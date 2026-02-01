The 5 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Indianapolis Will Curb Your Savory Cravings

Fried chicken: it's a Southern thing. Buttermilk-soaked, double-dipped, deep-fried, or sizzling in a cast-iron skillet, the versatility of this easy, delicious staple is hard to overstate. While its cultural roots run deep in Southern states like Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and the Carolinas — each with its own unique take — this savory dish has spread nationwide. You can still visit the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Corbin, Kentucky, but wherever you go, chances are you'll find a local fried chicken joint worth seeking out.

In Indiana, fried chicken has become such a cultural fixture that the state has its own variation, typically seasoned with a generous amount of coarse black pepper mixed into the coating. The restaurant most often credited with popularizing this style is James Beard–recognized Wagner's Village Inn, located in Oldenburg, a town roughly 70 miles outside of Indy and near Batesville, with its generous helping of German charm and natural beauty. Whether you're after classic soul food, an Indiana-style recipe, or creative takes on this winged, savory, hunger-savior, Indianapolis offers no shortage of options. These five restaurants just so happen to stand out as the city's best.

We came up with this list by hunting down reputable reviews and well-informed editorial articles on the web, including from digital outlet Indianapolis Monthly and discussions on Reddit. Each restaurant earned its place based on consistently strong reviews for food quality, atmosphere, and value.