A Popular Museum In Atlanta Is Rated As One Of Georgia's Absolute Worst Tourist Traps

There's a reason why Atlanta, Georgia is one of the best cities in America for a family vacation. The Peach State's capital is home to major attractions where you can make memories that will last a lifetime. This includes the one and only World of Coca-Cola, located at Pemberton Place. What you might not realize is that Coca-Cola was actually invented in Downtown Atlanta in 1886. Celebrating the brand's legacy, World of Coca-Cola first opened its doors in 1990 and has since become an essential stop for Atlanta visitors. However, throughout the years, World of Coca-Cola has been labeled as Georgia's biggest tourist trap by the likes of Business Insider and Best Life.

To add to this, several Tripadvisor and Yelp users share the same views with many expressing dissatisfaction with the experience. "Most of your time is spent standing in line and overall displays were disappointing. SAVE your money," wrote a Tripadvisor reviewer. Another person on Tripadvisor warned, "If your time in the city is short give this a pass. You are paying to see Coca Cola advertising."

Furthermore, over on Yelp, one individual stated, "There's so much potential to immerse visitors in the rich history and story of Coca-Cola, but instead, the experience feels hollow and overly commercialized." Nevertheless, World of Coca-Cola is ranked as the third top attraction in Atlanta on Tripadvisor where it has a 4.1 rating. On Google, it has 4.4 stars. Evidently, World of Coca-Cola has visitors divided. Is it a must-visit or a must-skip? That's for you to decide.