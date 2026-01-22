5 Of New York City's Best Restaurants That Don't Take Reservations
The star-studded restaurant scene in New York City is as diverse as it is mesmerizing. At any given point, you could find a sublime bánh mì truck and a three-star Michelin restaurant sharing sidewalk space. And the best bit is, in virtually every neighborhood you'll find at least one outstanding eatery. But with Herculean fame come Herculean booking demands — and scoring an open table can feel as competitive as the Olympics.
The viral restaurant serving upscale American cuisine, where stars like Taylor Swift regularly dine, comes to mind (spoiler alert: it's The Corner Store). But don't despair: look beyond the glitz, and you will find that some of the city's best restaurants are far more attainable. They are specifically for the crowd that opted out of the "Resy game," aka the local craze of snagging online reservations through the platform Resy
From old-style Greek cantinas that never allowed patrons to reserve in advance to walk-in friendly French bistros and sushi bars, we have collated five of New York City's best restaurants where you can have the luxury to just show up. We have cooked up this feast with just a pinch of grapevine gossip from locals on Reddit, but the main course was painstakingly assembled by collating expert opinions from restaurant-goers and trusted outlets, with a side of reviews on platforms like Yelp and Tripadvisor.
Le French Diner
Despite its very intimate setting, with a capacity of about 15 seats, Le French Diner frequently gets mentioned for its reliable, no-frills menu and consistent food quality. One local Redditor even goes so far as to say this Lower East Side establishment "has been amazing for more than 10 years".
New York City has its fair share of top-notch French restaurants, from Le Bernardin, the three-star Michelin fine dining brasserie led by chef extraordinaire Eric Ripert (once dubbed the most expensive restaurant in town), to relatively new Le Coucou, which has amassed some of the city's most prestigious awards in only a decade in business. When it comes to Le French Diner, don't be put off by its snug seating arrangement and handful of staff tending to the very few bar tables. Behind the cozy blue, white, and red signage outside hides a menu filled with authentic Republique delicacies, from steak frites to pork rillettes and grilled octopus. Top tip: the octopus is frequently mentioned as the go-to signature dish every diner should order.
As Le French Diner operates on a first-come, first-served basis, locals recommend showing up around opening time at 5:30 p.m. for the best chance of a short wait. The restaurant (upvoted by dozens of Redditors as the best French food in Manhattan) is open Monday to Thursday and is featured as a favorite pick in outlets including The Infatuation, Eater, and The New Yorker.
S&P Lunch
Not all acclaimed New York City eateries are going to put a severe dent in your wallet. And while you can absolutely enjoy a host of Michelin-starred restaurants that won't break the bank, you don't have to go to the trouble of hunting for a reservation at one of those to enjoy a supreme meal. In fact, in a city with lunch counters and delis galore like NYC, a few of those supreme meals are as inexpensive as they are unassuming.
Take the super central S&P Lunch, still sporting Eisenberg's historic exterior signage, a gem of the Flatiron District known to attract diners from opening until closing. While the thought of having to elbow the crowds may feel daunting for some, it will come as a relief to many that you don't need to reserve (in fact, can't) or queue for long hours in the frigid New York winter or the sweltering summer heat, in order to get a spot.
Food at S&P is simple: pastrami sandwiches, latkes, matzo ball soup, old-school rugelach, and, in general, classic dishes of your usual Jewish deli down the street. Unlike many other famed delis, S&P has also kept prices relatively affordable (you can get a good 'ol BLT for $14), and its pastrami sandwich is considered one of the city's cheapest, high-quality options. Show up early — it opens at 8 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. on weekends — to snatch a seat at the counter, or delight in the company of others at the tables at the back, which are ideal for dining with friends and family.
Sugarfish
As ubiquitous to New Yorkers as a thin triangular slice of pizza or a Reuben sandwich, sushi cannot be left out of this list. The sky's the limit when it comes to budget; take one of New York's finest Japanese institutions, chef Masa Takayama's homonymous restaurant Masa, which was once the priciest sushi bar in America. The good news is you don't need to spend at least $750 per person to indulge in an excellent omakase experience in the city.
When it comes to walk-in only, budget-friendly sushi bars, Sugarfish is a popular spot. Simplicity is key at chef Kazunori Nosawa's chain, which many successful hospitality enterprises hail from sunny Los Angeles. With six locations spread across Manhattan and Brooklyn, Sugarfish is a strictly no-reservations business. You simply show up, get a table omakase or bar-style, and prepare your taste buds to indulge in one of the renowned "Trust Me" lunch menus – ranging from classic Japanese-style nigiri (no California rolls here) to sashimi — or revel in the pages-long core sushi and handroll offerings. Sugarfish's signature dishes include the Nozawa-style shrimp and melt-in-the-mouth bluefin otoro. Individual rolls start from $7, and the "Trust Me" sets go from $41 for 10 classic pieces to $76 for the premium option featuring sashimi and hand rolls.
While no reservations are taken, you can line up, add your name to an on-site list, and wait for your table (often with a text notification). Downtown locations are unsurprisingly more crowded, but the Midtown West site reportedly allows dining parties to be seated in about 15 minutes, according to a Time Out reviewer. Plus, on the affordability point, hospitality at Sugarfish is already built into the menu prices, so you don't need to tip.
Kiki's
A fan favorite among Redditors and professional taste buds alike, Kiki's in the Lower East Side serves a wide array of traditional Greek dishes. To secure a table at Kiki's, simply show up and add your name to the waiting list before being seated. According to local blogger Gourmadela, waiting during peak dining hours can take up to 2 hours, so it is worth being prepared for that. Reservations at this popular LES restaurant are accepted only for parties of 6 or more.
Those who brave the line and manage to get a seat at Kiki's get to taste classic appetizers like saganaki and spanakopita; mains from tender lamb and pork gyros to chewy grilled octopus; and, to top it all, honey-layered baklava for dessert. Whatever your pick, Kiki's generous portions and its devotion to simple comfort food are frequent subjects of praise. Not to mention the liter of house red wine for $26 available every day. Kali Oreksi!
When hunting for superb food that doesn't require reservations, it pays to stray from the usual recommendations in Manhattan and Brooklyn. Looking for more Greek fare? A classy playground for old school New York City charm and foodie adventures, Astoria in Queens is home to all kinds and styles of dining and cuisines, from Colombian to Egyptian, but most recognizably Greek. So if you are after the best bites the Hellenic peninsula is known for, it's worth preparing to put in the miles.
Mariscos El Submarino
With three buzzing locations in Queens and Brooklyn, Mariscos El Submarino is proof that not every thriving walk-in business is hiding in Manhattan. First established in Jackson Heights, this Mexican eatery is known for bringing coastal flavors to the suburbs and beyond — and for its laid-back atmosphere resembling a Mexican cantina. According to one Redditor, getting there around 6 p.m. could be the trick to skipping the long queues of proper dinnertime between 7 and 8 p.m.
El Submarino's seafood dishes include camarones and ceviche dressed in different ways, as well as tacos, caldos, aguachiles, and tostadas. With most dishes priced under $20, this is a great option for those looking for a fresh bite without breaking the bank. For a taste of its signature raw seafood dishes, opt for ceviche Sinaloense or aguachiles mixtos. Served inside a dark stone molcajete, some would proudly say the aguachiles — red, green, or black — are a must-order at whichever location you visit. What's missing? Only a Pacifico beer to tie it all together, of course.
Methodology
We have perused lists, suggestions, and reviews from established, editorial outlets such as Eater, Time Out, and The Infatuation, as well as recommendations from local Redditors. We have weighed quality claims for each restaurant against vetted platforms such as Tripadvisor, Yelp, and Google Reviews.
Thanks to the city's bonanza of culinary establishments, a list of exceptional walk-in restaurants could have run in the thousands. But for the sake of providing a starting point, we have endeavored to pick five restaurants that are frequently quoted for their service, dining quality, and accessibility to walk-in diners.
All the above restaurants don't accept advance reservations, allowing for impromptu dining and greater flexibility for solo diners, couples, or families. We aimed to offer a variety of options suitable for different budgets and tastes by spotlighting different cuisines and locations across New York City. Happy dining!