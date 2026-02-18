Frank Sinatra's Favorite New York City Restaurant Is Manhattan's Landmark Family-Owned Italian Spot, According To Research
With iconic hits like "New York, New York," singer Frank Sinatra's connection to New York City is undeniable. And when he was looking for classic Italian fare in the city, he visited Patsy's Italian Restaurant. Considered Sinatra's favorite New York City restaurant, according to sources like the New York Times and Edible Manhattan, Patsy's Italian Restaurant has been a Midtown Manhattan institution since Pasquale "Patsy" Scognamillo opened its doors in 1944, just a few minutes away from Central Park, the most filmed location in the world. And according to the restaurant, it's Sinatra who put the restaurant on the map.
Sinatra started visiting the eatery frequently in the 1940s and even had his own designated table on the upper floor. In 1952, when Sinatra had reached a low point in his career and personal life (prior to a legendary comeback which included an Oscar win and a string of musical hits like "Come Fly With Me" and "Close to You") Scognamillo even opened up the restaurant on Thanksgiving just for him — the singer didn't learn that the restaurant was supposed to be closed that day until years later. Patsy's attracts both locals, visitors, and the rich and famous (you can spot even more celebrities at these New York gems).
About Patsy's Italian Restaurant
According to Patsy's website, Sinatra's family still dines at the restaurant when they're in town, and Sinatra is far from the only celebrity guest that has dined at Patsy's (although the Scognamillos credit Sinatra with spreading the word). Madonna, George Clooney, Robert DeNiro, and Oprah Winfrey are just a few members of Patsy's star-studded guest list. "Everyone you love has probably dined here," says one Google reviewer, where the restaurant has a 4.3-star rating, also praising Patsy's "hearty meals that feel like they're Nonna's recipe." Within this classic New York restaurant, you'll see an array of signed headshots, alongside a statue of Sinatra, who is still celebrated by the restaurant every year on his birthday.
The eatery is now led by Sal Scognamillo, the third generation of the Scognamillo family to run Patsy's kitchen. Today, the menu features an array of pasta dishes, from penne vodka to homemade gnocchi with meat sauce, along with bites like fried zucchini, and dishes including stuffed calamari and eggplant parmigiana. According to the food publication The Infatuation, the spicy rigatoni fra diavolo, chicken parmigiana, and classic spaghetti and meatballs (which have been on the menu since the restaurant's inception, apart from a few years in the '80s into early '90s) are not to be missed. As for Sinatra's favorites? It's said that he frequently enjoyed clams Posillipo, fusilli with fileto di pomodoro, extra crispy veal Milanese, and, for dessert, a ricotta torte.
Unlike other notable New York City restaurants that don't take reservations, at Patsy's, you can reserve a table by calling (212) 247-3491. At the time of this writing, the restaurant is open Tuesdays through Sundays, from noon to 9:30 p.m. Patsy's plans to open Mondays for dinner beginning in March 2026, so keep an eye on its Instagram for any updates.