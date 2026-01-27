A First-Of-Its-Kind Sailing Yacht Will Take Guests To The World's Most Remote Destinations In 2028

Imagine the windswept landscapes of South America's largest island, Tierra del Fuego. Picture vast expanses of the Indian Ocean, or icy mountains in the most remote corners of Antarctica. These are just a few of the far-flung destinations travelers may be able to see onboard the Atlas Adventurer, a first-of-its-kind sailing yacht set to take to the sea in 2028.

The ship, which will have 200 suites, seven restaurants, a luxurious spa, an on-deck swimming pool, and more, is the fourth vessel in Atlas Ocean Voyages' fleet. What sets it apart from its sister ships, including the glamorous 1940s-style World Navigator and the Nordic-inspired World Voyager? In short, a trio of massive carbon-fiber sails that allow the vessel to function without engines when the conditions are right. "With this ship, you could travel, depending on the routes, up to 50% of the time under sail," according to Mario Ferreira, the chairman of the financial company that owns Atlas.

For the owners, more sailing time means optimized fuel efficiency. And for passengers, spending more time under sails can mean a quieter, smoother ride. Of course, sailing can also be a slower way to travel. But getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible isn't the point of taking a cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages. Each "journey of discovery," per Atlas, is meant to be an immersion in natural beauty and cultural traditions. And the Atlas Adventurer's captains will stay on track, schedule-wise, by toggling between using the ship's sails and its state-of-the-art, hybrid-electric Wärtsilä engines crafted by the Finnish company Wärtsilä.