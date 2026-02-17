5 RV Campers That Were Big In The 1970s

It's impossible to talk about 70s RV campers without highlighting the legendary Winnebago Brave. The boxy 17-foot-long motorhome first hit the road in 1967, introducing the now iconic "Beetle Brow" design. Distinguished by an eyebrow-like edifice extending over the windshield, the unique feature was manufactured on Winnebagos throughout the 1970s, but was phased out by the mid-1980s. As a result, the Brave has become synonymous with '70s motorhome travel, and remains a popular model for nostalgia lovers to this day.

In fact, the model is so beloved that in 2015, a modern Winnebago Brave was introduced. Its exterior boasted the classic Flying W emblem, first introduced in 1970, along with the Beetle Brow.

The interior of the original Winnebago Brave burst with 1970s charm, with burnt-orange and avocado-green furnishings paired with wood paneling, offering an appeal that was nothing if not of its era. Meanwhile, its large size made it a practical choice for family road trips. The Brave was such a hit that during the mid-70s Winnebago began producing similar RVs, such as the Indian and the Chieftain, and boasted 23 different models by the end of the Me Decade.