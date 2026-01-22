5 Of New York City's Best Restaurants That Don't Take Reservations

The star-studded restaurant scene in New York City is as diverse as it is mesmerizing. At any given point, you could find a sublime bánh mì truck and a three-star Michelin restaurant sharing sidewalk space. And the best bit is, in virtually every neighborhood you'll find at least one outstanding eatery. But with Herculean fame come Herculean booking demands — and scoring an open table can feel as competitive as the Olympics.

The viral restaurant serving upscale American cuisine, where stars like Taylor Swift regularly dine, comes to mind (spoiler alert: it's The Corner Store). But don't despair: look beyond the glitz, and you will find that some of the city's best restaurants are far more attainable. They are specifically for the crowd that opted out of the "Resy game," aka the local craze of snagging online reservations through the platform Resy

From old-style Greek cantinas that never allowed patrons to reserve in advance to walk-in friendly French bistros and sushi bars, we have collated five of New York City's best restaurants where you can have the luxury to just show up. We have cooked up this feast with just a pinch of grapevine gossip from locals on Reddit, but the main course was painstakingly assembled by collating expert opinions from restaurant-goers and trusted outlets, with a side of reviews on platforms like Yelp and Tripadvisor.