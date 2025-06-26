The Supposedly 'Eco-Friendly' Camping Item Commonly Sold At Outdoor Stores You Should Avoid Using

Any avid traveler will tell you that having a solid packing list is key to vacation success –– and this is twice as true if the trip includes camping. Whether you're spending a couple of nights camping under the stars in one of America's national parks or backpacking across Europe and crashing at free campsites along the way, having the right equipment can make or break your experience. While essential camping retreat items like a lightweight sleeping bag and functional camp stove can make the great outdoors feel a bit more like home, there's one common household item you can probably leave behind: Soap.

Though many outdoor stores sell "eco-friendly" soap made for campers, improper use of this item can still cause irreparable damage to the local environment. All soap –– even biodegradable products made entirely from natural ingredients –– contains ingredients that can contaminate natural sources of water and disturb the wildlife living there. That's why you should always avoid using soap (as well as lotions, body oils, sunscreens, and bug sprays) when entering any body of water.

If you do decide to bring soap along to clean dishes or wash clothing, never dump used water into nearby sources like lakes, rivers, or streams. When camping, it's always important to follow campsite rules and adhere to Leave No Trace guidelines. Every person in your party should do their part to maintain a pristine environment and preserve the site for the animals, plants, and future campers who also want to enjoy it.