Wisconsin's Quiet Northern Trail Follows A Historic Railroad Route With Idyllic Views

Way up in northern Wisconsin, the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest claims 1.5 million acres. This enormous forest is part of an even bigger area that 11 Indigenous tribes surrendered to the U.S. government, and it now includes land within 11 Wisconsin counties and 65 townships. This is a profitable forest, with the United States Department of Agriculture selling more than 130 million board feet of lumber produced from its trees annually. It's also a popular place for recreation, such as walking quietly in places like Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail. In fact, this giant national forest features more than 800 miles of trails and 2,000 lakes. The nearest town is Crandon, Wisconsin — population 1,713 — and 106 miles southeast is Green Bay, one of the Midwest's most affordable places to live.

Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail is a combination of three loop trails with a total length of 6 miles. The eponymous lake is at the northwest corner of the top loop — called the Birch Loop — where you'll also find an Adirondack-style shelter. The trail is in the Lakewood-Laona Ranger District of the forest. This area has a long history of lumberjacking, with loggers initially using oxen to haul logs. Later, they had a "snow snake" — a steam-powered caterpillar that hauled logs over icy terrain. However, things really got going when the railroads came in, with 1910-1920 being Laona's most booming decade for logging. The current Ed's Lake National Recreation Trail follows part of that historic railroad route.