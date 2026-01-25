The 5 Best Affordable RV Finds You Can Buy At Walmart

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The RV lifestyle can be expensive. And, if you've just purchased your first RV, the cost of the vehicle itself can be a significant dent in one's savings. Even these affordable campers that blend the best of RVs with tent camping cost thousands of dollars, making it important to find ways to save money elsewhere. Aside from the maintenance costs every vehicle incurs (from insurance to gas and general upkeep), RVers also require a lot more gear to keep life on the road running smoothly. Gear for this lifestyle can add up quickly — so to help you save a few bucks, we've rounded up the five best affordable RV essentials that you can buy at Walmart.

On this list, we've included items that every RV owner needs. From products that keep your drinking water clean and safe to camping furniture and cooking accessories, there are plenty of items no RVer should be without. The essentials listed below have all been recommended by veteran RV travelers and owners, and they're all priced to keep your wallet happy. If you're looking for more ways to save on RV home goods, we also covered the five best affordable RV finds you can buy at IKEA.