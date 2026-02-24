The Best Rooftop Tents For Cozy Car Camping, According To Experts
If one of your New Year's resolutions is to get into camping, you'll be glad to know you can do it without having a traditional campsite at your disposal. For more experienced campers, car camping may be the next step after finally purchasing that Jeep or Subaru. Car camping is an easy way to camp in rural locations or crash for the night on an extended road trip, with these tents living over the top of your car. If you're looking to upgrade your gear this year, we've compiled some of the best rooftop tents for cozy car camping, according to experts.
While it may seem like this should be cheaper than camping outside your car, a high-quality rooftop tent is definitely an investment. Even a budget option can set you back over $1,000, unlike Costco's affordable car camping item that travelers say is spacious and comfortable. Each tent on our list has been tested, reviewed, and compared with other models by car camping veterans. If you're worried about a tent being up there for the first time, check out this car camping privacy hack that's easy, effective, and affordable.
Topoak Galaxy 1.0 Rooftop Tent
Considered by experts to be an excellent budget rooftop tent option, the Galaxy 1.0 Rooftop Tent by Topoak is currently on sale for about $1,700. Priced reasonably compared to other models on the market, this tent is loved for sharing traits with far more expensive models, including some featured on our list. Campers who tested this tent found it easy to assemble and disassemble, and it's spacious inside with good storage options. This tent also has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Topoak's website.
One gear expert, Ron Frazelle, wrote in his review for Adventurous Way of Life, "Wedge-type roof top tents always looked cramped to me. So, when I saw the Topoak Galaxy 1.0's 'kick-out' feature, I thought, 'that's a great idea!' The 'U Bar' is a continuous bar that runs around the kick out main door, giving it structure. It's also really easy to fold in and out, speeding up setup and break down." Despite its lower price point, this rooftop tent is secure and holds up over time, even in off-road conditions.
Eezi-Awn Series 3 Rooftop Tent
Another affordable option worth looking into, this tent has been rated one of the most durable rooftop tents on the market, and it's one of the cheapest on our list. The Eezi-Awn Series 3 Roof Top Tent in size 1200 is designed for campers who venture outside of traditional campsites — even as far as the Australian outback. Advertised as perfect for off-roading and desert conditions, this tent is designed to withstand the elements.
At the time of writing, this tent is currently on sale for $1,320, down 50% from $2,640. Designed in South Africa, this rooftop tent has an A-frame design and can be mounted over a car or truck's overland structure or on a 4-foot by 4-foot trailer. This tent has an easy assembly; the soft shell folds open to be set up on your rig.
The Editorial Staff at Dirt Rider Magazine, who tested this tent for over a year, says, "The build quality is high, and materials are military tough-heavy-duty ripstop canvas, double-stitched throughout and stretched onto aluminum bows, which are fixed to top-quality polyurethane-coated plywood supports with anodized-aluminum hardware and stainless steel hinges. After a year of nonstop California and Nevada sun beating on it, even the cover seems to be surviving. Some of the black nylon straps are fading but are not showing signs of deteriorating. Everything inside the cover is like new."
iKamper Skycamp Mini 3.0 Tent
The most expensive tent on our list, this product is often a top pick among rooftop tents, according to Gear Junkie. For experienced, serious car campers, it may make the most sense to invest in a high-quality model, especially if you camp frequently throughout the year. The iKamper Skycamp Mini 3.0 Tent goes for $3,196 at the time of writing. This model is smaller than the classic Skycamp Tent, making it ideal for solo travelers or anyone who may be camping with a smaller vehicle.
Quick and easy to set up, users love that this tent will be above your car in a few minutes. Despite being a hardshell tent, it folds out during assembly, making it durable while taking up less space on your roof. The Skycamp Mini sleeps up to two people, and the tent floor measures around 83 inches long by 51 inches wide when set up.
Gear Lab's Senior Review Editor Ross Patton tested this tent out and gave it a score of 77 out of 100 overall, with it being a 10-out-of-10 pick for cover convenience and a 9-out-of-10 pick if you're looking for an easy-to-set-up tent. In his review, he wrote, "It's easy to unbox and install and has a super comfy mattress. It's not quite as roomy as certain models, and we wish the canopy was a little thicker, but overall it's one of the better rooftop tents that we've tested."
Smittybilt Gen2 Overlander Tent
Available on Amazon, this next tent is favored for its value. This tent is the most affordable on our list at around $1,270, and it's easy to get your hands on quickly through Amazon. Quite large compared to a few of the more compact tents here, the Smittybilt Gen2 Overlander Tent measures 95 inches long by 56 inches wide by 51 inches tall when assembled. It sleeps up to three people, and it is best supported when mounted over a full-sized truck or other large vehicle.
Generally, users of this tent find that it's of good quality (with the rainfly performing extremely well compared to other tent models), despite the lower price point. However, not all users agree on how easy it is to put up. While some can assemble it in the promised few minutes, other users find that it can be time-consuming and confusing to get off the ground. Despite this, for the price point, experts find it's a great option. Gear Lab reviewer Ross Patton called it a "top recommendation to friends who want a high-quality rooftop tent but aren't looking to drain their savings account in order to get into the overlanding game."
Thule Approach M Tent
For something a little different, the Thule Approach M Tent is revered primarily for its extended size. Measuring about 95 inches long by 56 inches wide by 40 inches tall, this tent provides the most room for two campers to stretch out in. An extra annex is sold separately, which can expand your tent for even more sleeping space. This tent is compatible with trucks, SUVs, sedans, or hatchbacks.
While the price of this tent might be a little steep for some at $3,500, it may be worth it for dedicated car campers looking for a more spacious setup. Experts Felicia Nastal and Julian Schwede, who tested out this product against a dozen other tents for Downtown Magazine, found that it's high-quality and easy to install. However, it can become expensive quickly compared to other models, as many accessories do not come included. They also found that this tent was most ideal for two people, or a family traveling with very young children, despite appearing to be a larger tent.
Methodology
In order to come up with this round-up, we examined lists made by several experts who have compared different rooftop tent models. From there, we looked at in-depth reviews written by experts who had personally tested out each of these tents. After comparing features and prices, and how well reviewers rated each tent, we identified these five as the best rooftop tents for car camping on the market right now.
In making this list, we also decided to include tents that could fit different budgets (with prices from $1,200 to almost $4,000) and made sure we included a mix of materials (soft versus hard shell) and sizes. If you're looking for ways to make camping more affordable after dropping a few thousand bucks on a tent, check out these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure, according to Reddit.