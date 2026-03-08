This Retro RV With A Loyal Cult Following Finally Gets The Upgrade Fans Have Been Clamoring For

Casita Enterprises, despite being a relatively small, family-run operation, has long built a reputation for designing groovy, retro-styled RVs that are user-friendly and durable, according to owners. Its molded-fiberglass trailers — manufactured in Rice, Texas — have inspired a fiercely loyal cult following. Not only do fans love the Casita's vintage look, which is reminiscent of RV campers that were big in the 1970s, but many say they appreciate its lightweight, compact design compared to other travel trailers. Though on the smaller side, the interior is roomier than you might expect. Casita trailers can sleep two to six people, depending on the floorplan, and the Deluxe models even come with their own bathrooms.

For 2026, the company has excited many fans with an upgrade — the Discovery travel trailer, its largest model. The move is a notable shift for a manufacturer most associated with 15- to 17-foot trailers. At 24 feet long, the Discovery pushes beyond the brand's traditional footprint while still holding on to its signature molded fiberglass construction.

The Casita upgrade includes both the Discovery LC (Long Counter), which the company says is "the ideal option for travelers who want more counter space for cooking or a place to put a large television," and the Discovery FM (Family Model), which offers roomier dining and sleeping areas. To explore the bigger-and-better interiors, YouTube channel Runaway Roses filmed a walkthrough video with a caption mentioning that "Casita has always been a big name in the molded fiberglass camper conversation, and this longer, more spacious design marks a major moment for fiberglass RV fans."