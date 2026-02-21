The 5 Best German-Style Breweries In The Midwest, According To Online Reviews

The American Midwest is famous for a number of things, including cornfields, down-to-earth people, cheese-laden comfort foods, authentic small towns steeped in Americana, and, of course, beer. Over 45 million Americans claim German roots, and many of their ancestors settled in the Midwest, where they brought the tradition of beer-making with them. This resulted in the foundation of major brewing companies whose suds still fill bottles, cans, and kegs today. Names such as Miller, Pabst, and Anhauser-Busch ring any bells? On a smaller scale, though, you can also find more traditional German-style breweries.

While the big companies currently operate industrial-sized operations in the American heartland, scores of other outfits keep the German spirit alive through small batch brewing. From St. Louis to Milwaukee — the famed beer town which some also consider to be the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest" – the central part of the US is home to scores of breweries doing things the old way. By following the tried-and-tested techniques developed over the centuries by their Teutonic forbearers, these breweries are introducing locally-crafted pilsner, helles, weissbier, and more to new generations.

Respect for tradition is important, of course, but these breweries aren't museums looking to the past. They are also modern, working laboratories. In addition to brewing up the classics, they embrace new currents by experimenting with fun and creative takes on Germany's time-honored concoction of water, malt, hops, and yeast. While there are many quality German-flavored breweries to choose from in the Midwest, here are five, based on aggregate scores calculated from online reviews.