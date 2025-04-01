A Popular Museum In Atlanta Is Rated As One Of Georgia's Absolute Worst Tourist Traps
There's a reason why Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. The Peach State's capital is home to major attractions where you can make memories that will last a lifetime. This includes the one and only World of Coca-Cola, located at Pemberton Place. What you might not realize is that Coca-Cola was actually invented in Downtown Atlanta in 1886. Celebrating the brand's legacy, World of Coca-Cola first opened its doors in 1990 and has since become an essential stop for Atlanta visitors. However, throughout the years, World of Coca-Cola has been labeled as Georgia's biggest tourist trap by the likes of Business Insider and Best Life.
To add to this, several Tripadvisor and Yelp users share the same views with many expressing dissatisfaction with the experience. "Most of your time is spent standing in line and overall displays were disappointing. SAVE your money," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. Another person on Tripadvisor warned, "If your time in the city is short give this a pass. You are paying to see Coca Cola advertising."
Furthermore, over on Yelp, one individual stated, "There's so much potential to immerse visitors in the rich history and story of Coca-Cola, but instead, the experience feels hollow and overly commercialized." Nevertheless, World of Coca-Cola is ranked as the third top attraction in Atlanta on Tripadvisor where it has a 4.1 rating. On Google, it has 4.4 stars. Evidently, World of Coca-Cola has visitors divided. Is it a must-visit or a must-skip? That's for you to decide.
Should you visit World of Coca-Cola in Atlanta, Georgia?
Although World of Coca-Cola has been lambasted as a tourist trap, not everyone agrees with its negative reputation. "This iconic attraction offers so much more than I expected," reads one review on Google. While on Yelp, one individual explained, "From the moment we walked in, the atmosphere was buzzing with excitement and nostalgia." That said, World of Coca-Cola has an assortment of exhibits to discover. Take for instance, The Loft, featuring rare brand relics, and The Vault, where Coca-Cola's legendary secret formula is stored.
At the Beverage Lab, visitors can delve into the science behind soda as well as sample Coca-Cola flavors that never made it to the market. There's also Scent Discovery, where visitors can smell their way through various flavor profiles. The Taste It! exhibit is a soda lover's dream, allowing visitors to sip on Coca-Cola beverages from different countries including Beverly, a soda that hails from Italy and has been unavailable to the public since 2009. This exhibit is particularly loved by users on Google and Tripadvisor with many saying it was the highlight of their experience.
On the other hand, several reviewers on both platforms criticize the price of admission. At the time of this writing, ticket prices range from $19 to $26, depending on a guest's age and the day they visit (naturally, weekends tend to be pricier). Also, due to its popularity, overcrowding at World of Coca-Cola is not uncommon.
What to know before you go to World of Coca-Cola
If you're not deterred by World of Coca-Cola's notoriety or if you're curious to judge the attraction for yourself, here are some key tips and information that can help plan your visit. World of Coca-Cola is open daily starting at 10 a.m. Closing hours vary but range between 5 and 7 p.m. Although guests can purchase tickets onsite, you may want to consider buying them online. This way, you can avoid having to wait in long lines, especially if you're planning a trip to Atlanta in late spring and summer, the city's busiest seasons. If you work up an appetite during your time here, head to the Bottle Cap Café for a light lunch or snack.
For those driving to the World of Coca-Cola, a paid parking lot is available. As previously mentioned, World of Coca-Cola is located at Pemberton Place in Downtown Atlanta. If you want to avoid having to pay for parking, public transportation is an option. The Atlanta Streetcar traverses downtown and stops at Centennial Olympic Park, conveniently located next to World of Coca-Cola. In addition, Pemberton Place also contains the Georgia Aquarium, the largest of its kind in America. Visiting World of Coca-Cola likely won't take up an entire day, so the aquarium is a great option for before or after. If you are planning to go to both spots and want to explore more of what Atlanta has to offer, consider buying an Atlanta CityPASS, available online. For one fee, you are granted admission into World of Coca-Cola, the Georgia Aquarium, and other attractions including Zoo Atlanta, famed for once being the only zoo in America where you could see a giant panda.