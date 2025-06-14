The Ultimate Guide To Kauai's Best Views And Things To Do, According To Travelers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For those yet to make it to Kauai, imagine an ancient, wild, and green island full of energy and otherworldly landscapes. It's known as the Garden Isle for a reason. Waterfalls drop like silver spears into thick emerald jungles, towering peaks cut deep into blue skies, and cliffs are continuously battered by wind and wave. Rivers twist through the interior like giant serpents and rugged coastlines wrap around the island with protective arms. Kauai is, in fact, quite the dramatic garden, and it's certainly a place where nature calls the shots.

However, the island's laid-back vibe adds an element of warmth to the dramatic scenery, and Kauai is as welcoming as it is wondrous. It fits anyone from thrill-seeking families to romantic couples, and there are accommodation options to suit everyone. You can choose from upscale beach resorts or family-run guesthouses, but always be prepared for a bit of rain. In this lush part of the world, it's essential you pack waterproof gear to ensure you're not the one caught short while exploring.

Many travelers choose to visit during the spring or fall when the weather is more pleasant and the crowds are thinner. Renting a car is also highly recommended because public transport is limited. Just keep in mind that the roads can be narrow and winding, meaning driving can often be as slow as the island's pace of life. We've gathered the views of some travelers who have made it to this astonishing island and pieced together this guide to some of its popular attractions and sights. We can't cover everything this magical place has to offer, but we've tried to include something for everyone, whether that's heart-pounding adventure or peaceful moments in paradise.