Between Cocoa And Daytona Beach Is An Affordable Florida Coastal Town With Top-Notch Golf And Nearby Attractions

Florida tourists typically retreat to Cocoa Beach or Daytona Beach for the white sandy shores and sparkling ocean blues — but one affordable, coastal town tucked between the two is often overlooked. Less than an hour's drive away from both Sunshine State beach escapes is Mims. Here, sunny skies bathe rivers and canals, providing a variety of activities for those who visit. Luxurious golf courses fill residents' days, while bioluminescent waters color travelers' nights. With around 7,300 people, the town is small enough for a relaxed day trip, yet full of hidden surprises.

Mims revolves around three key focal points: the Indian River Preserve Golf Club, the Haulover Canal, and the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Memorial Park. The town attracts golfers who enjoy the sport for leisure, budget-friendly kayakers who want a magical underwater experience, and history buffs eager to learn more about the Civil Rights Movement. Additionally, Mims offers a different layer to Florida than what travelers are used to seeing in its neighboring beach towns of Cocoa and Daytona Beach. Unlike the sandy shorelines, it boasts endless farms with flower-picking opportunities, and it trades your regular beach shacks for awe-inspiring temples that come at no cost to visit.

Mims' small-town charm strikes a balance between history and nature, offering visitors a memorable experience that won't break the bank. It's where world-class golf, serene waterways, and eccentric attractions are just a short drive from some of Florida's most famous beaches.