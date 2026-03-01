If You Know These 5 Under-The-Radar Caribbean Destinations, You're A True Island Hopper
Jetting off on a Caribbean vacation has become more popular than ever. So popular, in fact, that the entire archipelago has taken the crown for the world's top beach destinations for 2026, which comes as no surprise. Glittering white shores framed by swaying palm trees almost feel like something from a fantasy, but in the Caribbean, it's just another day. Beachgoers flock to the peachy sands of Flamingo Cay in the Bahamas to snap Instagram-worthy shots with the island's pink-feathered locals, while foodies can enjoy the Virgin Islands' sensational swim-up taco truck after a day of snorkeling.
With popularity comes crowds, of course, and even with close to 1,000 tropical islands in the archipelago, tourists tend to choose the trending spots to spend their holiday. Perennial favorites are hotspots like Jamaica, Barbados, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, all brimming with luxury resorts overlooking dazzling azure waves. Then there's St. Barts and the British Virgin Islands, where sunbathers elbow for space on the crowded shores, along with Aruba, the safest Caribbean island with white sand beaches and crystal waters.
Some travelers take pride in knowing that they're of the sort who only set foot on lesser-known shores, setting them apart from the mainstream crowd. Are you among these Caribbean aficionados who enjoy discovering underrated spots? Do you make the extra effort to research out-of-the-way destinations? If you've been to the following five low-key Caribbean locales, then congratulations — you're a certified island-hopper. And for the aspiring travelers who haven't heard of these destinations, consider adding them to your itinerary to experience a slice of the Caribbean most tourists never see.
Tobago, Trinidad and Tobago
As a seasoned island-hopper, there's a good chance you will have heard of Tobago. This petite island, not far from the coast of Venezuela, boasts long stretches of sandy coastlines fringed by breezy forests with not another person in sight, but tends to be forgotten in favor of its much larger cousin, Trinidad. Claiming a rich heritage stemming from European influences during the colonial era, not to mention being the place where the steel pan drum was invented, Tobago is an off-the-beaten-path destination that offers travelers an authentic Caribbean experience.
Relax on the quiet shores of Buccoo Beach, cradled by the blue embrace of Buccoo Bay, or head into the sleepy fishing village of the same name to find a local kitchen for both Tobagonian and European fare. Vacationers in search of mind-blowing backdrops to share with friends on Instagram should book a tour in a glass-bottomed boat to wade around in the Nylon Pool, where a shallow, submerged sandbar appears to be floating in the middle of the ocean. On the opposite curve of Buccoo Bay is Pigeon Point Beach, which beckons travelers for sunbathing on pearly white sands with nothing but aquamarine surf stretching to the horizon. "Picture perfect in every way," a previous visitor shared on Google reviews.
Meanwhile, on the southern coastline of Tobago is the capital city, Scarborough, where military history fiends can spend the day exploring the remains of Fort King George. Both French and British troops fought for control of the garrison throughout the 1780s, and cannons still guard the ramparts just as they would have centuries earlier. Travelers can take a flight over to Tobago's international airport, while those who want to explore Trinidad first can hop on the ferry and sail to Tobago later.
Bonaire
Also clinging to the coastline of Venezuela is Bonaire, a minuscule speck of forested rock where tourists are scarce, leaving ample space to enjoy the untouched landscapes. A member of what's known as the ABC islands, Bonaire unfortunately falls by the wayside compared to Aruba and Curaçao, its more popular neighbors. Quiet beaches, national parks, and pink salt flats are just some of the delights awaiting travelers to these shores.
Bonaire's capital city is Kralendijk, an exotic name which hints at the island's status as a territory of the Netherlands. Minutes from town is Te Amo Beach, where the soft sand and crystal-clear waters are so empty it almost feels like a private beach. Fish dart between the coral reefs, and "the vibe is very chill," according to a previous visitor. Nearby, the Ocean Oasis Beach Club serves piña coladas and catch of the day while guests lounge beneath thatched umbrellas facing the water. History fiends can spend the day at the Terramar Museum, where exhibits tell the story of Bonaire's colonial heritage. On the eastern coast of Bonaire, families with children can wade around the picturesque shores of Sorobon Beach, while Lac Cai Beach entices paddlers for mangrove tours in glass-bottomed kayaks.
Tourists wanting to snap photos with flamingoes minus the oppressive crowds of the Bahamas will find flocks of these long-legged shorebirds wading around Washington Slagbaai National Park on the island's westernmost headland. Guided tours allow visitors to hike the rugged trails through forests where Bonaire's endangered species make their home. Bonaire is conveniently reached by daily flights from hubs like Miami, Atlanta, and New York City, and travelers can take their pick of upscale accommodations like the Senses Boutique Hotel or the Delfins Beach Resort by Hilton, along with plenty of holiday rentals.
Dominica
Flung amidst the Lesser Antilles between Guadeloupe and Martinique is Dominica, a volcanic island known to seasoned island-hoppers as a paradise of pristine landscapes. Tranquil beaches cling to secluded coves where forested headlands frame the crystal-clear water, while humid forests further inland hide tumbling waterfalls and natural rock pools. It comes as no surprise that Dominica's rugged tropical wilderness served as a backdrop for several scenes of the "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest" movie. The island's capital is Roseau, a walkable sprawl of colorful houses and palm-shaded cathedrals that remind visitors of Dominica's colonial French heritage.
Visitors craving sunshine should head to Scotts Head Beach at the island's southernmost tip, where the waters are perfect for snorkeling, and a short hike brings travelers to a viewpoint with panoramic views of the Atlantic on one side and the Caribbean Sea on the other. Nature enthusiasts won't want to miss a day floating in the waters of the Emerald Pool, tucked within the lush embrace of green rainforest. As the name suggests, the enchanting lagoon is a gumdrop-green hue, framed by mossy boulders and thick tree roots. The fairytale atmosphere is topped off by a frothy waterfall tumbling down from a jagged cliff, and local legend says the emerald waters will prolong the life of anyone who swims within.
More snorkeling opportunities are abundant at Cabrits National Park, where history buffs will also be able to explore the 18th-century remains of Fort Shirley, a former British and French garrison. Pose for photos with the cannons lining the battlement, set against the backdrop of the azure bay below. Hiking trails meander between the park's two summits, opening up to sweeping vistas of the island's volcanic landscape. A vacation in Dominica is bound to be an underrated Caribbean getaway.
Grenada
Just a skip across the sea to the north of Trinidad and Tobago is the mystical "Spice Island," also known as Grenada. Ships are docked in the port at St. George's, the island's capital, where pastel buildings cling to the verdant hillsides overlooking the bay. Carried in the breeze are fragrances from the abundant crops of nutmeg, cinnamon, and ginger, which gave the island its exotic nickname. Often forgotten in favor of its two more popular neighbors, Barbados and St. Vincent and the Grenadines, this tropical oasis offers miles of sandy beaches for sunbathing along its shoreline, not to mention historic sites and upscale culinary experiences.
Grenada's shining star is Grand Anse Beach, a long crescent of white sand made all the more dazzling by the vast stretch of turquoise water. Sun loungers offer a comfortable spot to bronze beneath the Caribbean rays, but the beach still feels blissfully quiet. At the Annandale Waterfall & Forest Park, visitors will find a frothy spray cascading into a serene pool below, set against a rugged ledge overgrown with tropical foliage. Take a refreshing dip in the water before stopping for a snack at the nearby restaurant, Dees Simple Sweets. Meanwhile, hikers can enjoy a jungle trek to reach the Seven Sisters Waterfall, which plunges down a narrow ravine into a turquoise lagoon.
Foodies can indulge in Grenada's culinary flavors. Savor artisanal roasts at the Spice Isle Coffee Company in St. George's, or taste the richness of Grenada's cocoa at the House of Chocolate, where visitors can tour the museum to learn about the island's chocolate production, along with its health benefits. An elegant afternoon tea service can be enjoyed at The Tower Estate, a colonial-era mansion which also offers tours of the surrounding botanical gardens. "Simply wonderful," declared a previous visitor.
Nevis, St. Kitts and Nevis
When people say they're taking a vacation to St. Kitts and Nevis, usually what they actually mean is just St. Kitts, the more popular counterpart of this twin-island nation in the Lesser Antilles. This leaves poor Nevis, with its verdant forests, untouched beaches, and volcanic landscape, all but forgotten. Boasting a rich cultural heritage, not to mention picturesque historic landmarks and mineral-rich hot springs, Nevis is a hidden gem sometimes dubbed the "Queen of the Caribees."
Fans of the Broadway sensation, "Hamilton," along with Revolutionary history fiends, will be thrilled to learn that not only was the legendary Founding Father born in Nevis, but the humble stone cottage where he spent his childhood is now the Museum of Nevis History. Wander the floors to browse the exhibits of both local and American Revolutionary heritage, and snap commemorative photos with the statue of Hamilton outside. On a headland overlooking the bay, not far from the museum, are the remains of Fort Charles, a British garrison which suffered attacks from the French throughout the 18th century. Crumbled stone structures surrounded by roaming goats and rusted cannons pointing towards the sea form a romantic postcard of the swashbuckling colonial past.
Hikers looking for a challenge can undertake the hike to the summit of Nevis Peak, the volcano that rises majestically from the middle of the island. Though not for the faint of heart, guided tours will lead trekkers along a steep ascent through dense rainforest canopies to reach the sweeping Caribbean panoramas at the top. Alternatively, to spend all day lounging in the sand, head to Lovers Beach north of the island. Azure waves crash against boulders dotted along the shore, and there's not another human in sight — just the occasional cows. Nevis is truly an under-the-radar tropical getaway.