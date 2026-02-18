Frank Sinatra's Favorite New York City Restaurant Is Manhattan's Landmark Family-Owned Italian Spot, According To Research

According to Patsy's website, Sinatra's family still dines at the restaurant when they're in town, and Sinatra is far from the only celebrity guest that has dined at Patsy's (although the Scognamillos credit Sinatra with spreading the word). Madonna, George Clooney, Robert DeNiro, and Oprah Winfrey are just a few members of Patsy's star-studded guest list. "Everyone you love has probably dined here," says one Google reviewer, where the restaurant has a 4.3-star rating, also praising Patsy's "hearty meals that feel like they're Nonna's recipe." Within this classic New York restaurant, you'll see an array of signed headshots, alongside a statue of Sinatra, who is still celebrated by the restaurant every year on his birthday.

The eatery is now led by Sal Scognamillo, the third generation of the Scognamillo family to run Patsy's kitchen. Today, the menu features an array of pasta dishes, from penne vodka to homemade gnocchi with meat sauce, along with bites like fried zucchini, and dishes including stuffed calamari and eggplant parmigiana. According to the food publication The Infatuation, the spicy rigatoni fra diavolo, chicken parmigiana, and classic spaghetti and meatballs (which have been on the menu since the restaurant's inception, apart from a few years in the '80s into early '90s) are not to be missed. As for Sinatra's favorites? It's said that he frequently enjoyed clams Posillipo, fusilli with fileto di pomodoro, extra crispy veal Milanese, and, for dessert, a ricotta torte.

Unlike other notable New York City restaurants that don't take reservations, at Patsy's, you can reserve a table by calling (212) 247-3491. At the time of this writing, the restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from noon to 9:30 p.m. Patsy's plans to open Mondays for dinner beginning in March 2026, so keep an eye on its Instagram for any updates.