers have excellent options nearby. Barnyard RV Park offers 129 sites with full hookups just 35 minutes away, while Big Rig Friendly RV Resort provides 50 sites about 30 minutes from the park entrance. Oversized vehicle parking is also available at the visitor center, but spaces can fill up quickly during busy times, so it's advisable to get there early.
Visitor numbers do peak around the spring and fall seasons, but it rarely gets to levels that could be described as busy. The heat and humidity keep summer numbers down, while you'll likely have the place to yourself in winter. There are several hiking trails to explore, including the popular 2.5-mile Boardwalk Loop Trail that lets you walk through the forest even when the grounds are flooded. Longer hikes are accessed via dirt trails, and the park is alive with wildlife. Birdwatchers can spot around 80 species, from goldfinches to kingfishers, while white-tailed deer, wild hogs, and otters stir in the shadows.
