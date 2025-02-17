A Caribbean Stretch Of Coast With Turquoise Waters Is A Glamorous Luxury Resort Lined Beach In Aruba

When you begin planning your perfect trip to Aruba, don't miss a visit to Palm Beach. Flanking the island's northwestern shore, the bustling heartbeat of Aruba is this 2-mile stretch. Along this powdery swath of sand lie sprawling high-rise resorts, convivial beach bars, and water sports rental kiosks. This dreamy beach has everything you need for the perfect beach day, whether it's activity-filled or purely relaxing. The inviting turquoise waters are perfect for calm swims and thrilling water sports, while the shore boasts thatched palapas where you can lounge or read a book. The beach is also a gateway to Aruba's offshore treasures, and visitors should head to the beach's piers where boats depart for snorkeling and diving adventures, fishing charters, and sunset catamaran cruises. While Palm Beach is always open to the public, consider basing yourself at one of the beach's many hotels on your next Aruba vacation to fully enjoy this idyllic, yet exciting slice of Caribbean coast.

Palm Beach is located about a 20-minute drive from Aruba's Queen Beatrix International Airport, which receives direct flights from most major U.S. cities. Aruba is pleasant to visit year round, with an average temperature of 82 degrees Fahrenheit. You can enjoy a stress-free vacation without the fear of hurricanes as Aruba's southern location in the Caribbean Sea, only 15 miles off the coast of Venezuela, ensures that it is out of the hurricane belt. However, October through December is often the rainiest time in Aruba.