A First-Of-Its-Kind Sailing Yacht Will Take Guests To The World's Most Remote Destinations In 2028
Imagine the windswept landscapes of South America's largest island, Tierra del Fuego. Picture vast expanses of the Indian Ocean, or icy mountains in the most remote corners of Antarctica. These are just a few of the far-flung destinations travelers may be able to see onboard the Atlas Adventurer, a first-of-its-kind sailing yacht set to take to the sea in 2028.
The ship, which will have 200 suites, seven restaurants, a luxurious spa, an on-deck swimming pool, and more, is the fourth vessel in Atlas Ocean Voyages' fleet. What sets it apart from its sister ships, including the glamorous 1940s-style World Navigator and the Nordic-inspired World Voyager? In short, a trio of massive carbon-fiber sails that allow the vessel to function without engines when the conditions are right. "With this ship, you could travel, depending on the routes, up to 50% of the time under sail," according to Mario Ferreira, the chairman of the financial company that owns Atlas.
For the owners, more sailing time means optimized fuel efficiency. And for passengers, spending more time under sails can mean a quieter, smoother ride. Of course, sailing can also be a slower way to travel. But getting from point A to point B as quickly as possible isn't the point of taking a cruise with Atlas Ocean Voyages. Each "journey of discovery," per Atlas, is meant to be an immersion in natural beauty and cultural traditions. And the Atlas Adventurer's captains will stay on track, schedule-wise, by toggling between using the ship's sails and its state-of-the-art, hybrid-electric Wärtsilä engines crafted by the Finnish company Wärtsilä.
Sail to far-flung destinations on the Atlas Adventurer
When the Atlas Adventurer debuts in November 2028, it will be the largest expedition sailing yacht in the world — and an ambitious set of itineraries has already been announced. The inaugural voyages, which last twelve nights and start and end in Kobe, Japan, are already sold out. December brings the South China Sojourn, a 13-night trip around Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, while Island Treasures, a 13-night itinerary around Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines, is scheduled for January 2029. Also on offer are longer "Extraordinary Expeditions," ranging from the 22-night Opulence of Asia trip to the 128-night Grand Odyssey Expedition that traverses Southeast Asia and South Africa.
Though the initial schedule focuses on destinations in Asia and Africa, the Atlas Adventurer's scope will expand to include remote locations in other parts of the world, including the Arctic and Antarctica. The ship is, in fact, designed for the challenge: it can go places where the rest of the Atlas fleet can not. "We are well prepared for it," according to Ferreira. "We have a garage with all the Zodiacs, which are made of Kevlar to travel on ice with special propellers. We have huge enclosed decks and huge open decks. And the sails are made of carbon, so they are prepared for operation in minus 10° Celsius."
Specifics on future itineraries haven't been revealed, and Atlas has yet to announce rates for its luxury cruises. But the company's plans look like they'll include adventures in both well-known yachting spots — like the balmy Mediterranean — and in the far reaches of the world's southernmost continent. Find out how much it really costs to visit Antarctica.