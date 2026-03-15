The 5 US States With The Fewest Tornadoes, According To Data

Tornadoes are a special kind of terrifying. You never know when one will form, and they can swirl into existence in a matter of seconds. Some will last for hours, leveling houses and ripping up asphalt. Wind-speeds can theoretically reach 300 miles per hour; like a horror movie monster, they typically hobble across the land at 10 to 20 miles per hour, casually destroying everything in their path. All natural disasters are devastating, but unlike earthquakes or hurricanes, tornadoes have tangible shapes. A face-off between human and whirlwind feels almost personal.

One reaction is to avoid these weather patterns altogether. If you experience lilapsophobia — a diagnosable fear of tornadoes — you can spend your time in places that rarely ever witness these phenomena. According to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), some states see so few tornadoes that these events barely exist. Far from the vulnerable swathe of the Midwest informally known as "Tornado Alley," these pockets of the country are basically cyclone-free.

Below are the five American states that see the fewest tornadoes. Note that tornadoes have been recorded in every state in the U.S., so their appearance is always possible, no matter what part of the country you visit. But just like the safest Caribbean islands to visit during hurricane season, odds are good you'll never encounter one, much less lose your house to its rampage.