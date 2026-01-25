The 5 Best Affordable RV Finds You Can Buy At Walmart
The RV lifestyle can be expensive. And, if you've just purchased your first RV, the cost of the vehicle itself can be a significant dent in one's savings. Even these affordable campers that blend the best of RVs with tent camping cost thousands of dollars, making it important to find ways to save money elsewhere. Aside from the maintenance costs every vehicle incurs (from insurance to gas and general upkeep), RVers also require a lot more gear to keep life on the road running smoothly. Gear for this lifestyle can add up quickly — so to help you save a few bucks, we've rounded up the five best affordable RV essentials that you can buy at Walmart.
On this list, we've included items that every RV owner needs. From products that keep your drinking water clean and safe to camping furniture and cooking accessories, there are plenty of items no RVer should be without. The essentials listed below have all been recommended by veteran RV travelers and owners, and they're all priced to keep your wallet happy. If you're looking for more ways to save on RV home goods, we also covered the five best affordable RV finds you can buy at IKEA.
Drinking water hose
First things first, if you plan to travel long stretches in an RV — or live in one full-time — you're going to need access to clean and safe drinking water. One of the top recommended products from RV owners available at Walmart is a drinking water safe hose. Not just a want, this is a necessity... but not all hoses are safe for drinking water. Currently available at Walmart is a 50-foot-long hose by Camco built specifically for drinking water. It's a bestseller and is listed for just $24.28 (at the time of writing). If you'll need more than one, they also come in packs of two or three.
This hose meets the federal lead-free certifications for consumer products and is designed to last both indoors and outside. Currently on Walmart, this hose has an average rating of 4.5 stars and is generally liked for being sturdy and affordable compared to other hoses. If your water setup in your RV requires a hose, this is an affordable option.
Water filters
Next up, this product is as necessary as the first item on our list. If you're going to be traveling in an RV and drinking water from different sources, veteran RVers recommend having a water filter on board. These items generally need to be replaced every few months. If you're doing general supply and grocery runs on the road, Walmart carries water filters that can be picked up easily during these routine stops.
Walmart specifically carries Brita filters, which you can swap out in your pitcher every few months. You can currently get a 6-cup Brita pitcher for around $18. A pack of three replacement filters is also around $18, giving you several months of fresh, clean water. Instead of opting for Brita's filters, you can also buy Great Value Water Filters at Walmart for less than $10. Walmart even sells faucet-mount filters and under-the-sink filters as well, if you're open to splurging and they're compatible with your setup. Depending on your budget, the space you have available, and how the plumbing is set up in your RV, there are different options available that ensure you have clean drinking water on the road.
Camping chairs
While your RV likely has indoor seating, camping chairs are a must for nights and mornings spent in campsites. In the past, we've looked at the best camping chairs for finding comfort outdoors, but there are several affordable and simple options available at Walmart. The superstore chain has a wide range of options, from basic and very affordable to some higher-end models.
For a very basic option, Walmart sells the Ozark Trail Quad Folding Camp Chair with Cup Holder in over a dozen colors for around $10. While simple, this chair is a Walmart bestseller and has an average rating of 4.5 stars. If you're looking for a step above the most basic model, you can find several camping chairs at Walmart in the $20-$50 price range. Depending on your budget, there's a chair for everyone. And on those long nights under the stars or gathered around a campsite fire pit, you're going to want to have the option to sit down and relax.
Blackstone grilling accessories
While you can cook inside your RV, many campers like to have the option to cook outside on a larger surface. Blackstone grills are extremely popular among RVers and are a recommended buy for anyone who plans on cooking frequently. Many RVers also recommend picking up Blackstone cooking accessories, which are readily available and affordable at the superstore.
At the time of writing, Walmart carries accessories for Blackstone griddles and grills, including grease cup liners, griddle tools and spatula sets, cleaning kits, covers, tool caddies, warming racks, coffee kits, and more. Generally, these items are affordable, the majority of products costing between $6 and $70. If you already own a Blackstone grill, Walmart is a great spot to pick up new cooking tools and any maintenance needs. Many grills and other camping stove options require propane tanks to function, which are also readily available at Walmart.
Sewage system products
Lastly, all RV owners need products that help manage their sewage system. Regardless of how your vehicle operates, Walmart probably carries something you need. For life in an RV, sewer-hose kits are a must-have item. Walmart carries several, ranging in price from around $20 to $60. Of the products available, the Camco Revolution 10-Foot Sewer Hose Kit is a popular pick, and it's only $20.93. Made from heavy-duty vinyl and built for compact storage, it earned high marks from reviewers for its durability. Larger, more comprehensive sewage kits are also available at Walmart for a higher price tag.
In addition to sewer hoses, Walmart sells affordable black tank treatments and black tank flush alternatives. The superstore carries several different brands and amounts of black tank treatments, which generally vary in price between $12 and $40. Consider having some of these cleaners on hand so you don't have to scramble when your tanks start acting up.
Walmart also carries portable RV waste tanks, which give you an easy way to transport your waste to dump stations without having to move your RV. These are a bit more expensive and not quite as necessary as the gear above, but they could be a nice fit for certain setups and lifestyles. The most affordable of which is a Barker 10-gallon Drain Water Tank – at the time of writing, it's listed for $78.46.
Methodology
To come up with our top five picks for this list, we combed through the opinions of RVers on blogs dedicated to RV travel and in forums on Reddit and Facebook. Among items that were both popular and sold at Walmart, the five above were chosen based on how frequently they're mentioned online and how vital they are to RV living. We looked exclusively at products on Walmart's website that are available for under $75. While most of these products are listed for under $50, we've also included instances where Walmart has higher-end options.