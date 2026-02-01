The 5 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Indianapolis Will Curb Your Savory Cravings
Fried chicken: it's a Southern thing. Buttermilk-soaked, double-dipped, deep-fried, or sizzling in a cast-iron skillet, the versatility of this easy, delicious staple is hard to overstate. While its cultural roots run deep in Southern states like Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, and the Carolinas — each with its own unique take — this savory dish has spread nationwide. You can still visit the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken in Corbin, Kentucky, but wherever you go, chances are you'll find a local fried chicken joint worth seeking out.
In Indiana, fried chicken has become such a cultural fixture that the state has its own variation, typically seasoned with a generous amount of coarse black pepper mixed into the coating. The restaurant most often credited with popularizing this style is James Beard–recognized Wagner's Village Inn, located in Oldenburg, a town roughly 70 miles outside of Indy and near Batesville, with its generous helping of German charm and natural beauty. Whether you're after classic soul food, an Indiana-style recipe, or creative takes on this winged, savory, hunger-savior, Indianapolis offers no shortage of options. These five restaurants just so happen to stand out as the city's best.
We came up with this list by hunting down reputable reviews and well-informed editorial articles on the web, including from digital outlet Indianapolis Monthly and discussions on Reddit. Each restaurant earned its place based on consistently strong reviews for food quality, atmosphere, and value.
His Place Eatery
Rated No. 1 on Yelp for Southern and soul food in Indianapolis, His Place Eatery is known for its no-frills, homestyle, fried chicken based on a family recipe passed down from the chef's mother. Though this spot offers plenty of classic cuts (both white and dark meat), its signature dish is the fried chicken waffle ($20.99), best enjoyed with a splash of hot sauce and syrup.
The menu doesn't stop there, of course. It also includes fried chicken pot pie, fried chicken po' boy, and the adventurous red velvet waffle and chicken – described as "a to-die-for must-try for any first time guest or red velvet lover" on the restaurant's website. As a Reddit user suggests, "don't stop at the chicken, everything on the menu is good".
His Place Eatery has two locations in town: one on 30th and Shadeland on the east side, and a newer location near 86th Street and Ditch Road on the city's northwest side.
Mississippi Belle
Mississippi Belle has been dishing out classic Southern fried chicken from its home on East 54th Street since 1999. Though chef Jay Wilson's spice blend is kept under lock and key, the restaurant's approach is straightforward. Not ones for brining chicken, Mississippi Belle simply shallow fries the coated parts in vegetable oil. The intended result is a dish that is "more chicken than coating, the way it should be", as its motto goes.
Don't be put off by its simple exterior, with its plain grey roof and large white sign that reads "you must eat here!" in funky red lettering. This no-frills eatery is featured on local blogs, in customer reviews, and in regional newspapers. According to Indianapolis Monthly – which puts it in the top 3 — you can get a dinner mix of three pieces for $24, and that includes a side of your choice among collard greens, mac 'n' cheese, sweet potatoes, and more indulgent bites.
The extensive menu – which also includes classics like meatloaf, marinated ribs, and Southern-style liver and onions – prices the fried chicken lunch at $10.76, and smothered chicken, or catfish nuggets, in the same price range. It also serves fresh-fried fish cooked to order. It's worth bearing in mind that the restaurant is cash-only, but there is an ATM on site in case you are short of notes.
Shani's Secret Chicken
Shani's Secret Chicken is the place to go for fried chicken with a South Asian twist. If you are strictly craving traditional, uncompromising Southern-style chicken, this is not for you. But if you are seeking something different, you can expect chapatis, tandoori-spiced chicken, and masala fries from this spot. Beloved by locals and out-of-towners alike, you can snag a fried chicken sandwich with a side of masala fries for under $15.
If you want to taste Shani's unique take on fried chicken, order the tandoori-marinated fried wings, the sweet-and-tangy Faridi wings, or the leg, thigh, and wings combo for $15, with customizable spice levels such as tandoori, honey barbecue, or spicy. Beyond fried chicken, the menu spans Pakistani and Desi dishes, halal grilled items, and chaat-style street food.
The best way to get there from downtown Indy is by driving or taking a bus, as Shani's is located on Lafayette Road on the outskirts. But, as a Redditor put it, Shani's is "well worth the trip to the west side".
Hollyhock Hill
Hollyhock Hill is the oldest restaurant on this list, serving fried chicken since opening in 1928. It was affectionately named by its founders after the light purple hollyhocks springing in the property's garden. But floral interests aside, what Mr. and Mrs. V.D. Vincent were truly passionate about was serving hot, hearty meals. The original dining room seated just 30 guests.
Nearly a century later, Hollyhock Hill remains a local institution. In 2025, it received an OpenTable Diners' Choice award. The restaurant is closely associated with Indiana-style fried chicken and has long claimed to have "helped invent it." Its signature chicken is only lightly floured and shallow-fried, and you can get a full chicken dinner of mixed cuts for $33.89, with options for all-white or all-dark meat.
For the people in your party who prefer something else, Hollyhock Hill also serves fish-based Southern classics, including Gulf shrimp and sockeye salmon.
Wilson Farm Market
The atmosphere of Wilson Farm Market is pretty much that of a "country bodega," as one Yelp user described it. Step inside the red-and-white corrugated steel building and you will see counters and shelves stacked with cheese, deli cuts, sauces, eggs, and many more delicacies. The highlight for fried chicken fans is the hot food counter, where a mounted plastic menu lists the hot food choices on offer.
You can order chicken tenders or on-the-bone chicken, available in sets of 1 to 24, priced from $2 to $34. Sides include potato wedges, mushrooms, biscuits, and Southern-style favorites such as liver and gizzards.
Once you have collected your chicken feast, which comes in its own basket with handles, many visitors also recommend trying the ice cream, which one Reddit user called "glorious." Located north of Indianapolis near the Arcadia area, Wilson Farm Market is frequently described as "worth the drive."
Methodology
To compile the list of the top five fried chicken restaurants in Indianapolis, we combed the internet for reputable customer reviews, diners' ratings, and editorial lists, including Reddit and local newspapers. We selected only the places that are name-checked as the best, which were further confirmed by reviews on Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google. Although Wagner's Village Inn was often mentioned and referenced as the origin of Indiana-style fried chicken, it lies outside Indianapolis city limits and was therefore excluded.
By inspecting menus and reviews for each fried chicken spot, we put together a list that reflects Indy's variety across many neighborhoods. In addition, we paid special attention to offering a variety of options suitable for all budgets — from pricier eateries to affordable alternatives.