Wisconsin's Giant One-Of-A-Kind National Forest Features More Than 800 Miles Of Trails And 2,000 Lovely Lakes

Wisconsin's beautiful Northwoods are home to pine forests, clear lakes, and opportunities to lose yourself in nature. No place is better for this than Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. This forest is a staggering 1.5 million acres, making it larger than the entire state of Delaware. This incredible place is criss-crossed by hundreds of miles of hiking trails and dotted with thousands of lakes.

If you're in Minneapolis, the most bikeable city in the U.S., it can be hard to believe that this remote wilderness lies two hours away. While it is a paradise for anyone who longs to lace up their hiking boots and hit the trails, it's also a great place to visit if hiking isn't your thing. It's perfect for camping, lake swimming, and taking a boat out to paddle. There are also many scenic drives within Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest that will allow you to see the wilds of Wisconsin through your windshield.

This vast region can quickly become overwhelming if you don't know where to begin. Thankfully, the forest is divided into five districts, each offering its own unique attractions. Visit the hiking paradise of the Eagle River-Florence District, horseback ride through the trails of the Washburn District, see the mountainous Great Divide District, explore the popular rivers and lakes in Lakewood-Laona District, or spot wildlife in the Medford Park-Falls Ranger District.