Georgia's 5 All-Time Best Coffee Shops In Atlanta, According To Reviews

Atlanta is known for introducing Coca-Cola to the masses (fun fact: the city's soda-themed attraction, World of Coca-Cola, is considered by some to be one of Georgia's absolute worst tourist traps). But there's another caffeine craze that's overtaken the city: coffee. A 2026 study from WalletHub has even ranked Atlanta as one of the best coffee cities in the country.

According to Atlanta Magazine, however, this wasn't always the case. Tea — specifically iced tea — was once favored over coffee in the Southern city. Over time, coffee gained momentum, and today, Atlanta is brewing with specialty and independent coffee shops. The scene has evolved so much that the city has made headlines for hosting coffee raves (yes, really).

So, why not skip the big chains and go local in Atlanta? Better yet, you should visit the five all-time best coffee shops in the city. Based on research across food publications, blogs, and reviews, we identified five coffee shops that consistently stand out. Offering cool vibes and unique drinks, these Georgia coffee shops will undoubtedly charm java connoisseurs and prove that a cup of Joe can be more than a beverage; it can be an experience.