The Most Remote Corners Of Antarctica Are Now Within Reach (If You're Lucky Enough To Get A Spot)
When you have the ability to travel almost anywhere in the world, the places just out of reach stand out more. Such is the case with Antarctica. For a long time, much of this land was inaccessible to the average person. However, thanks to Quark Expeditions, there may be a new destination for adventurers like yourself.
The company is offering a 12-day adventure to the east coast of Antarctica. Called Antarctica by Helicopter: Icebergs, Mountains and Remote Lands, it's a chance to see parts of the world you've likely never seen before. Unfortunately, bookings are pretty limited. Currently, there are only plans for two trips, one on November 27th and the other on December 7th, 2025. Each will accommodate less than 200 people, so it's a good idea to book as soon as possible.
You'll spend most of your downtime on an Ultramarine, a ship filled with everything you may need, including a lounge, fitness center, boutique, restaurants, and even a sauna. After meeting everyone in Buenos Aires, you will fly into Ushuaia, Argentina, at the bottom of South America. This is where you get on the Ultramarine and truly start your adventure. After a day or two of traveling, the helicopter rides will begin, depending on the weather. During flights, you should have the chance to see tall cliffs, penguin colonies, seals, grounded icebergs, and evidence of huge changes in our environment and the creatures that lived on Earth across the centuries. There are also a few land destinations, such as historic and scenic sites.
What to know before booking this Antarctica adventure
As you might guess, this isn't a cheap vacation. For a 12-day adventure, you're looking at a minimum of about $13,500 for a cabin, and that's if you catch a discount. The trip starts in Buenos Aires, the wildly underrated destination best known as the Europe of South America, which means you likely also need to figure out and pay for a flight there and back home at the end. Thanks to the difficulty of getting there and dealing with the cold, Antarctica is one of the world's most expensive travel destinations that offers the adventure of a lifetime. So, it's worth the price, but it can be a bit intimidating.
It's important to be fully prepared for this trip. In Antarctica, you can't easily access everything you need. Therefore, it's important to make sure you have all the medications and other essentials you require for the entirety of the trip. You also want to pack enough clothing. While Quark Expeditions provides guests with parkas, you will also need waterproof pants and a drysuit (requirements for a large part of the adventure). While not strictly necessary, having several layers of clothing should be a priority on your packing list.
If you can't make this trip, you're not completely out of luck. While this is an amazing opportunity, it's not the only way to see parts of Antarctica. If you broaden your horizons a little, there are a few other chances, such as this unbelievably dreamy hotel alternative you can stay at in Antarctica.