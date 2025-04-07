Florida's Best, Highly Rated Golf Resorts Offer The Perfect Mix Of Luxury, Sunshine, And Gorgeous Views

Without a doubt, Florida is the unofficial golfing capital of the United States. You're guaranteed to be greeted by golf courses from overhead wherever you touch down in the Sunshine State, and Florida is the state with the most golf courses per capita. In Florida, there are countless resorts and communities created solely around the game featuring championship golf courses and cart paths that often act as highways, and it's no secret why. The average high temperature of 60-80 degrees Fahrenheit during any month makes it consistently one of the best and warmest climates for year-round golf on immaculately kept courses.

The Florida golf resort experience can vary greatly, depending on what type of challenge you want and what part of the state you're in. The state of Florida has resort properties that host iconic PGA Tour events so you can stay and play where the pros play, and more finely curated destinations that make for unique golf trips and vacations. Still, no matter what the choice is, it's sure to have tropical vibes and be filled with sunshine on and off the course.