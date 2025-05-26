The 'Culinary Capital Of The Midwest' Is A Mouth-Watering Wisconsin City Known For Cheese, Sausage And Beer
If you're looking for a vacation destination that will truly tickle your tastebuds, you can't do much better than Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The city and the wider state around it has emerged in recent years as a food lover's dream, with a plethora of award-winning restaurants and dining experiences that could satisfy both your belly and your culinary curiosity for as long as you plan to spend there.
Take, for example, Milwaukee's much-loved fine dining spot Birch, which has won two James Beard Foundation awards since opening in 2021. Its focus is on farm-to-table cuisine and authentic wood hearth cooking, while reviewers praise the seasonality of the menu, which will make you want to return time and time again to see the chefs' latest creations. But the city also boasts more casual attractions, with Milwaukee Public Market being the place to go for street food staples and the chance to sample Milwaukee's famous handmade sausages and cheese — the state specialty is deep-fried cheese curds — and much more besides.
Milwaukee is also a great destination for beer enthusiasts — indeed, it is often referred to as "Brew City." Though better known across the country as the home of Miller Lite and Pabst, the city is also where you will find Lakefront Brewery, a German-style brewer and beer house that has been serving delicious pilsners, IPAs, and more, as well as traditional German cuisine, since first opening its doors in the 1980s. It is ranked among the best breweries in the country as of this publication, and is a must-visit in Milwaukee (even if you only plan to have an alcohol-free beer) thanks to the quality of the food on offer.
Milwaukee is at the center of a 'Top Chef Wisconsin' tasting trip
Milwaukee is also the key stop on Travel Wisconsin's "Top Chef" trail, a road trip designed to celebrate the arrival of the Bravo show "Top Chef Wisconsin" arriving in the state in 2024. Among the attractions listed are culinary establishments featured in the show, such as French and Italian-focused James Beard Award-winning restaurant Lupi & Iris, the Blu Cocktail Lounge., and of course the Miller Brewing Company, where you can take a fun brewery tour and sample the latest batches.
But for travelers with the time to explore, the "Top Chef" trail will also take you out of Milwaukee to explore even more of what the state has to offer. Head to Madison, for example, where you can visit L'Etoile, the French-American James Beard Award Winner featured in episode 5, which has been open for 40 years and described as the pinnacle of farm-to-table cuisine in the Midwest. While there, you can also visit the hugely popular Dane County Farmers' Market, a producers-only event focusing on Wisconsin-made specialties including meats, cheese, and vegetables. The marker is held from April to November on Saturday mornings in Capitol Square, and on Wednesday mornings on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. There's also an indoor holiday version on Monona Terrace in November and December, and a late winter version at Garver Feed Mill from January until April. The route also takes you north to sample traditional fish boils and mouthwatering cherry pie eaten directly from a Door County cherry orchard.
Getting to Milwaukee and where to stay
Making Milwaukee your base from which to explore Wisconsonite cuisine and its booming food scene means you have a wealth of foodie options on your doorstep as leaves you well-connected in terms of getting around Wisconsin, whether that is by rental car or public transport. Getting to Milwaukee is easy: it is served by Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, which is just a 15 minute drive south of the city center. You can get to the city via public transport in 25 minutes. Milwaukee is well connected to both Chicago and Minneapolis via Amtrak, with Chicago being the hub through which you can travel to Milwaukee from more than 500 American cities.
The Iron Horse Hotel is an industrial-chic 4-star hotel that caters to bikers, but also has a great reputation for the quality of its food, which it serves from its indoor bar and eatery, Branded, as well as its outdoor patio, The Yard. Fora more quaint vibe, you should try Schuster Mansion Bed & Breakfast, a highly-rated traditional establishment offering tea services throughout the day.
While you're in Wisconsin, be sure to check out Kenosha, an affordable foodie city located between Chicago and Milwaukee. Or perhaps you're looking for some cultural highlights to enjoy between meals? In which case, how about visiting Eau Claire, an art and music hub dubbed the "indie capital of the Midwest?"