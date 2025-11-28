Costco's Affordable Car Camping Item Travelers Say Is Roomy And Comfortable

Even when you have a minivan, car camping can feel a bit on the claustrophobic side. Low ceilings, limited space, and getting up to use the bathroom without waking up your partner are all major challenges. Costco has been on a roll lately with great outdoor camping gadgets, and here's another one that deserves to be on that list. Travelers have discovered the Napier Sportz SUV Tent at this major wholesale chain, and after looking at online reviews of the product, many adventurers highlight its spacious and comfortable design, praising it as a great addition to their camping gear.

This tent seamlessly connects to mid- and full-sized SUVs, CUVs, and minivans, boasting a width of 10 feet, length of 10 feet, and height of over 7 feet. Up to six people can sleep in this tent, so it's a perfect size for those with larger families or friend groups. Travelers are loving the tent, and Mark from Escapees RV Club writes, "Walking around inside the main tent was a new experience for my 5'10" self. I had plenty of room to stand up straight and stretch in the seven-foot headspace!" For those who still haven't invested in the "Swiss Army Knife" of campers and thoroughly enjoy the rustic feel of tent camping, this staple is the perfect addition to any adventure.