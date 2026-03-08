This Retro RV With A Loyal Cult Following Finally Gets The Upgrade Fans Have Been Clamoring For
Casita Enterprises, despite being a relatively small, family-run operation, has long built a reputation for designing groovy, retro-styled RVs that are user-friendly and durable, according to owners. Its molded-fiberglass trailers — manufactured in Rice, Texas — have inspired a fiercely loyal cult following. Not only do fans love the Casita's vintage look, which is reminiscent of RV campers that were big in the 1970s, but many say they appreciate its lightweight, compact design compared to other travel trailers. Though on the smaller side, the interior is roomier than you might expect. Casita trailers can sleep two to six people, depending on the floorplan, and the Deluxe models even come with their own bathrooms.
For 2026, the company has excited many fans with an upgrade — the Discovery travel trailer, its largest model. The move is a notable shift for a manufacturer most associated with 15- to 17-foot trailers. At 24 feet long, the Discovery pushes beyond the brand's traditional footprint while still holding on to its signature molded fiberglass construction.
The Casita upgrade includes both the Discovery LC (Long Counter), which the company says is "the ideal option for travelers who want more counter space for cooking or a place to put a large television," and the Discovery FM (Family Model), which offers roomier dining and sleeping areas. To explore the bigger-and-better interiors, YouTube channel Runaway Roses filmed a walkthrough video with a caption mentioning that "Casita has always been a big name in the molded fiberglass camper conversation, and this longer, more spacious design marks a major moment for fiberglass RV fans."
What to expect from the Casita Discovery 24-foot travel trailer
First up in the Casita Discovery upgrade is space allocation. At 24 feet, the trailer offers more room to work with — and both the LC and FM come with customizable side options. Campers can choose between a Jack Knife sofa, bunk bed, or dinette to add to the interior side space (the Casita doesn't do slide-outs), depending on their specific needs. Another new feature is Casita's first fiberglass dry bath, meaning the toilet and shower can be used separately. Plus, the LC and FM add a built-in, 8-cubic-foot, 12-volt refrigerator. Campers can also store additional equipment in a new rear passthrough space.
Automatically built into the LC model is an upgraded 24" by 43" extended counter area, plus a 22" by 15" storage cab. Reviewers note the model has lots of built in storage thanks to drawers, cabinets, and the flexibility of converting two twin beds into a king-sized sleeping area. Meanwhile, the FM model comes with a full queen-sized sleeping area as well as two seating benches (30" by 40") and double two-person dinettes.
Both models start at $44,999. There are some optional add-ons, such as a solar package, furnace (an essential for cold weather camping), microwave, video entertainment package, and roller shades. For buyers who have admired the Casita's reputation but need space, the Discovery is a welcomed addition to the company's lineup. It still has the retro shell that defines a Casita while offering more interior flexibility. This evolution brings to the table a larger Casita that still feels like the classic that cult followers know and love.