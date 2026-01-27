This Newly Renovated Caribbean Hotel And Casino Offers Direct Access To Aruba's Most Popular Beach
Wading in warm ripples. Lazing beneath palapas. Sipping cocktails in a tropical breeze. Aruba is famous for these pastimes, and the Caribbean nation draws more than 2 million people each year with its sunny climate and white-sand beaches. Aruba is packed with activities — rugged hikes, world-class diving, a diverse culinary scene — but for so many, relaxing by the water is a primary motivation. Tourists flock to Palm Beach, a 2-mile stretch of coast with turquoise waters and a line of glamorous luxury resorts. These high rises are strung together by roads, walkways, and a publicly accessible shore. The shallows are bathtub-warm, and like many ivory-colored beaches on the island, Palm Beach reflects light and shouldn't burn your feet.
One of the most popular properties on Palm Beach is the Aruba Marriott Resort, a massive complex with 414 rooms. First completed in 1995, the Aruba Marriott underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2025. Once-attractive rooms had become dated and underwhelming; when the final remodel was revealed that December, guests found new furniture, double vanities, and dynamic new lighting. Even the corridors were repainted and carpeted with marine color schemes. The renovation remains consistent with the resort's modernist design, and the rooms are still best known for their floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic balcony views, yet the aesthetic is meant to look fresher and more cohesive.
Much of the resort has remained intact: Multiple restaurants cater to different tastes, and the Marriott contains Stellaris, the largest casino in the country, with 28 gaming tables and 522 machines. Families will enjoy the main pool, with its shallow waters, outdoor hot tub, and blasting music, while couples may gravitate toward the adults-only H2Oasis pool area. You can also mosey right to the beach, where kayaks, bicycles, and stand-up paddle boards are ready to rent.
Getting to the Aruba Marriott and things to do
Part of Palm Beach's appeal is its proximity to Queen Beatrix International Airport: You can step off your plane, hail a cab out front, and arrive at the Aruba Marriott in about 20 minutes, depending on traffic. Given the many direct flights to four-season U.S. cities, it's no surprise that three-quarters of foreign tourists come from the United States. The resort is also a quick drive from the quaint and walkable streets of Oranjestad; dining and nightlife here are exceptional, and this closeness is especially handy during the annual Carnival, which starts in November and reaches a crescendo in early February. The resort can easily arrange a tour by land or sea, from rollicking UTV excursions in the desert to snorkeling sessions around underwater wrecks.
In general, the Aruba Marriott is part of its own recreational ecosystem, and you could easily spend a multi-day vacation without once leaving the property. The horizon is busy with watercraft of all kinds, and the resort is only a half-mile from Hadicurari Beach, one of the most famous windsurfing destinations in the world. The resort stands next to two additional Marriott properties, the Aruba Ocean Club and the Aruba Surf Club (although these were not part of the same renovation). Just a little farther, you'll find the Palm Beach Plaza Mall, a thriving crossroads of high-end retail and youthful nightlife. Indeed, walking around the Palm Beach area is a common practice, even at night; Aruba was named the safest Caribbean island in 2025.
Renovations across Aruba
The Aruba Marriott renovation is a welcome upgrade, as robust local tourism continues to grow and evolve. This island casts a powerful spell — about 60% of visitors return at least once, one of the highest rates in the Caribbean. The Marriott is a prominent location, and fans will notice a number of other renovations across the nation as well.
The grandest transformation is the Tierra del Sol Golf Resort, which reopened in November 2025, after a 13-month renovation. This project was more than a makeover; the new course has improved irrigation, which will reduce its water-use by 30% — an urgent improvement in such an arid country. The 18-hole course is now a more welcoming bird habitat, especially for shoco owls, a burrowing species native to Aruba. A couple of miles from Tierra del Sol stands the California Lighthouse; visitors can climb to the top of this 90-plus-foot tower and gaze out on the island's northern dunes. First completed in 1916, the lighthouse reopened in January 2026 after a three-month restoration.
Finally, a historic residence known as the Cas Veneranda is getting a full rehabilitation in downtown Oranjestad, Aruba's 200-year-old capital. The city is famous for its pastel-colored antique buildings, which can look like well-frosted cakes, and the long-neglected Cas Veneranda will soon be restored to its past glory. Visiting any of these refurbished locations is one of many ways to make your Aruba vacation unforgettable. These destinations are all quite close to Aruba Marriott — making it an ideal hub for all sorts of adventures.