Idaho's Natural Wonders Are Calling With Waterfalls, Canyons, And Breathtaking Trails

Waterfalls that dwarf even mighty Niagara, canyons that carve deeper than any other of their kind in North America, and hiking that will blow your socks off are just a few of the things that await in Idaho. Sounds strange, eh? This under-the-radar state gets only a fraction of the footfall of, say, California, which draws at least 260 million visitors each year (compared to Idaho's 37 million). Peer at the natural wonders that abound in the territory, and you'll hardly believe it's not ultra famous.

Just check out the geography of this corner of the USA. Idaho bridges the gap between two chains of the Rocky Mountains and the vast plains of the Great Basin. It's crumpled up by mountains that soar to over 12,600 feet, but it also has uber-remote deserts that are scored by peaks and peppered with old mining outposts. And that's not even mentioning the fact that Idaho has a gateway to Yellowstone and the Tetons up its sleeve!

Read on for a deep dive into some of the most alluring natural wonders of the Gem State. It crosses colossal river gorges, gets a-rumbling with some whitewater rafting, delves into lava caves, and boasts roaring waterfalls the likes of which you won't see anywhere else in the West.