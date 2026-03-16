Between Cocoa And Daytona Beach Is An Affordable Florida Coastal Town With Top-Notch Golf And Nearby Attractions
Florida tourists typically retreat to Cocoa Beach or Daytona Beach for the white sandy shores and sparkling ocean blues — but one affordable, coastal town tucked between the two is often overlooked. Less than an hour's drive away from both Sunshine State beach escapes is Mims. Here, sunny skies bathe rivers and canals, providing a variety of activities for those who visit. Luxurious golf courses fill residents' days, while bioluminescent waters color travelers' nights. With around 7,300 people, the town is small enough for a relaxed day trip, yet full of hidden surprises.
Mims revolves around three key focal points: the Indian River Preserve Golf Club, the Haulover Canal, and the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park. The town attracts golfers who enjoy the sport for leisure, budget-friendly kayakers who want a magical underwater experience, and history buffs eager to learn more about the Civil Rights Movement. Additionally, Mims offers a different layer to Florida than what travelers are used to seeing in its neighboring beach towns of Cocoa and Daytona Beach. Unlike the sandy shorelines, it boasts endless farms with flower-picking opportunities, and it trades your regular beach shacks for awe-inspiring temples that come at no cost to visit.
Mims' small-town charm strikes a balance between history and nature, offering visitors a memorable experience that won't break the bank. It's where world-class golf, serene waterways, and eccentric attractions are just a short drive from some of Florida's most famous beaches.
Spend the day at Indian River Preserve Golf Club
Florida is a premier destination for golf, boasting fanciful resorts across the state – even the small town of Mims keeps its sporty reputation alive. The Indian River Preserve Golf Club is practically the city's centerpiece. Co-designed by LPGA champion Jan Stephenson, this 18-hole course puts golfers' skill and precision to the test. You can book a tee time at a reasonable price without being a member, but visitors who plan on stopping by frequently throughout the year might want to consider joining the club to earn various discounts. Players thoroughly enjoy the course, rating the golf club over 4 stars on Google. They praise its challenging environment, mentioning "plenty of water, trees, and natural swamp areas make placement and course management critical. You can't just bomb it and hope for the best, you actually have to think your way around the course."
With freshly cut putting greens and a gorgeous banquet hall overlooking the course, the club makes golf feel like more than just a game, but an experience. After your tournament — or free play — you can head inside and grab a bite at Andrei's Restaurant and Bar, where seasonal membership also lands you 25% off. The establishment's Key West-inspired menu and gorgeous turf attract visitors to host special occasions, like weddings, at the Club. Whether you were cordially invited or just want to tee up, this wallet-friendly golf retreat is the perfect location to escape the beach crowds in Daytona and Cocoa Beach – and it's just the tip of the iceberg for the town's activities.
Discovering big adventures in a small town
Mims may be a small town tucked between popular tourist hotspots, but this under-the-radar city is brimming with spectacular activities. Travelers can explore spiritual sites and historical buildings or wander through scenic farmland and enjoy outdoor adventures along the nearby waterways. One top-rated, near 5-star attraction is the White Sands Buddhist Center. This otherworldly sanctuary is a transformative temple and garden that puts visitors in a state of complete tranquility. With statues and lush greenery, guests can learn about the transformative teachings of Dharma and even taste a vegan meal. Entry is also free, making it easy for visitors to experience peace, culture, and reflection without spending a dime.
Another free venture is a visit to Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park. Park goers can see a replicated home of two civil rights activists from the 1950's — the home was bombed on their 25th wedding anniversary. The park honors their legacy with informative displays and walking trails to learn about their contributions to the Civil Rights Movement.
For a more hands-on experience, head to Sledd's U-Pick Farm, a floral wonderland with sunflower fields perfect for photos. Just across the pond (quite literally), the Haulover Canal is a magical body of water filled with bioluminescent plankton. Thrill seekers can take an evening kayaking tour with BK Adventure and watch the water illuminate as their paddle breaks the waves. Also, it's only minutes away from one of America's best bioluminescent beaches: Parrish Park. Mims is the secret treasure many travelers stumble upon for a wallet-friendly getaway between the popular shores of Daytona and Cocoa Beach — one place they truly won't forget.