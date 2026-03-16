Hawaii's 'Forbidden Island' Opens Up To Tourists For The First Time In A Century
Hawaii has eight major islands, but traditionally, tourists determine the best Hawaiian island vacation for their style by picking from only six: Oahu, Hawaii (the Big Island), Kauai, Molokai, Lanai, and the iconic Maui. The other two islands, the uninhabited Kaho'olawe and the privately owned Ni'ihau, have long been off-limits to visitors. The latter, nicknamed the "Forbidden Island," has restricted visitors for more than a century — but now it's opening up on a limited basis, welcoming travelers to join carefully regulated tours by air or sea.
Located 17 miles southwest of Kauai, Ni'ihau (also written as Niihau) occupies just 70 square miles. The volcanic island, mostly characterized by arid lowland, is home to the largest lake in Hawaii, white-sand beaches, and dramatic rocky cliffs. A Scottish woman, Elizabeth Sinclair, purchased the island from King Kamehameha IV in 1863. Her descendants, intending to preserve the Hawaiian way of life, have kept Ni'ihau closed to tourists, prohibiting the construction of resorts (and even paved roads).
Today, Ni'ihau is home to fewer than 200 native residents, and in the interest of not disturbing them, the island's owners are reopening to a select few tourists. To get there, you'll have to book a guided tour with an outfitter that's authorized to access the area, like Niihau Helicopters Inc., based on Kauai. The company offers half-day excursions ($630 per person at the time of writing) in a twin-engine helicopter, taking participants on an aerial adventure over Ni'ihau's volcanic landscapes. The outing includes landing on a beach where you can swim, snorkel, spot native monk seals, or search for tiny, exquisite shells that local artisans use to craft jewelry. Lunch is included. Rewiewers on Tripadvisor report seeing dolphins, sheep herds, boar, sharks, and a variety of seabirds.
Explore the pristine island landscapes of Ni'ihau
If you'd rather approach the Forbidden Island from the water, check out the Niihau & Napali Boat Tour ($315 for adults and $295 for children, plus tax). The seven-hour, 90-mile catamaran excursion, operated by Holo Holo Charters. After departing Port Allen, it travels along the ruggedly beautiful Napali Coast — one of the must-see things to do in Kauai — before crossing the Kaulakahi Channel to Ni'ihau Island and the adjacent Lehu Crater. You'll snorkel in the crystal-clear water offshore and have a gourmet lunch onboard before returning to the starting point.
Travelers who've gone on the boat trip say it's a unique opportunity to view Ni'ihau's unspoiled landscapes, and the snorkeling and wildlife viewing are world-class. "It was like swimming in an aquarium," one person commented on Tripadvisor, noting that her group also saw whales and dolphins before getting into the water. Several participants recommended taking seasickness medication before boarding the boat, as the waters around the island can get rough. It's worth noting, however, that this tour does not actually land on Ni'ihau.
On a guided tour, you can see the island from above, relax on its beaches, or snorkel in the waters around it from a distance. But even though some forms of tourism are allowed on the Forbidden Island, tours steer clear of its native population, allowing residents to live without interference from tourists. For now, Ni'ihau remains without running water, non-solar electricity, and cars — and it's the only place in the world where Hawaiian is still the primary language. If you're interested in seeing other lesser-known spots around the archipelago, find out more about how to experience Hawaii off the beaten path.