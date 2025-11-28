Costco's Affordable Car Camping Item Travelers Say Is Roomy And Comfortable
Even when you have a minivan, car camping can feel a bit on the claustrophobic side. Low ceilings, limited space, and getting up to use the bathroom without waking up your partner are all major challenges. Costco has been on a roll lately with great outdoor camping gadgets, and here's another one that deserves to be on that list. Travelers have discovered the Napier Sportz SUV Tent at this major wholesale chain, and after looking at online reviews of the product, many adventurers highlight its spacious and comfortable design, praising it as a great addition to their camping gear.
This tent seamlessly connects to mid- and full-sized SUVs, CUVs, and minivans, boasting a width of 10 feet, length of 10 feet, and height of over 7 feet. Up to six people can sleep in this tent, so it's a perfect size for those with larger families or friend groups. Travelers are loving the tent, and Mark from Escapees RV Club writes, "Walking around inside the main tent was a new experience for my 5'10" self. I had plenty of room to stand up straight and stretch in the seven-foot headspace!" For those who still haven't invested in the "Swiss Army Knife" of campers and thoroughly enjoy the rustic feel of tent camping, this staple is the perfect addition to any adventure.
A closer look at the Napier Sportz SUV Tent
At the time of this writing, Costco is selling this tent online in a bundle for around $500, complete with an air mattress and a screen room. The website claims that you can easily use this gear to "turn your SUV into the ultimate campsite." Made from polyester taffeta and polyethylene, this tent features two large doors, three mesh windows, two overhead skylights in the main tent area — plus the vehicle port. This allows for some decent ventilation while still being durable enough for your wilderness adventures. There's also a gear loft, gear pockets, and a lantern holder to help keep things organized.
When it comes to setup, Napier's instruction video portrays two people, which implies some potential challenges if you're camping solo. Sliding collapsible tent poles into sleeves looks easy enough, but raising the tent and attaching the rainfly would benefit from having a second person. Most other steps are pretty straightforward, like securing the vehicle sleeve around your wheels and rear door. To make things easy to pack up when you leave, this tent comes with a pole and bag to keep things organized.
Families or groups will love this bundle for its convenience and roominess. The rain flap also protects against wetter weather, keeping everything in your car and tent dry. However, if you're planning a trip that needs some heavy-duty rain coverage, try one of these Burning Man-approved canvas tents.