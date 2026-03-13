Wisconsin's Quiet Northern Trail Follows A Historic Railroad Route With Idyllic Views
Way up in northern Wisconsin, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest claims 1.5 million acres. This enormous forest is part of an even bigger area that 11 Indigenous tribes surrendered to the U.S. government, and it now includes land within 11 Wisconsin counties and 65 townships. This is a profitable forest, with the United States Department of Agriculture selling more than 130 million board feet of lumber produced from its trees annually. It's also a popular place for recreation, such as walking quietly in places like Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail. In fact, this giant national forest features more than 800 miles of trails and 2,000 lakes. The nearest town is Crandon, Wisconsin — population 1,713 — and 106 miles southeast is Green Bay, one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live.
Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail is a combination of three loop trails with a total length of 6 miles. The eponymous lake is at the northwest corner of the top loop — called the Birch Loop — where you'll also find an Adirondack-style shelter. The trail is in the Lakewood-Laona Ranger District of the forest. This area has a long history of lumberjacking, with loggers initially using oxen to haul logs. Later, they had a "snow snake" — a steam-powered caterpillar that hauled logs over icy terrain. However, things really got going when the railroads came in, with 1910-1920 being Laona's most booming decade for logging. The current Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail follows part of that historic railroad route.
A trail for hikers, mountain bikers, and skiers
Hikers, mountain bikers, and skiers are all allowed to use Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail. Tripadvisor reviewers agree that it's a nice, easy hike, with its location near Crandon making it easily accessible by car. One reviewer recommended taking a photo of the map at the trailhead, as not all the junctions are clearly marked, and you will want to bring bug spray. The trail is also usable for cross-country skiing, with beginner and intermediate skiers feeling comfortable here. This is not a resort, though, so you'll need to bring your own skis and other equipment. You can check trail conditions on the SkinnySki website before setting out.
One AllTrails reviewer called the trail "the perfect place to enjoy fall color," and another said it was a "beautiful hike for the winter time," so you can't go wrong, no matter the time of year. Nearly every reviewer also acknowledged that the trail was not crowded, with one writing, "You may have the place to yourself." Some reviewers do note that there is a $5 parking fee, though. Whether you're biking, hiking, or skiing, take a moment to savor the scenic views of Ed's Lake at the western end of the trail. Since Wisconsin has 15,000 lakes, it's easy to find many natural places to relax beyond Ed's Lake. Many of Wisconsin's remote lakes are known for their stunning beauty and peaceful vibes.