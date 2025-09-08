The Virgin Islands' Sensational, Buzzy Swim-Up Taco Truck Is The Perfect End To A Day Of Snorkeling

Have you ever wished that you could spend the day snorkeling the Caribbean and then chill in a giant floaty while you drink cocktails and eat tacos? In St. John, this dreamy scenario isn't just a fantasy, but a very real possibility. As the smallest of the Virgin Islands, St. John is a calm paradise with some of the world's best beaches. It's also home to an unusual culinary attraction: Lime Out, a floating taco bar that sways in the waves of Coral Bay Harbor. Forget about driving. To get here, you'll sail to the overwater food truck. Giant blow up lily pads replace picnic tables, so you get to eat while basking in the sun and dipping your feet in the water.

Freshen up after swimming with a fruit juice, craft beer, or bottle of wine. Or go for a signature cocktail like the Danger, made with Thai chili-infused blue agave tequila. We'd suggest getting at least two different types of tacos to get a mix of flavors. The curried chicken taco and the rum rib taco particularly stand out within the mouthwatering menu. Because you'll be eating in the middle of the ocean, expect to pay slightly higher prices than on land.