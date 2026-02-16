Georgia's 5 All-Time Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta, According To Reviews
Atlanta is known for introducing Coca-Cola to the masses (fun fact: the city's soda-themed attraction, World of Coca-Cola, is considered by some to be one of Georgia's absolute worst tourist traps). But there's another caffeine craze that's overtaken the city: coffee. A 2026 study from WalletHub has even ranked Atlanta as one of the best coffee cities in the country.
According to Atlanta Magazine, however, this wasn't always the case. Tea — specifically iced tea — was once favored over coffee in the Southern city. Over time, coffee gained momentum, and today, Atlanta is brewing with specialty and independent coffee shops. The scene has evolved so much that the city has made headlines for hosting coffee raves (yes, really).
So, why not skip the big chains and go local in Atlanta? Better yet, you should visit the five all-time best coffee shops in the city. Based on research across food publications, blogs, and reviews, we identified five coffee shops that consistently stand out. Offering cool vibes and unique drinks, these Georgia coffee shops will undoubtedly charm java connoisseurs and prove that a cup of Joe can be more than a beverage; it can be an experience.
Con Leche Coffee
Con Leche Coffee is a Latino-owned establishment with a cheerful, multi-colored aesthetic. Located in Atlanta's Reynoldstown neighborhood, it has been named one of the city's best coffee shops by The Infatuation. The publication highlights the shop's use of local offerings, including beans from Radio Roasters, an acclaimed company based in nearby Decatur. On Google, where Con Leche Coffee is rated 4.8 stars, one reviewer wrote that the cafe serves "good coffee made by people who clearly know what they're doing," adding that their lattes and cappuccinos are the "best available in the neighborhood."
You can customize your cup of joe with a variety of syrups, including mint, orange, and strawberry. One person went as far as to say, "It's not often that I'm blown away by a latte these days, but the barista is a true artist and the orange blossom latte stopped me in my tracks." If you're feeling peckish, Con Leche Coffee serves South American-style empanadas from Casa Cardoza, prepared by a local chef.
There is no indoor seating available, though there are a couple of tables and benches on their verdant patio. If you live in or near the area, Con Leche Coffee's weekly membership nets you unlimited drip and iced coffee plus other perks for $12. The cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Saturdays and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
East Pole Coffee Co.
East Pole Coffee Co. in Atlanta's Armour Yards is highly regarded. It has previously been named one of the best coffee shops in the country by Food & Wine. Additionally, it holds a 4.5-star rating on Google and 4.4 on Yelp, where it's ranked (as of this writing) as one of the top coffee shops in the city. Located less than 15 minutes away from Downtown Atlanta, reviewers on both platforms consistently praise the cafe's ambiance and layout. The warehouse-like structure is filled with large windows that let in natural light.
A reviewer on Yelp noted, "They have every kind of seating arrangement you can imagine – benches, 2-person tables, bar tables, huge desks, etc." Whether you're looking for a place to work or hang out, East Pole Coffee Co. is a great option. It's also worth noting that the cafe roasts its beans onsite and offers a range of drinks, from drip coffee to cortados.
The Armour Yards location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. East Pole also operates a second location in Poncey-Highland, a lively neighborhood with a thriving food scene. With a similar airy and industrial vibe as its predecessor, a reviewer on Google raved, "If your intention is to go have a pour over, like really just sit there and enjoy some delicious coffee, i would probably put this in the top 3 places to go do that in this general area of Atlanta. Maybe # 1."
Chrome Yellow
The Old Fourth Ward is one of Atlanta's standout neighborhoods – and with good reason. This historic area has walkable streets and a lively market full of unique shops. It's also home to cafes like Chrome Yellow, which was named one of the coolest coffee shops in the city by Atlanta Magazine. Housed in an industrial-style former garage, it roasts its coffee beans, sourced from Colombia and other countries, onsite. Plus, it offers alcohol-inspired creations such as vanilla bourbon latte and whiskey caramel latte (despite their name, rest assured that there is no liquor in these coffee drinks).
"This is the best coffee in atl – coming from a coffee snob who rarely pays for coffees because she has an espresso machine at home," wrote a reviewer on Google, where Chrome Yellow has a 4.7-star rating based on more than 800 reviews. Others on the platform speak highly of the coffee shop's baristas and their expertise. "This place stood out from everything I could find in downtown Atlanta as one of the few specialty roasters that has branded merch and also can speak to each coffee varietal," penned another.
Chrome Yellow is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Limited parking is available.
BRASH Coffee
Atlanta's Westside Provisions District is a premier shopping destination and nestled within this commercial hub is BRASH Coffee. Serving cortados, matcha lattes, and more, it's famed for its distinct architecture, with a reviewer on Google noting, "Brash is the best! Great service and always friendly staff – sure the location is tight inside, but it is a shipping container!" Founded in 2016 by Chris McLeod, the shop was born from a desire to bring more cafe culture to Atlanta, as McLeod explained in an interview with Simply Buckhead.
BRASH roasts its own beans sourced from Central and South America and has been named one of the city's best coffee shops by Eater Atlanta. Although it offers outdoor seating, it may be better suited as a grab-and-go spot. That said, there are a couple of other locations in the city that may pique your interest, including one at the Atlanta History Center, a popular attraction in Buckhead.
Known for its ample seating and work-friendly vibe, a Yelper wrote, "The baristas clearly take their time to make a delicious cup of coffee with latte art and perfect foam." The Westside Provisions location is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends, while the Atlanta History Center location operates from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.
Portrait Coffee
Atlanta's West End is a vibrant Georgia gem with Victorian charm and creative vibes. In the heart of this neighborhood, just a short walk away from The Wren's Nest (a historic attraction and home), is Portrait Coffee. This black-owned coffee shop began as a roastery and later opened its cafe in 2023. Highlighted in Eater Atlanta as one of the best in the city, this local business is dedicated to honoring not only the West End but coffee's African roots. That said, the cafe is located within the Lottie Watkins Building, named for its late owner, a prominent African-American figure in Atlanta.
The space is minimalistic but decorated with artful touches, such as shelves lined with records, merch, and vintage cameras. Find a seat and enjoy Portrait Coffee's classic or signature offerings, like the Aunt Viv latte, which, according to the Daily Coffee News by Roast Magazine, is made with cardamom syrup. "The Aunt Viv Latte is hands down one of the best specialty lattes I've had in Atlanta! Warm, rich, and beautifully balanced without being too sweet," wrote a user on Google, where Portrait Coffee has a 4.8-star rating based on more than 480 reviews.
Another stated, "This has been one of the best coffee shops I've visited in Atlanta so far. The coffee was top notch and worthy of taking home a bag of beans." The cafe is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. Parking is available nearby.
Methodology
The Atlanta Metropolitan Area is home to more than 200 coffee shops. For the purpose of this guide, we focused on local businesses in Atlanta proper. Our research included coverage from outlets like Eater Atlanta, The Infatuation, Thrillist, and Atlanta Magazine, as well as blogs such as Paper and Stitch and An Indigo Day, written by bloggers who previously lived in Atlanta.
Con Leche Coffee, East Pole Coffee Co., Chrome Yellow, BRASH Coffee, and Portrait Coffee made our final cut as the all-time best coffee shops in Atlanta, thanks to their consistent presence across multiple sources, strong Google and Yelp ratings, and representation across different Atlanta neighborhoods.