A Caribbean Stretch Of Coast With Turquoise Waters Is A Glamorous Luxury Resort Lined Beach In Aruba
When you begin planning your perfect trip to Aruba, don't miss a visit to Palm Beach. Flanking the island's northwestern shore, the bustling heartbeat of Aruba is this 2-mile stretch. Along this powdery swath of sand lie sprawling high-rise resorts, convivial beach bars, and water sports rental kiosks. This dreamy beach has everything you need for the perfect beach day, whether it's activity-filled or purely relaxing. The inviting turquoise waters are perfect for calm swims and thrilling water sports, while the shore boasts thatched palapas where you can lounge or read a book. The beach is also a gateway to Aruba's offshore treasures, and visitors should head to the beach's piers where boats depart for snorkeling and diving adventures, fishing charters, and sunset catamaran cruises. While Palm Beach is always open to the public, consider basing yourself at one of the beach's many hotels on your next Aruba vacation to fully enjoy this idyllic, yet exciting slice of Caribbean coast.
Palm Beach is located about a 20-minute drive from Aruba's Queen Beatrix International Airport, which receives direct flights from most major U.S. cities. Aruba is pleasant to visit year round, with an average temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit. You can enjoy a stress-free vacation without the fear of hurricanes as Aruba's southern location in the Caribbean Sea, only 15 miles off the coast of Venezuela, ensures that it is out of the hurricane belt. However, October through December is often the rainiest time in Aruba.
Where to stay on Palm Beach
From family-friendly resorts to adults-only boutique havens, Palm Beach's shoreline has the perfect accommodation for every traveler. Those looking for a glamorous stay should book at the new St. Regis Aruba Resort, a sleek and contemporary resort with 252 spacious rooms and suites, oceanfront pools, multiple restaurants, and the first St. Regis Casino. The resort's Akira Back restaurant is Aruba's only rooftop restaurant with stunning aerial views of Palm Beach and excellent Japanese cuisine. "The St. Regis Aruba is truly a gem!" raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Exceptional service, luxurious accommodations, and an incredible staff that goes above and beyond." Another five-star option is The Ritz-Carlton, Aruba, a sprawling beachfront resort with an ultra-exclusive Club floor for top-level service and access to the 7th floor Club Lounge with complimentary food and drinks overlooking Palm Beach.
One of Aruba's best resorts for families is the massive Hotel Riu Palace Aruba, which offers the ease of all-inclusive pricing at five restaurants, three swimming pools (including one for kids), and a kids' club with games and a playground.
Couples looking for a quieter and more intimate experience, who don't mind foregoing a beachfront location, should stay at the adults-only Boardwalk Boutique Hotel. Just a 3-minute walk from Palm Beach, this boutique property offers romantic casitas, some of which even boast private plunge pools and patios. While the hotel offers free beach chairs on the sand, if Palm Beach seems too bustling, guests can return to the hotel's chic and lush sanctuary with two pools and a bar.
What to see and do on Palm Beach
Set against powdery sand and aquamarine waters, Palm Beach is a beach-lover's playground. The calm, shallow waters of Palm Beach are perfect for swimming and water sports. Guests can rent kayaks, paddle boards, or jet skis, or head out on guided adventures, including parasailing, waterskiing, or banana boat rides at Frank's Place Watersports, which has three locations on Palm Beach. And if you want to venture beyond the 2 miles of Palm Beach, board one of the boat trips at the piers dotting Palm Beach. Anglers should head to Hadicurari Fishermen's Pier on Palm Beach to set out on deep-sea fishing charters to reel in major game fish, from mahi mahi to tuna. Also popular are snorkeling and scuba diving trips to healthy and vibrant coral reefs and shipwrecks. However, children and beginner snorkelers can take snorkel masks to safely see tropical fish right offshore on Palm Beach as well. And for a more leisurely experience, head out on a romantic sunset cruises right from Palm Beach's De Palm Pier as well.
For those who prefer to remain on shore, there are sun loungers to rent, even if you're not staying at one of the Palm Beach resorts, and plenty of beach bars and restaurants to enjoy. Don't miss Eduardo's Beach Shack for fresh smoothies, juices, and poke bowls. And for lunch or dinner, head to Pelican Nest Seafood Grill – cantilevered over the water on the pier with 360-degree ocean views — as you savor seafood specialties and frozen cocktails.