The 'Culinary Capital Of The Midwest' Is A Mouth-Watering Wisconsin City Known For Cheese, Sausage And Beer

If you're looking for a vacation destination that will truly tickle your tastebuds, you can't do much better than Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city and the wider state around it has emerged in recent years as a food lover's dream, with a plethora of award-winning restaurants and dining experiences that could satisfy both your belly and your culinary curiosity for as long as you plan to spend there.

Take, for example, Milwaukee's much-loved fine dining spot Birch, which has won two James Beard Foundation awards since opening in 2021. Its focus is on farm-to-table cuisine and authentic wood hearth cooking, while reviewers praise the seasonality of the menu, which will make you want to return time and time again to see the chefs' latest creations. But the city also boasts more casual attractions, with Milwaukee Public Market being the place to go for street food staples and the chance to sample Milwaukee's famous handmade sausages and cheese — the state specialty is deep-fried cheese curds — and much more besides.

Milwaukee is also a great destination for beer enthusiasts — indeed, it is often referred to as "Brew City." Though better known across the country as the home of Miller Lite and Pabst, the city is also where you will find Lakefront Brewery, a German-style brewer and beer house that has been serving delicious pilsners, IPAs, and more, as well as traditional German cuisine, since first opening its doors in the 1980s. It is ranked among the best breweries in the country as of this publication, and is a must-visit in Milwaukee (even if you only plan to have an alcohol-free beer) thanks to the quality of the food on offer.