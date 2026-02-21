The 5 Best German-Style Breweries In The Midwest, According To Online Reviews
The American Midwest is famous for a number of things, including cornfields, down-to-earth people, cheese-laden comfort foods, authentic small towns steeped in Americana, and, of course, beer. Over 45 million Americans claim German roots, and many of their ancestors settled in the Midwest, where they brought the tradition of beer-making with them. This resulted in the foundation of major brewing companies whose suds still fill bottles, cans, and kegs today. Names such as Miller, Pabst, and Anhauser-Busch ring any bells? On a smaller scale, though, you can also find more traditional German-style breweries.
While the big companies currently operate industrial-sized operations in the American heartland, scores of other outfits keep the German spirit alive through small batch brewing. From St. Louis to Milwaukee — the famed beer town which some also consider to be the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest" – the central part of the US is home to scores of breweries doing things the old way. By following the tried-and-tested techniques developed over the centuries by their Teutonic forbearers, these breweries are introducing locally-crafted pilsner, helles, weissbier, and more to new generations.
Respect for tradition is important, of course, but these breweries aren't museums looking to the past. They are also modern, working laboratories. In addition to brewing up the classics, they embrace new currents by experimenting with fun and creative takes on Germany's time-honored concoction of water, malt, hops, and yeast. While there are many quality German-flavored breweries to choose from in the Midwest, here are five, based on aggregate scores calculated from online reviews.
Waldmann Brewery, Minneapolis, Minnesota
Originally established in 1857 by Bavarian immigrant Anton Waldmann and his wife Mina, Waldmann sits in what they describe on their website as the "oldest surviving saloon building in the Twin Cities." The modern brewery began operating in 2017, and today they produce classic German beers using old-school floor malted grains and noble hops. Everything is unfiltered, the carbonation is natural, and no additives are employed during any part of the process. "Best domestic Hefe Weizen I have ever had," raved one reviewer on Google, "And I have had quite a few — the Waldmann version is awfully delicious — beautifully balanced and full of subtle complexity."
While beer is the name of the game, what also makes Waldmann stand out is the historic space it calls home. The interior is cozy and done up just how it may have looked in 1857, along with a beer garden (complete with firepit) that operates much of the year. "When you step into Waldmann's it's like stepping back 150 years," wrote one 5-star reviewer on Tripadvisor. "This place is seriously historic and the atmosphere inside reflects this."
Perhaps Waldmann's greatest strength is its simplicity. They only have six-to-eight beers on tap, all brewed on the premises and done in traditional German styles. They also have a menu with hearty fare such as potato pancakes, pretzels, wurst, spätzle (egg noodles), and locally-sourced dishes such as parmesan-baked walleye. This all adds up to make it one of the most authentic German-style establishments in the region, at least according to this customer on Tripadvisor who wrote, "It's GERMANY! The beer is excellent, the atmosphere is German, the food? Very typical of what you would find in a restaurant in Germany."
Küsterer Brauhaus, Grand Rapids, Michigan
This Bavarian-style beerhall is a living and working tribute to Christoph Küsterer, a pioneer of German-style brewing in the Grand River Valley. While he started concocting beer around 1844, the modern Küsterer Brauhaus has been doing their thing since 2013, and today brews an array of beers according to the Reinheitsgebot, also known as the German Purity Law.
Their tap menu includes both a modern and original Küsterer weissbier, along with a pilsner, Munich dunkel, and dunkelweizen. They also carry a number of more standard craft beers brewed by their sister brand, GR Brauhaus (think American pale ales and Irish-style stout), as well as apple wine made on the premises. "The beer is good," remarked one recent customer on Reddit. "It's right in the wheelhouse for German beers and the brew[er] regularly goes to Germany to keep his brewing that way. Some other styles on tap too, but I typically stick with the German ones."
While Bavarian-style restaurants can become gimmicky theme parks of lederhosen and oompah bands, Küsterer Brauhaus keeps things grounded with an emphasis on solid beer, simple good food (complete with a döner kebap, a German-Turkish classic), and an ambiance that ties it all together. One user on Reddit summed it up like this: "If you like German style beer, German food, and a German vibe it's incredible." This reviewer on Google wrote, "This is the closest thing to authentic German bier I've had in a long time, and definitely gave me memories of my visit to Bavaria."
Stubborn German Brewing Company, Waterloo, Illinois
Situated across the state line just south of St. Louis, Stubborn German is owned and operated by local couple Chris and Tammy Rahn, who started out as high school sweethearts. The pub occupies the basement and first floor of a historic building (built in 1885) that now also houses Waterloo's Masonic Lodge. In addition to an array of beers brewed in both American and German styles, they also boast a massive collection of bourbon and rye whiskies, which sets them apart from some other Midwestern establishments focusing on German-inspired suds.
"Excellent beer — unreal whiskey selection — great staff — beautiful building and brewery," observed one 5-star reviewer on Google. "The owners are awesome too. Great spot — if you are in Waterloo and you don't stop in — you are missing out!" This sentiment plays out across many other online platforms, as evidenced from the words of this Yelp user: "I have made it my mission to try every brewery within 60 miles of St Louis and this one's by far the best. Authentic German brews... If you're a fan of Octoberfest style or German beers in general, you have to check it out."
Stubborn German's flagship beer is Stubbornfest, an amber Bavarian lager that was originally made for their Oktoberfest celebration but proved so popular they pour it year-round. They serve an astounding 18 beers on tap that are always changing, and for around $40 you can sample each one in what can only be described as a mega-flight. They don't do food, but allow you to bring in your own, including anything purchased from one of the excellent eateries nearby.
Kinslahger Brewing Company, Oak Park, Illinois
Like Stubborn German, Kinslahger Brewing's tasting room observes a bring-your-own-food (BYOF) policy, which allows them to wholly concentrate on brewing quality beer, though they do offer snacks such as pretzels, peanuts, and cheese boards. What's on tap changes, but they generally have eight beers in rotation, including German standards such as pilsener, dunkel, helles, and lager, along with hoppier crafties like their Babygold Juicy Ale.
This establishment is perhaps the least "German" out of any on this list. The tasting room's decor is sleek and elegant, with a lack of color that mirrors the black and white framed photos on the walls. It transports you more to Old Chicago rather than a traditional Bavarian Brauhaus. The beers, however, remain deeply rooted in the German tradition of simplicity and quality, which is perhaps why Kinslahger garners the among the highest ratings online of any local brewery in the Midwest.
"Had Enough IPA's?" asked this Tripadvisor reviewer. "These folks make some fabulous lagers." "If looking for a brewery where the main thing is beer, this is it," remarked one customer on Yelp. Meanwhile this Google user wrote, "I can't recommend Kinslahger highly enough. The beer is excellent, and the seasonal specials are very good. The room is inviting, and conversation centric. No TVs or loud music to keep you from hearing one another. Friendly bartenders and fair pricing. What more could you want?"
August Schell Brewing Company, New Ulm, Minnesota
Established in 1860 by the German immigrant it's named for, August Schell Brewing Company isn't just the oldest brauhaus in the state of Minnesota. It's also the second-longest-run family-owned brewery in the U.S. Lagers are the name of the game at Schell's, though after acquiring the Grain Belt brand in 2002 they have branched out into deeper craft beer territory, especially focusing on sours. This means that they have a wide array of beers on tap and in cans, and while these may range from a Märzen Bavarian lager to a peanut butter and chocolate porter, all will carry the weight and expertise of more than 160 years of German-style brewing tradition at Schell's.
While the beer is the thing, the old-world brick buildings and surrounding brewery grounds — complete with gardens, deer, and free-range peacocks — are "alone worth the trip," according to this Yelp user. The compound also features a Rathskeller-style beer hall, massive gift shop, and outdoor beer garden (in the summer months only, as this is Minnesota, after all). Visiting the historic facility is free-of-charge, and even non-beer-drinkers will find options such as Schell's legendary 1919 Root Beer which is served on tap.
Perhaps the best way to experience the August Schell Brewing Company is to take a tour. For around $10 you get a peek behind the curtain, generous samples, and a full glass of your favorite brew. "Superb one hour tour of historic brewery. Great beer too! Our tour guide explained history and the steps taken to keep the brewery open for over 160+ years," wrote one guest on Tripadvisor, while another gushed, "I mean, come on ... beautiful setting, incredible beer, friendly people !! What is NOT to love about this place."
Methodology
To determine the five best German-style breweries in the Midwest, we looked at reviews from three main online sources: Google, Yelp, and Tripadvisor. We combined the ratings from each site to come up with an aggregate score, while also considering first-person input from various online forums, as well as Reddit. That said, the factors that lead to us making this list were mostly empirical, which were later backed up by links to reviews from actual human beings. While such a process is never perfect, we feel like the breweries included on this list represent the best that the Midwest has to offer, at least when it comes to this (admittedly) narrow category.