The Birthplace Of Kentucky Fried Chicken Is An Underrated Midwestern City With A Rare Moonlit Rainbow
Kentucky may be known as the Bluegrass state and being home to the bourbon capital of the world, but for many people both in and outside the U.S., the first thing that comes to mind is "fried chicken." Corbin, a town in southeast Kentucky with a population of just 7,800 (via U.S. Census Bureau) has made an indelible mark on America's history — and stomach — thanks to the enterprising tenacity of the country's most recognizable white-suited colonel.
In 1940, Harland Sanders turned his Corbin filling station into a gas station-café-motel hybrid, where he perfected his secret 11-spice fried chicken recipe, cooked using his tried-and-tested pressure frier method. The rest is history: Sanders' roadside cafe became the birthplace of KFC, now one of the largest fast-food franchises in the world. Today, travelers to Corbin can visit the site of the Colonel's original café and motel, which houses a museum and a kitchen that still serves his one-of-a-kind fried chicken (more on this later).
It's not just tasty food and culinary history in Corbin. This underrated Midwestern city is just 30 minutes away from Cumberland Falls, a large waterfall known for its "moonbow," a lunar rainbow that arches from the water on certain nights. While Cumberland Falls may not be one of Kentucky's most hidden gems, the rare moonbow phenomenon is not known to occur anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere, making Corbin a must-visit destination for anyone seeking unique natural experiences. The best way to get to Corbin is by car. It's just about an hour and a half both from Lexington, Kentucky and Knoxville, Tennessee, so it can easily be visited during a day trip.
Visit the birthplace of Kentucky Fried Chicken
Corbin was incorporated in 1895, but it wasn't until the 20th century that the name of this small town began to spread. In 1919, an armed mob of white residents drove out 200 to 300 Black reisdents from this former sundown town. In recent years, the Sunup Initiative has aimed to reckon with this dark history and promote greater inclusion in the community. Just over a decade later, Harland Sanders set up shop in the Corbin filling station, where he started cooking for hungry drivers making the long haul across the Dixie Highway, which connects the Midwest to Florida. This Depression-era service station and cafê burned down in 1939. What visitors see today is the café and motel that Sanders rebuilt in 1940, which put Corbin's name on the map thanks to the Colonel's now-famous special fried chicken.
You can visit this historic site, which includes both a museum and restaurant where you can try Sanders' fried chicken in a modernized kitchen at the very place where it all began. You might wonder about the name, too, as the sign outside still reads Sanders Café. That's because it wasn't until Colonel Sanders opened his first franchise in Salt Lake City in 1952, when local businessman Pete Harman licensed Sanders' secret recipe and began advertising a new menu item of "Kentucky fried chicken," that the brand began to take its modern shape. The museum features the Colonel's office and kitchen where he developed his recipe. The Sanders Café & Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
If you're not in the mood for fried chicken, head to The Wrigley, a travelers' favorite with a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor, which is known for its more upscale American pub fare and selection of more than 60 Kentucky bourbons.
Marvel at the moonbow at Cumberland Falls
Consider staying overnight in Corbin so you can wtiness a one-of-a-kind spectacle at Cumberland Falls, located in the majestic but underrated Cumberland Falls State Resort Park. Kentucky's largest waterfall, known as the "Niagara of the South," spans 125 feet with a 68-foot drop. But it's the site's ability to produce a rare moonbow — nighttime rainbow — that draws people far and wide.
The moonbow occurs due to the unique angle of the falls and happens when several conditions align, including water temperature, wind direction, and the phase of the moon, whose light reflects off the mist. This phenomenon typically happens around the full moon and is most visible between dusk and midnight, when the moon is lowest in the sky.
While Cumberland Falls isn't the only place in the world to see a moonbow, it's one of the few where the phenomenon is be predictable. You can check online for a moonbow schedule to plan your trip accordingly. The parking lot is 19 miles from Corbin, and from there, you can pick a spot on the observation deck overlooking the falls or hike one of several trails along and around the Cumberland River. The most popular route is the half-mile Cumberland Falls Trail, which offers views of the river and Gatliff Bridge. Cumberland Falls State Resort Park is open 24 hours, making moonbow viewing accessible, and there is no admission fee at this time. Just be sure to wear waterproof gear if you plan to get close to the mist.