This Newly Renovated Caribbean Hotel And Casino Offers Direct Access To Aruba's Most Popular Beach

Wading in warm ripples. Lazing beneath palapas. Sipping cocktails in a tropical breeze. Aruba is famous for these pastimes, and the Caribbean nation draws more than 2 million people each year with its sunny climate and white-sand beaches. Aruba is packed with activities — rugged hikes, world-class diving, a diverse culinary scene — but for so many, relaxing by the water is a primary motivation. Tourists flock to Palm Beach, a 2-mile stretch of coast with turquoise waters and a line of glamorous luxury resorts. These high rises are strung together by roads, walkways, and a publicly accessible shore. The shallows are bathtub-warm, and like many ivory-colored beaches on the island, Palm Beach reflects light and shouldn't burn your feet.

One of the most popular properties on Palm Beach is the Aruba Marriott Resort, a massive complex with 414 rooms. First completed in 1995, the Aruba Marriott underwent a multimillion-dollar renovation in 2025. Once-attractive rooms had become dated and underwhelming; when the final remodel was revealed that December, guests found new furniture, double vanities, and dynamic new lighting. Even the corridors were repainted and carpeted with marine color schemes. The renovation remains consistent with the resort's modernist design, and the rooms are still best known for their floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic balcony views, yet the aesthetic is meant to look fresher and more cohesive.

Much of the resort has remained intact: Multiple restaurants cater to different tastes, and the Marriott contains Stellaris, the largest casino in the country, with 28 gaming tables and 522 machines. Families will enjoy the main pool, with its shallow waters, outdoor hot tub, and blasting music, while couples may gravitate toward the adults-only H2Oasis pool area. You can also mosey right to the beach, where kayaks, bicycles, and stand-up paddle boards are ready to rent.