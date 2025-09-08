The Virgin Islands' Sensational, Buzzy Swim-Up Taco Truck Is The Perfect End To A Day Of Snorkeling
Have you ever wished that you could spend the day snorkeling the Caribbean and then chill in a giant floaty while you drink cocktails and eat tacos? In St. John, this dreamy scenario isn't just a fantasy, but a very real possibility. As the smallest of the Virgin Islands, St. John is a calm paradise with some of the world's best beaches. It's also home to an unusual culinary attraction: Lime Out, a floating taco bar that sways in the waves of Coral Bay Harbor. Forget about driving. To get here, you'll sail to the overwater food truck. Giant blow up lily pads replace picnic tables, so you get to eat while basking in the sun and dipping your feet in the water.
Freshen up after swimming with a fruit juice, craft beer, or bottle of wine. Or go for a signature cocktail like the Danger, made with Thai chili-infused blue agave tequila. We'd suggest getting at least two different types of tacos to get a mix of flavors. The curried chicken taco and the rum rib taco particularly stand out within the mouthwatering menu. Because you'll be eating in the middle of the ocean, expect to pay slightly higher prices than on land.
Getting to Lime Out floating taco bar
Getting to Lime Out is part of what makes the experience so fun. Fly Away Charters and Salty Daze are two St. John-based companies that have daily shuttles to and from the taco bar. The shuttles cost $25 and $30 per person, respectively. You can also hire a private boat or rent a dinghy if you don't want to deal with shuttle schedules. Staying in St. Thomas? Cruz Bay Water Sports offers a two-spot snorkel tour with a lunch stop at Lime Out for $160. Unless you're on a dinghy, be prepared to swim 20 to 35 feet after getting dropped off since boats aren't allowed too close to the bar. Oh, and make sure you don't plan your visit for Saturday, as it's the only day the taco bar is closed.
While Lime Out is a must-visit spot in St. John, there are many other unmissable places on the island. If you were to pick a single one, it should be Virgin Islands National Park, a protected area considered one of the most astonishing national parks in the Caribbean. It's an amazing destination to hike, snorkel or dive, and makes St. John an incredible destination for travelers who want to experience marine life.