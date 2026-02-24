5 Once-Thriving Island Resorts That Are Now Abandoned

We can only imagine how five once-thriving island resorts ended up abandoned. Perhaps the scene unfolds like the opening minutes of a dystopian film. We're in a bustling tropical resort. Laughing guests in the latest resort fashion gather around a beach bar, sipping colorful umbrella drinks. Beach servers in shorts and T-shirts cater to guests lounging poolside. In the background, glasses clink against a soundtrack of rustling palms and the melodic rhythm of steel drums.

Then the time-lapse begins. Fewer guests. More empty lounge chairs. Algae blooms tint the once-crystal-clear swimming pool green. The pleasant tropical sounds fade to silence, and what was once a thriving island resort lies abandoned. Long-broken lounge chairs sit at the bottom of an empty swimming pool. Graffiti covers the walls. Local flora creeps forward in a steady march to reclaim the land.

Except we're not watching the opening minutes of a dystopian film. We're imagining the sequence of events that likely precipitated the demise of five once-thriving island resorts that now sit in ruins. Are they gone forever? It's hard to say. Occasionally, an investor comes along, recognizes the value of the location, and — in the best-case scenario — sets about returning the property to its former glory. The former Hotel Ponce InterContinental on the southern coast of Puerto Rico and Sugar Bay Beach Resort on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands — once considered one of the territory's best beach resorts before Hurricane Irma — are examples of properties that have undergone redevelopment efforts. But not every resort gets a second act.