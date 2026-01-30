No Foil, No Problem: These 5 Campfire Techniques Have You Covered In A Pinch

When you think about it, aluminum foil is kind of magical. It's made of metal but weighs about the same as paper. It tears easily, yet you can shape it into a nearly airtight pouch. While foil doesn't burn up in a normal fire, it'll thoroughly cook whatever it's wrapped around, and once you remove it from the flames, you can soon touch the foil with your bare fingers. For more than a hundred years, cooks and campers have used these aluminum sheets to line their pans, roast meats, and store leftovers for later. Foil is practically designed for campfires; you can encase almost any kind of meat or vegetable and place it near the open blaze.

But what if you don't have any foil? There are a few reasons this might be the case: Large rolls can be long and awkward to pack, and multi-day hikers might run out over time. Other campers observe a "leave no trace" policy, which would mean carrying scorched and crumpled balls of foil in your backpack until you leave the wilderness area. Some worry about foil's environmental impact, both in the way it's produced and the space it takes up in landfills. Like soap, a supposedly eco-friendly camping item that you should avoid using, aluminum foil leaves its mark on the environment.

Here are some techniques for foil-less cooking — styles of campfire cuisine that can be simple, sustainable, and delicious. Whether you're heating up a well-used grill at a KOA or building your own fire pit in the backwoods, these five methods all make for filling meals. Campers have cooked in most of these styles for thousands of years, and you can customize in infinite ways.