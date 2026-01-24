Campers And Backpackers Are Trading In Their Sleeping Bags For This Love-It-Or-Hate-It Gear Alternative

If you're going on a camping trip, a sleeping bag is probably near the top of your checklist. But there's an ongoing — sometimes fierce — debate in the camping community about whether these are the best, most comfortable pieces of equipment for getting a good night's sleep. In the opposition camp, so to speak, are proponents of camping quilts, which are quilts made from sleeping bag materials, including insulated, lightweight, and hydrophobic ("waterproof") synthetics.

With a zip running all the way up the side, sleeping bags fully cocoon their users, providing warmth and a layer of fabric between person and sleeping mat. Quilts, however, are more like blankets, with no hood and often a small "foot box" to keep your feet warm and in place. They are also lightweight — a boon to expeditioners and thru-hikers — with some weighing 10 ounces less than top-of-the-range lightweight sleeping bags. Because the quilts are hooked to a sleeping pad or mat, rather than enclosing you like a mummy in a sarcophagus, they also allow for greater temperature regulation and mobility, a welcome reprieve for fidgety sleepers.

Counterintuitively, sleeping quilts have some insulation advantages, too. Insulation requires air pockets, but when lying in a sleeping bag, you compress the air between your body and the material, making that part of the sleeping bag unable to effectively insulate you. Because quilts lack this bottom layer of material, they are often as warm as sleeping bags, irrespective of the weight difference. You'll also need an appropriate sleeping pad to pair your quilt with — opting for the wrong one can keep you awake all night and make tent-sharing miserable. When choosing a sleeping pad, select an R-value, or the rate at which it loses heat, which matches the season you are camping: a value of one or two for summer, five or higher for winter.