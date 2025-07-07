The 'Capital Of Free Museums' Is America's Most Affordable And Iconic Destination For History Buffs

If you're an American history buff, there are plenty of cities around the nation that can make you feel like you're stepping back in time. If you're looking for a true deep dive, though, your best bet is probably Washington D.C. In between walking tours and visits to historical sites, you can visit many free museums and leave with a greater understanding of the systems and events that shaped our world. Between the cost of transportation, hotels, and food, Washington D.C. can be an expensive city to visit. Fortunately, however, many of the best activities to do on vacation in D.C. are actually free — including its world-class museums.

Washington D.C.'s official website dubs the city "The Capital of Free Museums," and it lives up to the name with plenty of them available to visit for free. From the high-tech, voice-activated displays of Planet Word to the Smithsonian's National Postal Museum and its deep dive into the history of mail, there are exhibits to entertain visitors of all kinds.

If you love history, however, there are a few you can't miss. Look into the eyes of some of the most prominent figures in history at the National Portrait Gallery, pay your respects at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, dive into the history of flight at the National Air and Space Museum, experience the history of America through the lens of Black Americans at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History, and explore the National Museum of American History to see everything from awe-inspiring exhibits about Civil Rights to props from some of the most iconic films in Hollywood history. These fascinating museums are all completely free, and the knowledge you take home with you will last a lifetime.