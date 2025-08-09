The Birthplace Of Kentucky Fried Chicken Is An Underrated Midwestern City With A Rare Moonlit Rainbow

Kentucky may be known as the Bluegrass state and being home to the bourbon capital of the world, but for many people both in and outside the U.S., the first thing that comes to mind is "fried chicken." Corbin, a town in southeast Kentucky with a population of just 7,800 (via U.S. Census Bureau) has made an indelible mark on America's history — and stomach — thanks to the enterprising tenacity of the country's most recognizable white-suited colonel.

In 1940, Harland Sanders turned his Corbin filling station into a gas station-café-motel hybrid, where he perfected his secret 11-spice fried chicken recipe, cooked using his tried-and-tested pressure frier method. The rest is history: Sanders' roadside cafe became the birthplace of KFC, now one of the largest fast-food franchises in the world. Today, travelers to Corbin can visit the site of the Colonel's original café and motel, which houses a museum and a kitchen that still serves his one-of-a-kind fried chicken (more on this later).

It's not just tasty food and culinary history in Corbin. This underrated Midwestern city is just 30 minutes away from Cumberland Falls, a large waterfall known for its "moonbow," a lunar rainbow that arches from the water on certain nights. While Cumberland Falls may not be one of Kentucky's most hidden gems, the rare moonbow phenomenon is not known to occur anywhere else in the Western Hemisphere, making Corbin a must-visit destination for anyone seeking unique natural experiences. The best way to get to Corbin is by car. It's just about an hour and a half both from Lexington, Kentucky and Knoxville, Tennessee, so it can easily be visited during a day trip.