Hawaii's 'Forbidden Island' Opens Up To Tourists For The First Time In A Century

Hawaii has eight major islands, but traditionally, tourists determine the best Hawaiian island vacation for their style by picking from only six: Oahu, Hawaii (the Big Island), Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, and the iconic Maui. The other two islands, the uninhabited Kaho'olawe and the privately owned Ni'ihau, have long been off-limits to visitors. The latter, nicknamed the "Forbidden Island," has restricted visitors for more than a century — but now it's opening up on a limited basis, welcoming travelers to join carefully regulated tours by air or sea.

Located 17 miles southwest of Kauai, Ni'ihau (also written as Niihau) occupies just 70 square miles. The volcanic island, mostly characterized by arid lowland, is home to the largest lake in Hawaii, white-sand beaches, and dramatic rocky cliffs. A Scottish woman, Elizabeth Sinclair, purchased the island from King Kamehameha IV in 1863. Her descendants, intending to preserve the Hawaiian way of life, have kept Ni'ihau closed to tourists, prohibiting the construction of resorts (and even paved roads).

Today, Ni'ihau is home to fewer than 200 native residents, and in the interest of not disturbing them, the island's owners are reopening to a select few tourists. To get there, you'll have to book a guided tour with an outfitter that's authorized to access the area, like Niihau Helicopters Inc., based on Kauai. The company offers half-day excursions ($630 per person at the time of writing) in a twin-engine helicopter, taking participants on an aerial adventure over Ni'ihau's volcanic landscapes. The outing includes landing on a beach where you can swim, snorkel, spot native monk seals, or search for tiny, exquisite shells that local artisans use to craft jewelry. Lunch is included. Rewiewers on Tripadvisor report seeing dolphins, sheep herds, boar, sharks, and a variety of seabirds.