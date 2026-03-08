These 5 Under-The-Radar Pacific Northwest Camping Spots Are Off-Grid Gems, According To Campers

For the most adventurous lovers of the outdoors, backcountry or dispersed camping offers an experience that you can't get in a traditional campground. In the wild countryside, there aren't other families crowding your space or loud music, and you can achieve a deeper connection with the natural world. Often found near trails, this kind of camping can be done anywhere on federally owned lands. Terry Henderson, an experienced camper for over 50 years, advised on Quora, "As a general rule, both the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management allow dispersed camping on public lands." The same is true in many National Parks, although you may need a permit.

If you plan to get off the grid, you want to make sure you're choosing a safe, reliable campsite. We've rounded up five hidden gem campsites in the PNW, according to campers. To put together this list, we considered recommendations from seasoned backcountry campers on sites like Quora, Reddit, and Facebook. We also consulted blogs that are run by expert campers and those familiar with the regions discussed. As one camper stated, "If you are going to do dispersed camping in the Pacific Northwest, please be responsible. Be sure to pack out all your garbage, make sure your fire is dead cold, and no-trace your site when you leave." Grab your backpacks and hit the trail to discover these five under-the-radar camping spots in the Pacific Northwest.