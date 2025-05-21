The Most Remote Corners Of Antarctica Are Now Within Reach (If You're Lucky Enough To Get A Spot)

When you have the ability to travel almost anywhere in the world, the places just out of reach stand out more. Such is the case with Antarctica. For a long time, much of this land was inaccessible to the average person. However, thanks to Quark Expeditions, there may be a new destination for adventurers like yourself.

The company is offering a 12-day adventure to the east coast of Antarctica. Called Antarctica by Helicopter: Icebergs, Mountains and Remote Lands, it's a chance to see parts of the world you've likely never seen before. Unfortunately, bookings are pretty limited. Currently, there are only plans for two trips, one on November 27th and the other on December 7th, 2025. Each will accommodate less than 200 people, so it's a good idea to book as soon as possible.

You'll spend most of your downtime on an Ultramarine, a ship filled with everything you may need, including a lounge, fitness center, boutique, restaurants, and even a sauna. After meeting everyone in Buenos Aires, you will fly into Ushuaia, Argentina, at the bottom of South America. This is where you get on the Ultramarine and truly start your adventure. After a day or two of traveling, the helicopter rides will begin, depending on the weather. During flights, you should have the chance to see tall cliffs, penguin colonies, seals, grounded icebergs, and evidence of huge changes in our environment and the creatures that lived on Earth across the centuries. There are also a few land destinations, such as historic and scenic sites.