If You Know These 5 Under-The-Radar Caribbean Destinations, You're A True Island Hopper

Jetting off on a Caribbean vacation has become more popular than ever. So popular, in fact, that the entire archipelago has taken the crown for the world's top beach destinations for 2026, which comes as no surprise. Glittering white shores framed by swaying palm trees almost feel like something from a fantasy, but in the Caribbean, it's just another day. Beachgoers flock to the peachy sands of Flamingo Cay in the Bahamas to snap Instagram-worthy shots with the island's pink-feathered locals, while foodies can enjoy the Virgin Islands' sensational swim-up taco truck after a day of snorkeling.

With popularity comes crowds, of course, and even with close to 1,000 tropical islands in the archipelago, tourists tend to choose the trending spots to spend their holiday. Perennial favorites are hotspots like Jamaica, Barbados, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, all brimming with luxury resorts overlooking dazzling azure waves. Then there's St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands, where sunbathers elbow for space on the crowded shores, along with Aruba, the safest Caribbean island with white sand beaches and crystal waters.

Some travelers take pride in knowing that they're of the sort who only set foot on lesser-known shores, setting them apart from the mainstream crowd. Are you among these Caribbean aficionados who enjoy discovering underrated spots? Do you make the extra effort to research out-of-the-way destinations? If you've been to the following five low-key Caribbean locales, then congratulations — you're a certified island-hopper. And for the aspiring travelers who haven't heard of these destinations, consider adding them to your itinerary to experience a slice of the Caribbean most tourists never see.