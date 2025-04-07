Florida's Best, Highly Rated Golf Resorts Offer The Perfect Mix Of Luxury, Sunshine, And Gorgeous Views
Without a doubt, Florida is the unofficial golfing capital of the United States. You're guaranteed to be greeted by golf courses from overhead wherever you touch down in the Sunshine State, and Florida is the state with the most golf courses per capita. In Florida, there are countless resorts and communities created solely around the game featuring championship golf courses and cart paths that often act as highways, and it's no secret why. The average high temperature of 60-80 degrees Fahrenheit during any month makes it consistently one of the best and warmest climates for year-round golf on immaculately kept courses.
The Florida golf resort experience can vary greatly, depending on what type of challenge you want and what part of the state you're in. The state of Florida has resort properties that host iconic PGA Tour events so you can stay and play where the pros play, and more finely curated destinations that make for unique golf trips and vacations. Still, no matter what the choice is, it's sure to have tropical vibes and be filled with sunshine on and off the course.
Streamsong Resort
Perhaps the buzziest golf resort in the country, the destination simply known as Streamsong leaves golfers impressed and mostly surprised. Streamsong Resort is situated 65 miles west of Tampa, next to nothing in a town called Bowling Green. Completely atypical to almost every other golf experience in Florida, Streamsong is billed as Florida's best golf resort for its architectural beauty and uniqueness. Florida is the flattest state in the United States, yet Streamsong flips that notion with sand dunes throughout the property, elevated tee par 3's, and the sense that you are somewhere different from Central Florida.
Streamsong added a fourth championship course in 2023, and the putting course is a great way to settle up on golf wagers with friends. The more recent additions to Steamsong's golf portfolio are receiving plenty of praise from visitors, and the trip there goes beyond golf. You can enjoy their infinity pool or go bash fishing on the lake, and the 7,000 acres allows for lots of exploration.
Innisbrook Golf Resort
Tucked up against the western shores of Florida's gulf coast is Palm Harbor, about 30 miles northwest of Tampa. Here is where you'll find Innisbrook, A Salamander Resort & Spa which is home to four championship courses and expansive accommodations and amenities for the whole family. One of the four golf courses hidden in the 900 acres of woods on property is the Copperhead Course, a PGA Tour mainstay that annually hosts the Valspar Championship and is known for its iconic "Snake Pit" stretching of difficult holes to close. The Island Course is also widely discussed as one of the most scenic tracks in the entire state as well.
The resort extends itself for the whole family further than any other property in Florida. Innisbrook has six different pools with one that has water slides and a Loch ness Monster, plus tennis courts, a full service spa and a variety of daily resort activities and on-site dining. All four Lawrence Packard-designed golf courses are worth staying for, and the non-golfers won't feel left out of the fun with the variety each day.
PGA National Resort & Spa
Located just an hour north of Miami in Palm Beach Gardens on Florida's east coast is PGA National. This is where the PGA of America previously held their home base until a recent relocation to Frisco, Texas. The PGA imprint still stands as strong as ever as this resort is a mecca for golfers with five different courses to choose from and a full-scale family friendly resort that has taken on a new look. The Champions course is most-well known as the longtime host of the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic, and it's typically one of the tougher tests on tour for its relentless breeze and unavoidable water hazards.
The other venues for golf are more tame in difficulty, but each unique test is set with palm tree backdrops along the shores of the Atlantic. The Palmer and Fazio courses named after the golf legend and the architect are resort style courses with several tee boxes. The Squire course is a shorter track but water looms more imminently, and the Estate course off property is the fifth test to complete a golfer's dream itinerary.
Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa
Directly next door to the famous TPC Sawgrass property in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, just south of Jacksonville is the Sawgrass Marriott. This modernized Marriott property has a variety of spacious rooms, suites and villas that have views of the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. This course is annually home to The Players and is the site of the easily recognizable par three 17th hole, which features a world famous island green that challenges golfers of all skill levels. This hole is definitely on the list of places where golfers would love to make a hole in one.
This resort is the most convenient stay and play option for playing the TPC Sawgrass Stadium course or the adjoining Dye's Valley track, which is a test of its own. The property leans into the Florida golf resort vibe with an 18 hole putting course, plus pools with different motifs and a Cabana Beach club with private beach area for guests. Add in multiple dining options and a unique late night bar scene, and you have an elite high-end golf resort venue.
Ritz-Carlton Orlando
When travelers think of luxury accommodations, the Ritz-Carlton brand is often in association. Specifically in the Grand Lakes section of Orlando lies this stunning property which exudes a classic Florida resort setting. Just 15 miles from Orlando's airport it's set on a natural landscape of wetlands commonly seen in Central Florida. The resort property offers the classic fixtures of an all-inclusive property with a spa, fitness center, multiple pools, restaurants and family friendly activities to complement the golf. The star of the show for golfers is the 18 hole championship course designed by Greg Norman. The course glides through woods and marshes and is an Audubon Cooperative Sanctuary golf course, lending itself to awesome unique wildlife spotting.
This championship layout is also the home to the annual PNC Championship where legends of the game compete alongside their family members, further emphasizing the family friendly setting. On property there is also a dynamic practice facility to hone your game, and the Fairways Pub is a 19th hole stop to sit back and recap a great day on the course.
Methodology
These golf resort rankings were compiled based off of several factors that all play into the golf resort experience. Whether you are dropping in for a day or staying for a week, golf resorts have a variety of ways to show hospitality based on the length of stay. First, the uniqueness and prestige of the venue is important because it's a primary motivating factor for booking and planning golf resort experiences. Next, we factored in reviewer rankings from those who have had the full resort experiences, couples with where these courses ranking amongst other Florida resorts at play. Lastly, it's the all-inclusive nature of the resort experience which is important. While the golf is indeed the focus, it's everything else on property that complements the on-course experiences that can make or break a golf trip.