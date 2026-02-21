DIY Campers Are Building Ultralight RVs Out Of This Unlikely Material From Home Depot

Gone are the days of paying tens of thousands of dollars for a vintage camper. DIY savvy RVers have found a cheaper solution and are customizing trailers to fit their needs and budgets. A step up from tent camping, and still towable, some folks are building ultralight RVs out of this unlikely material from Home Depot. And they fit right in with other groovy retro-styled RVs fit for nostalgic vibes or campers that were big in the 1970s. "Foamies" are a great way to graduate from camping in a tent without spending a fortune.

Generally shaped like a traditional teardrop trailer, these foam alternatives are lightweight and cost-effective in comparison. While a classic option could cost you around $24,000 from a company like Vistabule, these DIY alternatives can cost $2,000 or less, and utilize foam board to make it happen. One camper wrote in a YouTube comment, "This is what the tear drop trailer market needed. We don't all have $29,000 to make our camping dreams come true." While prices will vary based on how you build your camper, the materials for a foamie camper are far cheaper across the board.

While made of foam, these campers are built to last if done right. In the YouTube comments section of one trailer tour, a camper wrote, "I have been beating on my 4'x8' foamie in the back country for 6 years now. Being one of the first to build a foamie years ago, we were told then that they would blow apart on the highway. I figured I needed to prove them wrong so I not only took it down highways/freeways I beat on it in the back country on my overlanding trips. 6 years still going strong."