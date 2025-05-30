Wisconsin's Giant One-Of-A-Kind National Forest Features More Than 800 Miles Of Trails And 2,000 Lovely Lakes
Wisconsin's beautiful Northwoods are home to pine forests, clear lakes, and opportunities to lose yourself in nature. No place is better for this than Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. This forest is a staggering 1.5 million acres, making it larger than the entire state of Delaware. This incredible place is criss-crossed by hundreds of miles of hiking trails and dotted with thousands of lakes.
If you're in Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the U.S., it can be hard to believe that this remote wilderness lies two hours away. While it is a paradise for anyone who longs to lace up their hiking boots and hit the trails, it's also a great place to visit if hiking isn't your thing. It's perfect for camping, lake swimming, and taking a boat out to paddle. There are also many scenic drives within Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest that will allow you to see the wilds of Wisconsin through your windshield.
This vast region can quickly become overwhelming if you don't know where to begin. Thankfully, the forest is divided into five districts, each offering its own unique attractions. Visit the hiking paradise of the Eagle River-Florence District, horseback ride through the trails of the Washburn District, see the mountainous Great Divide District, explore the popular rivers and lakes in Lakewood-Laona District, or spot wildlife in the Medford Park-Falls Ranger District.
Hiking in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
There are plenty of ways to explore the trails in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest, from cycling and horseback riding to cross country skiing and off-roading. However, the simplest and most immersive way to enjoy the forest is on foot. With more than 800 miles of trails, this place is so large that you could probably spend a full week exploring the trails without getting bored, but if you only have a day or two, there are a few popular trails worth considering.
For a short, easy taste of what the forest has to offer, stop by the Northern Great Lakes Visitor Center Boardwalk. It's a quick 15-minute trek and is considered a wheelchair-friendly trail. Alternatively, the Drummond Woods Loop Trail is as short as the boardwalk trail, but the atmosphere is quiet and offers an escape from the summer crowds.
The North Country National Scenic Trail spans 200 miles, with more challenging terrain for experienced hikers. To hike just a portion of this trail, consider the Porcupine Lake Widerness Area, where you can embark on a beautiful 7-mile trek overlooking lakes dotted with beaver dams.
Lakes in Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest
If you plan to visit Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest in the summer, the best option may be to center your activities around one of its many lakes. There are more than 2,000 lakes throughout the national forest, so there are plenty of options to choose from, depending on what you're looking for.
For the best water adventures, consider a trip to Boot Lake Recreation Area in the Lakewood-Laona District. The 263-acre lake has a paved boat launch and a big beach, and many come here to windsurf and waterski. If you want to explore the same region but want to skip the crowds, the nearby Ada Lake Recreation Area is a great choice. Expect surprisingly clear water teeming with fish. Not only can you take a canoe out on this laidback lake, there's a designated sandy beach for anyone in the mood for a tranquil swim.
If you're closer to the Eagle River-Florence District, visit the enormous Anvil Lake Recreation Area, which is "quite possibly the most beautiful location on the planet," according to one Google review. More than twice the size of Disneyland, this lake has a fantastic swimming beach and a boat launch. If you're just looking for a good landmark to call home during your trip, you're in luck. This lake has a campground with amenities like drinking water, picnic tables, and wheelchair-friendly campsites. It's located near many of the most popular trails in the entire forest, and while it is not one of the the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., enthusiasts will be treated to all kinds of fantastic sightings.